Frances Tiafoe seals first Laver Cup title for Team World

Frances Tiafoe sealed Team World's first victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup as he saved four match points en route to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The American, who beat Roger Federer in the Swiss great's last competitive match Friday, proved a fly in Europe's ointment once again with a scintillating victory.
Erling Haaland has 'urged' Jude Bellingham to join Man City - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... Erling Haaland has reportedly urged former Borussia Dortmund team-mate Jude Bellingham to join him at Manchester City. Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal have claimed Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo was interested in joining them in the summer. Jose Mourinho has highlighted...
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Luis Suárez robs Ghana of history

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Luis Suárez's shameful handball. The ball was heading toward an open net....
