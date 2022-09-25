ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

15 no-wake navigation buoys placed on Hayden Lake

HAYDEN, Idaho — Since Labor Day, boaters on Hayden Lake are now benefiting from 15 new navigation buoys and one hazard buoy, recently installed and maintained by the Hayden Lake Watershed Improvement District, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The navigation buoys, meeting Coast Guard...
HAYDEN LAKE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘We Aren’t Moving’: Jewels Helping Hands responds to plans to clear Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – Notices posted around Camp Hope on Monday show Jewels Helping Hands has no plans to move people off the Department of Transportation property anytime soon.  The notices say JHH and people living at the camp are working with the Washington State Department of Transportation to “stabilize the camp with an immediate focus on cleaning up trash and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Post Falls City Council approves $990k land purchase

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to buy a $990,000, 14.5-acre undeveloped parcel on the west side of town to be used for a future park and public works facility, as reported by our news partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The property...
POST FALLS, ID
gonomad.com

Wallace, Idaho: A Silver Town’s Gilded Past

Billed as the “Silver Capital of the World,” Wallace is a living ghost town located in what is known as the Silver Valley of northern Idaho. And though the town has about 1,000 residents, nevertheless, Wallace packs a powerful punch for its small size. These days, Wallace has...
WALLACE, ID
Government Technology

Spokane, Wash., Joins Wave Prioritizing Electric Vehicles

(TNS) — In August 2018, Spokane County was home to 755 electric cars. According to the state Department of Licensing, those 755 made up 0.2% of the county's more than 300,000 registered passenger vehicles. They were oddities and rarities, inspiring chit-chat and drawing stares. It was an internal combustion-powered world and electric cars were just living in it.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Semi-rollover blocks traffic on I-90 near Coeur d'Alene for three hours

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a semi-truck rollover on westbound I-90 near milepost 16 just east of Coeur d'Alene. ISP says the vehicle, a 2020 Peterbilt semi-truck equipped with a boom, was traveling westbound downgrade toward Coeur d'Alene. Preliminary details suggest the 24-year-old driver of the semi-truck took evasive action to avoid striking a passenger car that changed lanes immediately in front of him.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility construction starts Monday

SPOKANE, Wash — Another construction project will be happening in Spokane. Construction at Cochran Basin Stormwater Treatment Facility starts on Monday. As a result of the construction, Downriver Disc Golf Course and access to the TJ Meenach area will be temporarily closed. Construction includes creating ten ponds that will treat and infiltrate water from north Spokane. The ponds will be...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane Public Schools will have a late start every Monday

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Getting your kids to school on a Monday morning can be a real struggle. Every Monday, Spokane Public Schools (SPS) will have a late start this year. This past summer, SPS sat down with the Spokane Education Association and discussed how teachers could better serve their classrooms. They collectively decided that all the schools in the district should have roughly an hour later start time every Monday for the next three years.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

USPS ‘Mega Blitz’ hiring job fair happening on Sept. 29- 30

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a two-day job fair hiring at 103 postal facilities across Washington on Sept. 29 and 30. The two-day hiring “Mega Blitz” is trying to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks in six USPS facilities including Colville, Greenacres, Pullman, Shadle Garland, the Spokane Mail Processing Facility and Veradale.
COLVILLE, WA
KREM2

KREM2

