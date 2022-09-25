ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, OH

miamiredhawks.com

Miami Snatches Conference Victory With 3-0 Win Over CMU

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – In Sunday afternoon's rain, the Miami University's women's soccer team (5-2-2; 1-0-1 MAC) dominated the Central Michigan University's women's soccer team (1-6-2; 0-1-1 MAC) to a 3-0 Mid-American Conference triumph. HOW IT HAPPENED:. In the 20th minute, a Central Michigan defender misjudged the bounce of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WKRC

Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away

OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
OXFORD, OH
elderhsquill.org

Elder challenges Moeller in one of the GCL’s greatest rivalries

As one can see, the game already has high stakes. It will be a battle of young, talented athletes, struggling and competing in ways that are unimaginable to the normal high school football atmosphere. But, as anyone who knows these two schools would understand, this is nothing near a normal atmosphere.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area

Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati

We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
cincymusic.com

The Taft Theatre

The Taft Theatre is a large seated theater located inside the Masonic Temple Building in downtown Cincinnati. Renovations took place in 2011 to upgrade the building from its 1928 beginnings. The Taft Theatre hosts some of the most well respected performers from around the world.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati

A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage

CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio

Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
CINCINNATI, OH
solarpowerworldonline.com

Soltage begins 28-MW solar project on land owned by Cincinnati Zoo

Independent power producer Soltage announced the close of a 28 MW solar project that has started construction in Ohio on land owned by the Cincinnati Zoo. Soltage acquired the project from Melink Solar Development, a leader in pre-construction development services for large-scale solar PV projects. The Cincinnati Zoo entered into two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Calpine Energy Solutions for all of the electricity generated from both phases of the project, which will be utilized to serve their customer’s electricity requirements.
CINCINNATI, OH

Community Policy