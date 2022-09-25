ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Shreveport-Bossier athletes on Shreveport Times Week 4 football poll

By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times
 2 days ago
Following an outstanding fourth week of football action, 12 athletes were selected for the fourth Shreveport Times Football Player of the Week ballot of 2022.

Supporters of the athletes can visit shreveporttimes.com to cast a vote for their favorite through Thursday evening. The winner will receive a duffel bag courtesy of sponsors Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and will be announced on Friday.

Previous winners include Captain Shreve's Jayden Edwards, Evangel's Jacob Carpenter and Byrd’s Jackson Dufrene.

The Week 4 ballot includes Ben Taylor, Airline; Greg Manning, Benton; Anthony Bryant, Woodlawn; Barrett Newman, Parkway; Dyson Fields, Ruston; Kam Evans, Huntington; Dillon Pikes, Lakeview; Caden Middleton, Cedar Creek; Aaron Reddix, Plain Dealing; Kenyon Terrell, Captain Shreve; Tylen Singleton, Many and Sam Odom, North DeSoto.

They were chosen because of their performance last week or because their names were submitted by their coach.

TACKETT CURTIS SMILE: Many linebacker kids about Arch Manning recruiting him to Texas

VERY COMPLIMENTARY: Arch Manning enjoyed time in Many despite loss

YOU CAN VOTE HERE:

The Football High School Athlete of the Week selection will run throughout the Louisiana football season thanks to Raising Cane’s. Coaches and school administrators can submit their candidates for the recognition to jwatson@shreveporttimes.com.

Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

Week 1: Jayden Edwards, Captain Shreve

Week 2: Jacob Carpenter, Evangel

Week 3: Jackson Dufrene, Byrd

