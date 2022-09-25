Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.

ATTLEBORO, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO