California homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder fighting with her husband, authorities say
A California homeowner shot and killed an intruder Saturday to protect her husband, who was busy fighting the suspect off, authorities said. Deputies with the Patterson Police Services, a part of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, received a called around 10:20 p.m. about shots fired in the 500 block of Ashwood Lane. The caller said they received a call from a female speaking Mandarian who said she had just shot and killed an intruder.
Man arrested for alleged carjacking, robbing Oakley clerk at gunpoint
OAKLEY, Calif. - A man is in jail after carjacking and robbing an Oakley am/pm clerk at gunpoint, police said. Johnathan Bordelon, of Concord, was arrested after he reportedly robbed the new am/pm on 2160 Laurel Road around 3:16 a.m. Sunday and fled the scene in a stolen black Honda.
PATTERSON, Calif. — A California woman fatally shot an intoxicated home intruder over the weekend to protect her husband, deputies said. According to KCRA and KTVU, the incident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday at a home on Ashwood Lane in Patterson. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said Patterson Police Services responded to a report of a shooting and arrived to find Angelo Santana, 22, of Patterson, dead near the home’s entrance.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
Oakley Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect
At 3:16 AM on September 25, Oakley Police Officers were dispatched to 2160 Laurel Road (the new AM/PM) for an armed robbery that just occurred. Oakley Police officers arrived within one minute of being dispatched and determined the store clerk was robbed at gunpoint. Our officers obtained video surveillance to...
DA charges 19-year-old with manslaughter following sideshow, police chase
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Alameda County District Attorney has charged a 19-year-old following a sideshow where prosecutors said he sped away from police in a series of events that ended up killing a son having a burrito with his mother and cousins. Arnold Azeael Linaldi was charged with felony vehicular...
Suspect shoots at officers after armed robbery attempt
A suspect led officers on an on-foot chase after attempting to rob a convenience store on Monday, according to a statement from police.
Father and son die from stabbing in Hayward home, arrest made
HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have made an arrest in the stabbing deaths of a man and his son who were found inside a Hayward home early on Sunday. The victims were found unconscious with stab wounds in a home near the 100 block of Lund Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., according to police. Both victims were pronounced dead in the home.
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
