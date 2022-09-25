Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary

Rep. Liz Cheney gives a concession speech to supporters during a primary night event in Jackson, Wyo., on August 16, 2022. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney on Saturday said that she would not vote for Harriet Hageman, the water rights attorney who is the new Republican nominee for Wyoming's at-large congressional district.

Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and a plethora of House Republicans, defeated Cheney in the August GOP primary 66%-29%.

During a conversation at The Texas Tribune Festival, Cheney said that Hageman continued to spread debunked theories about the 2020 presidential election and in her opinion should not serve in public office.

"Harriet is a member of the Wyoming State Bar and she's sworn an oath to the Constitution as a member of the Wyoming State Bar," Cheney told the media organization's chief executive Evan Smith. "And she continues to make the assertion that somehow the 2020 election was stolen and has said many of the same things that have resulted in people like Rudy Giuliani having their license suspended and I know that she knows better."

"There are many people around this country who are making claims they know not to be true, and I don't think anybody should vote for any of them," she added.

Cheney also pointed out Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona, as a candidate who has continued to question the results of the 2020 election.

Lake is currently locked in a tight contest with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The congresswoman said that she would work to ensure sure that candidates like Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box, even if it means campaigning with Democrats.

"In this election, you have to vote for the person who actually believes in democracy," she said. "And that is just crucial, because if we elect election deniers, if we elect people who said that they're not going to certify results or who are going to try to steal elections, then we really are putting the Republic at risk."

Lake during an appearance on the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures" responded to Cheney's remarks, stating that the Wyoming lawmaker's comments were a "gift."

"That might be the biggest, best gift I have ever received," Lake told host Maria Bartiromo.

"Liz Cheney probably should change her voter registration. Turns out she really is a Democrat after all," she added.