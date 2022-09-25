Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
miamiredhawks.com
Miami Snatches Conference Victory With 3-0 Win Over CMU
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – In Sunday afternoon's rain, the Miami University's women's soccer team (5-2-2; 1-0-1 MAC) dominated the Central Michigan University's women's soccer team (1-6-2; 0-1-1 MAC) to a 3-0 Mid-American Conference triumph. HOW IT HAPPENED:. In the 20th minute, a Central Michigan defender misjudged the bounce of...
Look: Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Rocks Bearcats' Uniform
The guard visited this weekend along with four-star forward Arrinten Page.
WKRC
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
elderhsquill.org
Elder challenges Moeller in one of the GCL’s greatest rivalries
As one can see, the game already has high stakes. It will be a battle of young, talented athletes, struggling and competing in ways that are unimaginable to the normal high school football atmosphere. But, as anyone who knows these two schools would understand, this is nothing near a normal atmosphere.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
linknky.com
Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area
Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati man receives hereditary ALS diagnosis after his father's passing
CINCINNATI — For years, WLWT has been bringing its audience stories of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis patients, helping them get access to drugs that could prolong their life and taking their fight to lawmakers. But there's another devastating reality to this disease that's 100 % fatal: the genetic impact. It's...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
cincymusic.com
The Taft Theatre
The Taft Theatre is a large seated theater located inside the Masonic Temple Building in downtown Cincinnati. Renovations took place in 2011 to upgrade the building from its 1928 beginnings. The Taft Theatre hosts some of the most well respected performers from around the world.
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
WKRC
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage
CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio
Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
What is ‘swatting?’ Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes it a felony
Some state lawmakers want to make “swatting” a felony, our news partners at WCPO reported. The term “swatting” is a prank 911 call that sends law enforcement to an address, which is essentially what happened at two area high schools last week. On Friday, false reports...
Five NKY public high schools among 43 from across state named College Success Award recipients
Five Northern Kentucky schools are among 43 Kentucky public high schools name recipients of the College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families. Now in its fifth year, the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to...
spectrumnews1.com
USS LST-325: The historic World War II ship will dock at Cincinnati's Public Landing from Sept. 28 to Oct. 3
CINCINNATI — Those who frequent downtown Cincinnati have grown accustomed to seeing a variety of boats and watercraft in the Ohio River — speedboats, jet skis, pontoons, barges and more than a few riverboats. But few are as unique, or historic, as the USS LST-325, a 328-foot ship...
solarpowerworldonline.com
Soltage begins 28-MW solar project on land owned by Cincinnati Zoo
Independent power producer Soltage announced the close of a 28 MW solar project that has started construction in Ohio on land owned by the Cincinnati Zoo. Soltage acquired the project from Melink Solar Development, a leader in pre-construction development services for large-scale solar PV projects. The Cincinnati Zoo entered into two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Calpine Energy Solutions for all of the electricity generated from both phases of the project, which will be utilized to serve their customer’s electricity requirements.
Comments / 0