ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s64ts_0i9qiEI500

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured.

According to officials, once officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach.

Detectives identified the boy’s uncle, Anatolii Balesta, 19, as the suspect. He was still inside the home when officers arrived.

Balesta was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is currently ongoing, but detectives believe drugs were the reason for the attack.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently stable.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 38

Trus No
1d ago

Throw him in the basement under the jail, & let him think about his actions! What could a 4 year possibly do, to you that warrants he/she getting stabbed?

Reply
35
Sean Lambert
1d ago

WTF is wrong with people…..I hope Bubba will keep him nice and warm in jail. This 4 yr old did absolutely nothing to deserve this….

Reply
30
Sonja Love
1d ago

I pray for this baby. I hope he has a full recovery. As for the 19 year old. I hope they keep you for a long time. Give him some time to reflect.

Reply
8
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lawrenceville, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
WGAU

Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police reveal ex-boyfriend shot, killed Clayton County mother

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams. On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect

SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
189K+
Followers
130K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy