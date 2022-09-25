Read full article on original website
Spokane City Council to pursue funding for regional law enforcement training center
SPOKANE, Wash. — During Monday night's legislative session, Spokane City Council voted unanimously on a resolution that commits the city to working with Washington State Legislature to pursue funding for a regional law enforcement training center. According to a press release from the city, the Spokane Police Department's (SPD)...
Northern Lakes Fire District gets $4.5 million federal grant to hire 12 firefighters
HAYDEN, Idaho — Northern Lakes Fire District Chief Pat Riley has six months to hire 12 firefighters. That’s a challenge, but one he’s happy to accept. “It’s not as easy as folks would think,” Riley said Monday. “We’re competing nationally with a whole lot of other departments.”
Coeur d'Alene Tribe donates $75,000 to Kootenai County human rights group
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Tribe gave $75,000 to the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations during its 23rd annual human rights banquet on Saturday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “We have had no better partner and friend over these more...
City of Spokane looking for public's input on proposed maps updating City Council Districts
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The City of Spokane Redistricting Board is seeking the public's input on four proposed maps updating City Council Districts based on 2020 Census data. The purpose of the survey is to get public feedback on the four updated City Council District maps proposed by the...
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
Grant allows Northern Lakes Fire to staff third station with 12 firefighters
RATHDRUM, Idaho – The Northern Lakes Fire District will hire 12 new firefighters to staff a third station thanks to a new grant. The Department of Homeland Security grant, which totals more than $4.5 million, will fund those 12 firefighters for three years. The third station will be in...
15 no-wake navigation buoys placed on Hayden Lake
HAYDEN, Idaho — Since Labor Day, boaters on Hayden Lake are now benefiting from 15 new navigation buoys and one hazard buoy, recently installed and maintained by the Hayden Lake Watershed Improvement District, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The navigation buoys, meeting Coast Guard...
Spokane County Sheriff Says he Will Execute Warrant to Clear Homeless Camp
Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says the state constitution and laws give him the authority to clear out a large homeless camp in the East Central neighborhood and that’s what he intends to do. “This camp is jeopardizing the safety of my community and it will end,” he said....
‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon. The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
$39 million expansion plan leaves Kootenai County mayors conflicted
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A Kootenai County proposal for cities to collect impact fees to fund improvements to the jail, sheriff’s office and parks and waterways received a mostly skeptical reception from local mayors Wednesday, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Where does this end?” asked...
Stormwater treatment project aims to clean water before it enters the river
SPOKANE, Wash. — Today construction begins on the. This water filtration project will not only impact the treatment facility, but also recreation in the area. One of the most notable changes the public will notice is the closure of the Downriver Disc Golf Course and the TJ Meenach watercraft access area.
Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase
POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
gonomad.com
Wallace, Idaho: A Silver Town’s Gilded Past
Billed as the “Silver Capital of the World,” Wallace is a living ghost town located in what is known as the Silver Valley of northern Idaho. And though the town has about 1,000 residents, nevertheless, Wallace packs a powerful punch for its small size. These days, Wallace has...
'This community is done with this' | Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich outlines plan to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich held a press conference on Friday afternoon outlining his plans to clear out the homeless encampment near I-90. Specifically, Knezovich said he plans to use an order of abatement and unlawful assembly to clear out the camp. The press conference comes...
Government Technology
Spokane, Wash., Joins Wave Prioritizing Electric Vehicles
(TNS) — In August 2018, Spokane County was home to 755 electric cars. According to the state Department of Licensing, those 755 made up 0.2% of the county's more than 300,000 registered passenger vehicles. They were oddities and rarities, inspiring chit-chat and drawing stares. It was an internal combustion-powered world and electric cars were just living in it.
Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for three hours
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday
SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
Spokane Public Schools will have a late start every Monday
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Getting your kids to school on a Monday morning can be a real struggle. Every Monday, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) will have a late start this year. This past summer, SPS sat down with the Spokane Education Association and discussed how teachers could better serve their classrooms. They collectively decided that all the schools in the district should have roughly an hour later start time every Monday for the next three years.
USPS ‘Mega Blitz’ hiring job fair happening on Sept. 29- 30
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a two-day job fair hiring at 103 postal facilities across Washington on Sept. 29 and 30. The two-day hiring “Mega Blitz” is trying to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks in six USPS facilities including Colville, Greenacres, Pullman, Shadle Garland, the Spokane Mail Processing Facility and Veradale.
Spokane Homeless Coalition Chair invites sheriff, other City members to Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — As Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich looks to clear Camp Hope over the next few weeks, the chair of the Spokane Homeless Coalition wants him and others to see Camp Hope first hand. SHC Chair Robert Lippman invited Knezovich, the City of Spokane administration and members of Spokane...
