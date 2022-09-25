Read full article on original website
Related
World chess champion Magnus Carlsen confirms he quit match against Hans Niemann over cheating scandal: "I believe that Niemann has cheated more"
Norwegian world chess champion Magnus Carlsen has confirmed that he pulled out of a recent tournament and quit during a match against Hans Niemann because he believes the 19-year-old American has been cheating. Carlsen last week sent shockwaves across the chess world when he resigned after just one move during...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe seals first Laver Cup title for Team World
Frances Tiafoe sealed Team World's first victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup as he saved four match points en route to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The American, who beat Roger Federer in the Swiss great's last competitive match Friday, proved a fly in Europe's ointment once again with a scintillating victory.
SkySports
Erling Haaland has 'urged' Jude Bellingham to join Man City - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erling Haaland has reportedly urged former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham to join him at Manchester City. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have claimed Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was interested in joining them in the summer. Jose Mourinho has highlighted...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Luis Suárez robs Ghana of history
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Luis Suárez's shameful handball. The ball was heading toward an open net....
FIFA・
Gareth Bale at centre of club vs country battle with Wales reluctant for captain to play full MLS role before World Cup
GARETH BALE is at the centre of a fitness battle between club and country ahead of the World Cup. The Los Angeles FC forward, 33, completed his first 90 minutes in just over a year in Wales' 1-0 Nations League loss to Poland on Sunday - which relegated them to League B.
MLS・
Comments / 1