A nutria visiting a dentist's office??! Come up with the funniest punchline in Walt Handelsman's newest Cartoon Caption Contest and WIN!!

Ready for spooky season? October 31st will be here before you know it, and our shopping carts are already full of Halloween essentials for the holiday festivities!. After last year's somewhat of a Halloween hiatus, Halloween 2022, which falls on Monday night, is bringing back the fun. Whatever your Halloween weekend plans are — whether you're heading to the movie theater, watching Hocus Pocus 2 at home, a haunted house, a scary Halloween event, trick-or-treating with the kids or hosting a small Halloween party with close friends — ET has created the ultimate guide to prepping yourself and your home for Halloween night.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO