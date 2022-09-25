ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

henrycountytimes.com

Henry Development Authority releases report

Henry County added 2,291 new jobs and attracted $208.25 million in new investment in the most recent fiscal year, according to a report issued by the Development Authority and presented to the Board of Commissioners at its September 7 regular meeting. The influx of companies bringing in new jobs is...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
MARIETTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in I-85 wreck in Franklin County

A Northwest Georgia man was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the cable barriers and overturned on Interstate 85 North in Franklin County. The Georgia State Patrol identifies the deceased driver as 19-year-old James Allen Hardin of Hiram. The crash happened during the early morning commute Monday,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late August order gives the Georgia State board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure,...
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Nightly Krog Street tunnel closures expected through December

ATLANTA - The Krog Street tunnel in Atlanta will close to traffic starting Sunday night as crews make improvements. The Atlanta Department of Transportation said crews are making stormwater upgrades. The goal of the project is to prevent flooding. Portiosn of DeKalb Avenue NE and Krog Street will close each...
ATLANTA, GA
qudach.com

Church a total loss after fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A section religion went up successful flames aboriginal Sunday morning. According to DeKalb County Fire, occurrence crews were called retired to conflict a occurrence astatine New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located astatine 3283 Columbia Woods Drive successful DeKalb County, astir 1:30 a.m. Officials accidental the religion is...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DECATUR, GA
The Citizen Online

Commission violates its new land use plan to rezone for Ford dealership

Rebuffing the County’s Planning & Zoning staff’s and commission’s recommendation to deny the proposed rezoning, the Fayette County Commission voted three-to-two to rezone the corner of South Sandy Creek Road and Ga. Highway 54 from R-70 Residential to Commercial to allow Fayetteville Ford to relocate its dealership there.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement

A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing DeKalb County woman found safe

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman last seen Friday morning. Ruther Dewitt was last her home around 10:30 a.m. and was picked up by a neighbor’s surveillance cameras walking towards River Road, the DeKalb County Police Department says.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

ACCPD Investigates Tallassee Road Shooting

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the 100 block of Tallassee Road Saturday evening. At approximately 5:09 p.m., a 24-year-old male was shot and taken to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361...
ATHENS, GA

