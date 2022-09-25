Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Grazia
Refusing To Shake Meghan Markle’s Hand Is Embarrassing – And Not For The Duchess Of Sussex
Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry outside Windsor Castle this weekend to greet and gather flowers from members of the public paying tribute to the Queen after her death on Thursday. Having stepped down as a senior royal in March 2020, The Duchess of Sussex didn’t have to be there. But she came anyway—holding Harry’s hand, hugging anyone who needed comfort.
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
Meghan Markle Says She Wasn’t Speaking About Prince Harry Losing Dad Prince Charles in New Interview
Clearing the air. Meghan Markle is setting the record straight after raising eyebrows with a recent comment many interpreted to be about Prince Harry and his father, Prince Charles. The Suits alum, 41, sat down for a candid interview with The Cut in which she discussed her life outside of...
A Second Snub? Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Discovered They Were 'Uninvited' From Prestigious Royal Event By Reading The News
Don't tell the Sussexes! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly "uninvited" to Sunday's state reception for world leaders hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, and according to a source, they had to figure out the news for themselves. Radar learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were likely unwelcome to the prestigious event after a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace clarified that only "working members of the royal family only" were invited. However, the update caused confusion as a royal source also confirmed that both Harry and Meghan had received invitations and "nobody told them they...
Kate Middleton To Allegedly Inherit Queen’s $110M Jewelry, Meghan Markle Getting Nothing
Turns out that Kate Middleton will be inheriting Queen Elizabeth’s $100M jewelry, and not Meghan Markle, according to a report from Meaww.com. Apparently, the Queen had been assessing her assets and who would get what earlier this year. Inside sources said at the time, “The whispers are that she’s made some last-minute changes to her will that’ll be a shocking surprise for her heirs.”
The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out
Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
People Are Once Again Calling Out A Royal Double Standard After Harry And Meghan Got Attacked For Holding Hands At The Queen’s Lying-In-State
Photos of members of the royal family at a service to mark the beginning of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying-in-state have sparked a debate about double standards on social media, as Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been attacked for holding hands — whereas another hand-holding royal couple have not.
Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
Spotify Confirms What We All Suspected About Meghan Markle's Podcast
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast has been tearing up the charts on Spotify, even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money. The show, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex herself, explores words and phrases that have described women for years and dives into the stereotypes that females are often subjected to in their lives.
Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
Tyler Perry reveals why he lent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry his $18million Beverly Hills mansion after Megxit
ACTOR Tyler Perry has revealed why he lent Meghan Markle and Prince Harry his Beverly Hills mansion after Megxit. During an appearance on NBC's Today, the Hollywood star shed light on his decision to offer his $18million California property to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Speaking to Hoda Kotb...
'She didn't say anything!': Royal experts say Meghan Markle's seven-minute One Young World speech 'lacked content' and her claim that it is 'nice' to be back in the UK should be 'taken with a pinch of salt' after recent jibes at Royal Family
Royal experts are criticising Meghan Markle's speech at the Young One World summit for 'lacking content' and being riddled with insincere remarks including how it was 'very nice to be back in the UK.'. Meghan, 41, delivered a keynote speech at the event in Manchester on Monday, telling young leaders...
We Can't Believe What Meghan Markle Is Saying About Her Oprah Interview And Royal Family Now: 'I'm Still Healing'
Meghan Markle just sat down for her first major cover interview of 2022, and the former royal graced the ‘Fall Fashion’ issue cover of New York Magazine‘s The Cut. The retired Suits actress, 41, opened up about her current relationship with the royal family, finally feeling able to speak more about her experiences, and what the strained relationship between the Sussexes and husband Prince Harry‘s family could mean looking forward. With this profile arriving just a few days after the debut of Markle’s long-awaited Spotify podcast Archetypes, the piece went viral on Twitter soon after being published.
King Charles III Sends Message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Speech After Queen's Death
King Charles III, the longtime royal and son of the late Queen Elizabeth, gave his first address to the United Kingdom as monarch. During this historic moment, likely a long time in planning, Charles takes a moment to wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle well with a sweet message of love.
What Does The Queen's Death Mean For Camilla Parker Bowles' Children?
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II will bring plenty of changes to the British royal family. Before his ascension to the throne, King Charles III was already making plans for a slimmed down monarchy, with only a few key senior royal family members taking on duties, per The Telegraph. While...
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion
Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
Meghan Markle Just Pulled Out Of A Huge Event Featuring A Former First Lady
In a very on-brand move for Meghan Markle, the outspoken feminist was planning to appear at a high-profile event in Los Angeles later this month alongside other very strong women. But the death of the Queen has caused the Duchess of Sussex to have to re-evaluate her participation. First, royal...
Meghan Markle Might See Return to UK Due to Response After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Meghan Markle has reportedly found a fan among the several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.
