4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured.

According to officials, once officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach.

Detectives identified the boy’s uncle, Anatolii Balesta, 19, as the suspect. He was still inside the home when officers arrived.

Balesta was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the first degree.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is currently ongoing, but detectives believe drugs were the reason for the attack.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently stable.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group