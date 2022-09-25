Read full article on original website
Nadda Bootliquor
1d ago
if voting work, they wouldn't let you do it. just ask George Soros who literally pays for these people to be in political power. ...and the Liberals cheer!
focushillsboro.com
Mike Erickson Tough Congressional Candidate From Oregon, Was Handcuffed In 2016 Over Dui Allegations
Republican congressional candidate Mike Erickson brags about his support for law enforcement in advertisements and political mailings, and he swears to oppose any legislation that is “soft on crime.”. He asserts that Andrea Salinas, his Democratic rival in Oregon’s newly created 6th Congressional District, intends to make it more...
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner campaigning for Oregon’s 5th District
Jamie McLeod-Skinner, a small business owner, former city manager and school board member from Central Oregon, returned to Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her campaign.
Readers respond: Oregon voters get a say on guns in November
With the proliferation of guns and gun violence, it is time for Oregonians to enact sensible gun ownership legislation. Luckily, Oregon is the only state in the nation that will be able to vote for sensible gun legislation in November. We can vote for Measure 114 to enact sensible gun background checks, ownership requirements and limits on the size of multiple bullet magazines.
Chavez-DeRemer: Republican candidate fighting for 5th district
Lori Chavez-Deremer, businesswoman, former Mayor of Happy Valley and now the republican candidate running for the newly re-drawn 5th Congressional District in Oregon.
ijpr.org
Oregon postpones wildfire risk mapping and rulemaking plans after public backlash
The Oregon Department of Forestry will spend an extra year talking with the public about its controversial plan to create a wildfire risk map and impose rules on property owners in high fire risk areas. The agency was overwhelmed by public outcry in June after it released a map of...
‘No sense of justice’: Hundreds cycling through Oregon courts without public defenders
Thomas Ahern is a man of many problems. He’s homeless, broke, bleeding from cuts and scrapes, and according to authorities in Portland and Washington County, has been caught inside stolen cars twice since late July — both leading to felony cases.
ijpr.org
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on death penalty
For more than a decade, Oregon governors have placed a moratorium on capital punishment, despite a long-standing, voter-approved constitutional amendment that allows the state to kill people convicted of the most serious crimes. Oregon’s next governor has the power to decide whether to maintain the moratorium of their predecessors, or...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
KATU.com
Portland General Electric awards six electric school buses to local school districts
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) announced that in the near future there will be six additional new electric school buses for Oregon students. The funding is from the Oregon Clean Fuels Program. They chose certain school districts based on their commitments to meet the needs of underserved communities and incorporate the buses more broadly into student education around climate science.
Readers respond: McLeod-Skinner will work across the aisle
I served as an elected Republican county commissioner in a very conservative part of Oregon. I am endorsing Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner for the 5th Congressional District. I met McLeod-Skinner in 2018 when I called to learn about her positions on issues and share mine. I was impressed she took my call and listened to my concerns.
Portland voters strongly favor ballot measure to reshape city government, poll finds
Nearly two-thirds of likely Portland voters say they’ll back a contested ballot measure this fall to radically reshape the city’s form of government and election system, according to a new poll commissioned by the metro area’s most influential business organization and several industry groups. Sixty-three percent of...
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
Crowded campsites, high demand cause fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”
KTVZ
Merkley, Wyden announce $100 million in awards for Oregon climate-smart commodities, rural projects
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Monday four Oregon-based organizations will be receiving awards totaling $100 million to foster partnerships around Oregon to support the production and marketing of climate-smart commodities. These projects are intended to expand markets for commodities that are produced with smaller...
OPINION: A proposed change now would limit voters' power later
Proposed Portland charter language would make it difficult for future voters to remove incumbent city commissionersIn 1998, Oregon voters enacted an important safeguard against the adoption of super-majority voting systems with the passage of Measure 63. Now voters in Portland are being asked to approve the mirror image of what that constitutional amendment was designed to prevent. Thanks to a provision in the city's proposed charter revision, Portland voters now face the choice of limiting their power in future elections by setting a "super-minority" standard for electing city council members. A D V E R T I S I N...
KOMO News
LISTEN: Could a Republican win the governorship in Oregon?
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Republican nominee Christine Drazan has a legitimate shot at winning, thanks in large part due to a Democrat-turned-Independent who could act as a spoiler. Polls show the race is tightening and we'll get some analysis from an expert on Oregon politics. PLUS: Republicans are...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
KATU.com
Portland Public Schools sees recent spike in graffiti, vandalism of school buildings
Oregon's largest school district, Portland Public Schools, said its experiencing record levels of graffiti and vandalism at school buildings. According to records obtained by our news partners at Willamette Week, crews have responded to more than 1,900 instances of vandalism since mid-2020. While the district did not provide numbers prior...
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
KATU.com
AARP: 2022 Oregon Elections
AARP Oregon is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to empower people to be able to choose how they live as they age. Michael Shultz, AARP Oregon Volunteer State President and Madeline Kovacs, AARP Oregon Executive Council member and deputy to the owner at UrbanRoost Development, LLC, joined us to talk about some of the issues facing older Oregonians in this year's election.
