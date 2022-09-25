ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Nadda Bootliquor
1d ago

if voting work, they wouldn't let you do it. just ask George Soros who literally pays for these people to be in political power. ...and the Liberals cheer!

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon voters get a say on guns in November

With the proliferation of guns and gun violence, it is time for Oregonians to enact sensible gun ownership legislation. Luckily, Oregon is the only state in the nation that will be able to vote for sensible gun legislation in November. We can vote for Measure 114 to enact sensible gun background checks, ownership requirements and limits on the size of multiple bullet magazines.
ijpr.org

Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty

For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether to maintain the moratorium of their predecessors, or...
KATU.com

Portland General Electric awards six electric school buses to local school districts

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) announced that in the near future there will be six additional new electric school buses for Oregon students. The funding is from the Oregon Clean Fuels Program. They chose certain school districts based on their commitments to meet the needs of underserved communities and incorporate the buses more broadly into student education around climate science.
The Oregonian

Readers respond: McLeod-Skinner will work across the aisle

I served as an elected Republican county commissioner in a very conservative part of Oregon. I am endorsing Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner for the 5th Congressional District. I met McLeod-Skinner in 2018 when I called to learn about her positions on issues and share mine. I was impressed she took my call and listened to my concerns.
Lake Oswego Review

OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later

Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
KOMO News

LISTEN: Could a Republican win the governorship in Oregon?

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Republican nominee Christine Drazan has a legitimate shot at winning, thanks in large part due to a Democrat-turned-Independent who could act as a spoiler. Polls show the race is tightening and we'll get some analysis from an expert on Oregon politics. PLUS: Republicans are...
kezi.com

Name change proposed for Lane County

EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
KATU.com

AARP: 2022 Oregon Elections

AARP Oregon is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to empower people to be able to choose how they live as they age. Michael Shultz, AARP Oregon Volunteer State President and Madeline Kovacs, AARP Oregon Executive Council member and deputy to the owner at UrbanRoost Development, LLC, joined us to talk about some of the issues facing older Oregonians in this year's election.
OREGON STATE

