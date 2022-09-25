PATTERSON -- Detectives with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a shooting in which a Patterson homeowner fired a revolver in self-defense of her husband who was fighting to keep an intoxicated intruder out of their residence.At 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Patterson Police Services patrol deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Ashwood Lane on the report of shots fired. The reporting party called to say they had received a phone call from one of their female Mandarin-speaking neighbors to say she had just shot and killed an intruder, according to a news release. Law enforcement arrived shortly...

PATTERSON, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO