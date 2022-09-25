Read full article on original website
Samuel Herman Kerswill
Samuel Herman Kerswill, 80, of Silver Springs, Florida, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at his residence. He was born June 28, 1942 in Bradford, Pennsylvania, and moved here in 1983 from Dayton Ohio. Samuel was a retired Machinist in the Tool & Die industry. He served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam, and the Cuban Crisis. Samuel loved the outdoors where he would hunt and fish when he got the chance.
Lloyd Thomas “Buddy” Kinsey
Lloyd Thomas “Buddy” Kinsey, age 78, of Anthony, FL, passed away on September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born in Scrambletown, FL, on July 24, 1944, a son to the late Ray Ballard and Margie (Hogan) Kinsey, Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn.
Welton Christopher Davenport
Welton Christopher Davenport, 79, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022. He was born and raised in Guyana, the 4th of six children born to Olga Davenport. He emigrated to the US and worked at the Bronx Hospital and in Security at the Carva Bank in New York. He was the father of 2 sons; Troy Davenport and Michael Roach.
Butterfly At Sholom Park In Ocala
This yellow sulphuric butterfly was in mid-flight over a blue plumbago bush in Sholom Park in Ocala. Thanks to Josh Knauer for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Special needs shelter opens at West Port High School, additional shelters opening on September 28
Marion County Public Schools and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management have announced multiple shelter locations in preparation for Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, September 27 at 5 p.m., Emergency Management will open a special needs shelter at West Port High School (3733 SW 80th Avenue in...
Final Summer Sunset Over Ocala’s Summercrest Neighborhood
This was one of summer’s final sunsets over Summercrest in Ocala. Thanks to Douglas Donley for sharing!. Share your photos with us at ocala-news.com/contact-us!
Child drowns in community pool at Ocala apartment complex
The Ocala Police Department is conducting an investigation after a 5-year-old boy drowned in a community pool at a local apartment complex on Sunday. Shortly before 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 25, the police department received an emergency call in reference to a child drowning in a community pool at Grand Reserve Apartments located at 3001 SW 24th Avenue in Ocala.
Marion County Emergency Management announces nine sandbag locations
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management has announced the locations that will be offering sandbags to Marion County residents in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. The Marion County Emergency Management Operations Center, which is currently monitoring Hurricane Ian, recently announced that sandbags will be available at nine...
Marion County announces school closures, shelter locations
Marion County Public Schools and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management have announced school closings and shelter locations in preparation for Hurricane Ian. On Tuesday, September 27, it will be a regular school day for students and teachers, though all extra-curricular activities district-wide will be cancelled....
Ocala recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month with Hispanic Senior Wellness Fair on October 1
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will host a fair this weekend in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. On Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Hispanic Senior Wellness Fair will take place at Citizens’ Circle, which is located at 151 SE Osceola Avenue in Ocala.
City of Ocala provides flood safety tips for residents
In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the City of Ocala is providing several safety tips for residents to ensure that they are prepared and informed as the storm approaches. In the event of a flood during or after the storm, the City of Ocala Engineer’s Office, Stormwater Engineering Division, recommends that residents take the following actions to remain safe and keep property losses to a minimum:
Marion County activates citizen information line for questions on Hurricane Ian
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management is activating the Citizen Information Line for those who have questions about Hurricane Ian. On Monday, September 26, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m., citizens with questions about Hurricane Ian can call the information line at 352-369-7500. The line will reopen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27.
Resident says Marion County needs reliable internet service
This letter is to express my concern over the unfair trade and business practices that have been agreed upon by AT&T and Marion County. I’m a new resident to Dunnellon and I’m a senior citizen. I’m unable to acquire reliable fiber optic service at my address, which is plagued by numerous dropped calls daily, and often times I’m not able to call out at all.
Marion County commissioners declare local state of emergency
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners has declared a state of local emergency in anticipation of the potential for severe weather resulting from Hurricane Ian. This local state of emergency, which is issued under the provisions provided by Florida Statutes, follows the declaration of emergency from Governor Ron DeSantis for all 67 counties in Florida.
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into sedan at Ocala intersection
A 25-year-old man was killed on Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a sedan at an intersection in Ocala. On Saturday, September 24, at approximately 3 p.m., a gray sedan being driven by a 49-year-old Ocala man was traveling eastbound on SE 31st Street. A 25-year-old Ocala man riding a yellow motorcycle was also heading westbound on SE 31st Street.
OPD Citizen Police Academy accepting applications through September 30
The Citizen Police Academy will return next month to provide a firsthand look into the Ocala Police Department’s day-to-day operations. The academy allows citizens to learn about all of the departments within OPD, and participants will also take part in a variety of law enforcement activities. According to OPD,...
Umatilla man accused of striking male victim’s head with baseball bat during argument over woman
A 44-year-old Umatilla man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of striking a male victim in the head with a baseball bat during an argument over a woman. On Monday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on SE 155th Street in Umatilla...
Two teens arrested after Ocala police find loaded firearms, drugs
Two teenagers were arrested by the Ocala Police Department after a rifle, handgun, and several drugs were found in their possession. On Friday, September 16, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red Nissan Altima for a stop sign violation, according to a social media post from OPD. The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
MCPS extends school closures due to Hurricane Ian
Marion County Public Schools is extending its closures through Friday, September 29 due to the anticipated severe weather from Hurricane Ian. The closures are district-wide and affect all schools, departments, and district offices. MCPS employees should check their email accounts for make-up days later this school year. West Port High...
DOH-Marion bi-weekly COVID-19 report shows another decline in new cases
The Florida Department of Health’s (DOH-Marion) latest virus summary shows that new COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease in Marion County. There were 283 new COVID-19 cases reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, September 16 to Thursday, September 22, according to DOH-Marion’s most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
