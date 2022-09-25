Read full article on original website
Henry Development Authority releases report
Henry County added 2,291 new jobs and attracted $208.25 million in new investment in the most recent fiscal year, according to a report issued by the Development Authority and presented to the Board of Commissioners at its September 7 regular meeting. The influx of companies bringing in new jobs is...
WXIA 11 Alive
Hour-plus long closure expected on Cobb Parkway after major wreck
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Parkway could see an hour-plus closure Monday afternoon after a major wreck that involved an overturned vehicle and entrapment, police reported. The closure impacted all of Cobb Parkway's southbound lanes where the roadway meets the Canton Road Connector shortly before 1:30 p.m. The Marietta...
nowhabersham.com
Driver ejected from vehicle, killed in I-85 wreck in Franklin County
A Northwest Georgia man was killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the cable barriers and overturned on Interstate 85 North in Franklin County. The Georgia State Patrol identifies the deceased driver as 19-year-old James Allen Hardin of Hiram. The crash happened during the early morning commute Monday,...
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late August order gives the Georgia State board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure,...
41nbc.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
Senior home residents experiencing ‘filthy’ living conditions at metro Atlanta complex
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Roaches, locked trash rooms and more — several residents who live at an apartment complex for senior citizens say they are concerned about their living conditions. These pictures were taken inside the Galleria Manor — an apartment complex in Smyrna for senior citizens.
fox5atlanta.com
Nightly Krog Street tunnel closures expected through December
ATLANTA - The Krog Street tunnel in Atlanta will close to traffic starting Sunday night as crews make improvements. The Atlanta Department of Transportation said crews are making stormwater upgrades. The goal of the project is to prevent flooding. Portiosn of DeKalb Avenue NE and Krog Street will close each...
qudach.com
Church a total loss after fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A section religion went up successful flames aboriginal Sunday morning. According to DeKalb County Fire, occurrence crews were called retired to conflict a occurrence astatine New Bethel Outreach Ministries, located astatine 3283 Columbia Woods Drive successful DeKalb County, astir 1:30 a.m. Officials accidental the religion is...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
The Citizen Online
Driver drops off vehicle at tire store, returns to find custom audio system stolen
The owner of a vehicle returning to pick it up after being repaired at a tire shop in Fayetteville found that items totaling $3,000 in value had been stolen. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said officers on Sept. 19 arrived at the tire shop at Banks Crossing on Ga. Highway 85 North to take the entering auto report.
Deputies searching for inmate they say stole city truck, escaped from work detail in Forsyth
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who they say stole a city work truck and escaped from a city work detail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A BOLO (be on the lookout) has been issued for...
The Citizen Online
Commission violates its new land use plan to rezone for Ford dealership
Rebuffing the County’s Planning & Zoning staff’s and commission’s recommendation to deny the proposed rezoning, the Fayette County Commission voted three-to-two to rezone the corner of South Sandy Creek Road and Ga. Highway 54 from R-70 Residential to Commercial to allow Fayetteville Ford to relocate its dealership there.
Gov Kemp announces Lake Lanier water sharing agreement
A historic Lake Lanier water agreement has been finalized between the state and representatives with water service providers from Forsyth, Gwinnett, and Hall counties. After more than 30 years of work and negotiation, Governor Brian Kemp says the state has a sound, carefully developed, and fair resolution to the long and slow battle of what was referred to as the “water wars” between Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.
The Citizen Online
Fayette crime: Food mart burglary, SUV stolen, handgun stolen from vehicle
A Sept. 19 burglary at the Berry Good Food Mart on Ga. Highway 92 North and Westbridge Road in north Fayette County came with the theft of lottery tickets, tobacco products and cash. Sheriff Barry Babb said access to the store came after the front door was kicked in. Deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing DeKalb County woman found safe
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Police in DeKalb County need the public’s help to find an 81-year-old woman last seen Friday morning. Ruther Dewitt was last her home around 10:30 a.m. and was picked up by a neighbor’s surveillance cameras walking towards River Road, the DeKalb County Police Department says.
wuga.org
ACCPD Investigates Tallassee Road Shooting
The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the 100 block of Tallassee Road Saturday evening. At approximately 5:09 p.m., a 24-year-old male was shot and taken to a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrison at 762-400-7361...
Fatal crash on I-285 near Roswell Road involving a semi-truck, officials say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs, according to the police department. Three of the four lanes are still blocked on I-285 eastbound near Roswell Road at exit 25, and GDOT expects lanes to be open by 4:30 p.m.
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
fox5atlanta.com
19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
