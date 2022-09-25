ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

AL.com

Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
beckersasc.com

Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KBTX.com

Texas A&M students protest death of Iranian woman

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students at Texas A&M University came together Friday afternoon to spread awareness about what has happened in Iran. A group of students with ties to the country came together to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old citizen of Iran who was arrested for not covering her hair as required by Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox44news.com

Motorcyclist dead in Milam County crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is dead in a Milam County crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 1:56 p.m. Monday to the crash – which occurred about six miles northeast of Buckholtz. A 2020 Harley Davidson – driven by 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney, of Bryan, Texas – was traveling eastbound on FM-485.
MILAM COUNTY, TX

