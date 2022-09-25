ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Pedestrian killed in crash on Highway 184 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating after a pedestrian was killed. The incident happened just before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 25 on Highway 184 in Franklin County. Troopers said a 2015 Kia Sorrento, driven by Teresa Williams, 51, of Meadville, was traveling east on the highway when the […]
Man dies in two-vehicle crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a 75-year-old man. The two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 28 in Copiah County on Sunday, September 25. According to MHP, a 2001 Dodge Durango, driven by 75-year-old John H. Rankin, of Pattison, was traveling eastbound on the highway when […]
At least 6 killed in 4 crashes in the state

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst, was driving on Highway 28 just after 8 a.m. Sunday, when the car ran off the road, overturned, and she was ejected. Shannon died from her...
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
Woman killed in vehicle crash on Highway 61 in Adams County

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a vehicle crash at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday in Adams County. MHP says Christopher Towell, 54, was traveling north on Highway 61 in a 2012 Ford Expedition. Towell’s vehicle then collided with 56-year-old Virginia Malone’s 2007 Dodge Journey as she entered the northbound lanes attempting to turn on Kingston Road.
Woman killed in crash in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a fatal crash on Sunday morning in Copiah county on Highway 28. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the crash around 8:22 a.m. Sunday morning near Barlow Rd on the highway. According to the MHP, Kiara Shannon, 29, of Hazlehurst traveled east on...
Four die in head-on crash on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two adults and two teenagers died in a head-on crash that happened on U.S. 61 in Issaquena County on Saturday, September 24. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said a Honda Accord occupied by driver Thomas Williams Jr., 39, of Jackson, and passenger Thomas K. Williams, 17, was traveling […]
Man dies in ATV accident Saturday evening, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 47-year-old man has died following an ATV accident, according to officials. First responders were called out to the 12,000 block of Triple B Road near the Comite River on Saturday, Sept. 24. We’re told the accident happened sometime before 5:30 p.m. Multiple law...
Pineville police identified person they sought in reference to thefts

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: The person has been identified. The Pineville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person and vehicle shown in the photos above. The person is wanted for questioning in reference to multiple thefts that happened at a local business. If...
Body found in Mississippi River Monday morning

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement officials in West Baton Rouge are investigating a body found in the Mississippi River sometime Monday morning. The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the body was found on the west side of the river near Port Allen. Sources said investigators did not immediately find any signs of foul play.
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old from Gonzales died in the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot multiple times on Avenue H. The Baton Rouge Police Department said they found 18-year-old Kevin Johnson on Avenue H around 5:30 a.m. and rushed him to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A new bike trail is coming to four parishes in northeast Louisiana. The legislation passed by State Rep. C. Travis Johnson in August 2022 created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which will include Concordia, Tensas, East Carroll, and Madison parishes. The commission’s goal is to help...
