Wyoming State

Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary

By John L. Dorman
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Rep. Liz Cheney gives a concession speech to supporters during a primary night event in Jackson, Wyo., on August 16, 2022.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Liz Cheney said she would not support Wyoming GOP House nominee Harriet Hageman in the November general election.
  • Hageman, who was backed by Trump and a plethora of national Republicans, defeated Cheney 66%-29%.
  • Cheney during her interview reaffirmed that her fight against election deniers was not over.

Rep. Liz Cheney on Saturday said that she would not vote for Harriet Hageman, the water rights attorney who is the new Republican nominee for Wyoming's at-large congressional district.

Hageman, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and a plethora of House Republicans, defeated Cheney in the August GOP primary 66%-29%.

During a conversation at The Texas Tribune Festival, Cheney said that Hageman continued to spread debunked theories about the 2020 presidential election and in her opinion should not serve in public office.

"Harriet is a member of the Wyoming State Bar and she's sworn an oath to the Constitution as a member of the Wyoming State Bar," Cheney told the media organization's chief executive Evan Smith. "And she continues to make the assertion that somehow the 2020 election was stolen and has said many of the same things that have resulted in people like Rudy Giuliani having their license suspended and I know that she knows better."

"There are many people around this country who are making claims they know not to be true, and I don't think anybody should vote for any of them," she added.

Cheney also pointed out Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee in Arizona, as a candidate who has continued to question the results of the 2020 election.

Lake is currently locked in a tight contest with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The congresswoman said that she would work to ensure sure that candidates like Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box, even if it means campaigning with Democrats.

"In this election, you have to vote for the person who actually believes in democracy," she said. "And that is just crucial, because if we elect election deniers, if we elect people who said that they're not going to certify results or who are going to try to steal elections, then we really are putting the Republic at risk."

Lake during an appearance on the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures" responded to Cheney's remarks, stating that the Wyoming lawmaker's comments were a "gift."

"That might be the biggest, best gift I have ever received," Lake told host Maria Bartiromo.

"Liz Cheney probably should change her voter registration. Turns out she really is a Democrat after all," she added.

Comments / 343

Kathy Regel
2d ago

She is so obsessed with hate for Trump which has caused her to take her focus off what policies Americans would benefit the most from. It’s good that Wyoming has voted her out.

Reply(122)
82
James Raymond
1d ago

she's politically dead, why do you promote this lunatic? she's vindictive confused and would go head first into a concrete wall if she thought she could hurt Donald Trump. I thought about sending her a dollar but that's too much. I may not be able to get rid of her

Reply(9)
29
Chris Craven
2d ago

who cares who you vote for. keep it between you and the ballot box where it belongs

Reply
43
