With Alabama on the way, here's how Arkansas recovers from brutal loss
Look, if you’re a Razorbacks fan, you can see how close the team is to being a problem. This team isn’t as far off as most folks think. There are plenty of correctable mistakes that can be turned around shortly. With the meat of the schedule coming right...
Paul Finebaum on Arkansas: ‘It’s going to be a very difficult game for Alabama’
Alabama may be a two-touchdown favorite at Arkansas this week, but Paul Finebaum said “it’s going to be a very difficult game for Alabama.”. The SEC Network analyst, who joined “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning” on Monday, believes the loss to Texas A&M over the weekend could work in the Razorbacks’ favor.
Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Facing Alabama, and What His Mom Said When Nick Saban Tried to Hire Him
The Arkansas head coach talked with reporters as the Razorbacks turned their attention toward hosting No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
Arkansas Loses Defensive Back Ahead of Alabama Matchup
The Alabama Crimson Tide heads to Fayetteville Arkansas for its first SEC road game of the 2022 season this week. The Razorbacks are coming off a heartbreaking loss to Texas A&M last week and are putting on a "Red Out" in hopes of pulling off a big upset over the Crimson Tide.
Everything Nick Saban Said to Open Arkansas Week
Saban met with reporters on Monday ahead of the Crimson Tide's road trip to face the Razorbacks.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas announces first-ever 'red out' for Saturday's home game against Alabama
Arkansas wants Razorback Stadium completely red for Saturday’s top-25 Week 5 showdown. With No. 2 Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face No. 20 Arkansas, the Razorbacks are having their first-ever red out. Sam Pittman’s squad is the only SEC West team to have already played 2 conference games in...
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game
Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
SEC Shorts Boots Arkansas Out of the Top 10 Meeting Room
Tennessee goes hard as it crashes the party shortly after Hogs leave
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas game-winning field goal attempt vs. Texas A&M ends in heartbreaking fashion
You have never seen it all. Down 2, Arkansas lined up to kick a potential game-winning field goal with under 2 minutes remaining. The kicker got under it, but could only watch as the ball doinked off the top of the upright and dribbled into the end zone. The surrender...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
beckersasc.com
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M
John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Bryan man dead after crashing motorcycle on FM 485: Texas DPS
Officials said Laney approached a left curve in the roadway, traveled wide and collided into a guardrail.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M students protest death of Iranian woman
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A group of students at Texas A&M University came together Friday afternoon to spread awareness about what has happened in Iran. A group of students with ties to the country came together to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old citizen of Iran who was arrested for not covering her hair as required by Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
fox44news.com
Motorcyclist dead in Milam County crash
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A motorcyclist is dead in a Milam County crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded at approximately 1:56 p.m. Monday to the crash – which occurred about six miles northeast of Buckholtz. A 2020 Harley Davidson – driven by 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney, of Bryan, Texas – was traveling eastbound on FM-485.
KBTX.com
Restricted Occupancy Overlay becomes official in College Station neighborhood
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council approved the first Restricted Occupancy Overlay at Thursday, Sept. 22′s meeting. The rezoning offers a subdivision-specific occupancy regulation of no more than two unrelated people in a single-family home in College Station. The neighborhood in the North Forest Estates located...
FBI offers up to $30,000 reward for information on man last seen in Madison, Benton County
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
Three-day overnight closures on Highway 71
Both lanes in one direction will be closed once per night for approximately 15 minutes each during the first two nights of work, in order to install traffic signal mast arms.
