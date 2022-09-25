Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Raphino named Ivy Offensive Player of the Week
PRINCETON, N.J. – Brittany Raphino of the Brown women's soccer team has been named the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office Monday. Raphino led the Bears to a decisive 4-1 win over Dartmouth to open Ivy League play on Saturday. The Randolph, Mass. native played a role in all four of Brown's goals. She recorded two assists, scored once on her own, and pressured the Big Green into scoring an own goal.
brownbears.com
Men’s soccer stages second-half comeback to top Siena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A pair of goals in the second half propelled Brown men's soccer to a 2-1 comeback victory over Siena Saturday night at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears improved to 4-2-0 on the year, including a 3-0-0 mark at home, while the Saints fell to 4-3-1. Jamin Gogo Peters scored his team-leading third goal of the season to tie the game before Jakary Lawal connected on the game-winner.
brownbears.com
Lau, Ahlstrom win ITHF Championship in successful opening weekend for women's tennis
PROVIDENECE, R.I. – The Brown women's tennis team competed at a pair of events during the first weekend of competition for the Bears during the 2022 fall season. Britany Lau, Addison Ahlstrom, Nora Lee, and Vivian Miller competed at the doubles-only event, the International Tennis Hall of Fame Women's Collegiate Invitational. Phoebe Peus, Ali Benedetto, Olivia Mariotti, Lindsey Hofflander, and Gabby Soliman competed at the Bulldog Invitational at Yale.
brownbears.com
Governor’s Cup Press Conference to be Held this Thursday at State House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – A press conference will be held at the Rhode Island State House this Thursday, September 29 at 1 p.m. ahead of this weekend's Governor's Cup football game between Brown and the University of Rhode Island. Rhode Island governor Dan McKee will be joined by Brown head...
GoLocalProv
Providence-Metro Is Ranked Among Most Vulnerable to Hurricanes, More Than a Month Left in the Season
Hurricane season is getting very active. Last week, Puerto Rico and other areas in the Caribbean were hammered by Hurricane Fiona. Approximately 40% of Puerto Rico is still without power nearly a week later. Now, the Tampa/St. Petersburg metro area on the west coast of Florida is facing a dangerous...
Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park welcomes New England Overland Rally
THOMPSON, Connecticut -- Northeast overlanders are gearing up for the first New England Overland Rally, a two-day event at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding can be easily confused with off-roading, however that is not what it is,” explained Jonathan D. Hoenig, CEO of Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. “Overlanding is the means of travelling to remote destinations while being fully self-reliant.”
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England has 5th reported earthquake since May of this year
Did you feel it? An earthquake struck Massachusetts on Saturday, the 5th quake in southern New England since May. Several Massachusetts residents reported feeling the earthquake which was a magnitude 1.8 at 1:54 p.m. on Saturday 2km south of the center of Boxborough, which is in the northeastern part of the state.
NECN
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannels shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
WCVB
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
GoLocalProv
Kalus Is Not the First to Take Advantage of Residency Tax Breaks, Chafee Lived in 3 Homes
GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus is under fire for living in Newport, Rhode Island, and claiming a residency tax break on a property in Illinois. She and her husband receive a $6,000 annual tax break on a 5,693-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois. Kalus has said her husband was living and working in Illinois at the time she received the residency tax break.
RI native flees Tampa university before hurricane hits
Owen Gugliotta, a student at the University of Tampa, was forced to flee. But his dad tells 12 News they haven't been able to find him a flight back home to Portsmouth.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
Rhode Islanders capture light in sky
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
ABC6.com
A look inside Rory’s — Providence’s new market and kitchen store
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rory’s market and kitchen opened its third location in Providence last week. The women and independently owned market started in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, more than 40 years ago. The market features local and organic food and to-go options, as well as home care and...
ecori.org
Developers: Putting Solar on ‘Disturbed’ Sites in R.I. is a Costly, Complicated Process
This ground-mounted solar project done in partnership with the town of South Kingstown and the University of Rhode Island was built on a former gravel pit. (Kearsarge Solar) In the past few years, when solar developers covered farmlands or cut down swaths of forest to erect acres of solar panels, neighbors and nature lovers often objected strenuously, and sometimes moratoriums, zoning rules, and legislation were employed to block solar projects on green spaces.
dhsspectrum.com
“Forgotten” is Unforgettable
It is the time of year when all the New England humidity, heat waves, potholes, and snow slush become worth it. The morning breeze brings a cordial chill, fall-flavored treats are the specialty of every coffee shop and bakery, and football nights add a warm-nostalgic Americana spice. And, if you live in Dartmouth, home of a nationally recognized marching band, for miles around you can hear faint percussive music emanating from the frequent practices and halftime shows.
WPRI
Experience an exciting property transformation in Woonsocket
An innovative new apartment development is taking shape in Woonsocket as a former church will soon be transformed into 32 units. This morning on The Rhode Show we spoke with Gregory Rice, GM/VP of Franchise Sales, Nexus Property Management, and Aimee Goodwin Lombardo, Managing Principal, Director of Operations ZDS Architects to learn more.
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"
Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
