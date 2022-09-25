ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

AP source: NFL, NFLPA reviewing Tagovailoa's quick return

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Turns out, his back was the bigger issue. Either way, he was cleared to return and played through it all. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday’s 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. He missed Miami’s last three snaps of the first half, then returned and played the rest of the way as the Dolphins became the AFC’s last unbeaten team by knocking off the Bills. Tagovailoa’s return raised some questions. A person with knowledge of the matter said after the game that there will be a joint review by the NFL and the National Football League Players Association of what went into the decision to allow Tagovailoa to return to the game. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because that probe was not revealed publicly.
Yardbarker

Watch: Jimmy Garoppolo pulls a Dan Orlovsky in safety as 49ers lose Trent Williams to injury

It’s been 14 long years, but to this very day, most football fans still remember Dan Orlovsky’s infamous error for the Detroit Lions during their unforgettable 0-16 season. Apparently, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also has that Orlovsky play saved soundly in his own memory bank. On Sunday, Jimmy G decided to bust out his own iteration of the play against the Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa suffers scary injury against Bills [UPDATED]

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a concussion against the Buffalo Bills. He was removed from the game. Tagovailoa had an incredible start to the regular season, throwing six touchdowns in his first two games with a new receiving corps. In a Week 3 matchup with the Bills, Tagovailoa had a chance to show out in arguably the best matchup of the early games.
MIAMI, FL
ESPN

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones has 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain

The latest update on Mac Jones' ankle injury is not encouraging for the New England Patriots. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Patriots quarterback suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Jones will get a second opinion soon.
