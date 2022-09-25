Read full article on original website
Weekend NKY sports round-up: Notre Dame soccer downs Highlands
It was a high-scoring affair between the only two programs to win the 9th Region crowns since the current format began in 2012. Notre Dame defeated Highlands on Saturday, 4-3 at the Buenger Sports Complex in Park Hills. The Pandas improve to 12-3-2 on the season while the Bluebirds drop...
Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Catching up with NKY college football players & looking towards high school playoffs
Covington Catholic’s Colonels were having a bit of a tough time scoring Friday night at Cooper but that didn’t keep Colonel fans from talking about what a quartet of alumni did in Division I college football the weekend before. Three of them scored points – for Notre Dame, Miami of Ohio, and West Point, while a fourth got another big sack for Virginia.
Thomas More weekly sports roundup: Women’s soccer stays unbeaten
With the Thomas More football team enjoying a bye weekend as they prepare to host NAIA No. 3 Lindsey Wilson Saturday at 7, the rest of the Saints fall sports program kept in full swing. Here’s a quick rundown on how that went. WOMEN’S SOCCER STAYS UNBEATEN. The...
Princeton High School wins postponed football game against Fairfield High School 28-14
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Princeton High School football team defeated crosstown rival, Fairfield High School, 28-14 in a postponed game on Saturday night. It was an electric environment at Fairfield High School with a nearly-full visitors section cheering for Princeton. “Princeton-Fairfield is always a big game, always a big...
Look: Four-Star Guard Jizzle James Rocks Bearcats' Uniform
The guard visited this weekend along with four-star forward Arrinten Page.
UC Basketball Assistant Coach Promoted to Associate Head Coach
The recruiting wizard is elevating UC's standing across the country.
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
Five NKY school districts make list of top 25 in Cincinnati area
Niche.com released its top 25 school districts in the Greater Cincinnati Area for 2023, and five Northern Kentucky districts made the list. The rankings are based on an analysis of statistics such as state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, public school district ratings, and more.
Bearcats remain unranked in latest AP Top 25 poll
CINCINNATI — For a fourth-straight week, the University of Cincinnati remains unranked in the Associated Press' Top 25 football poll. After receiving 52 votes last week, the Bearcats received 60 this week, the second-most of any non-ranked team, behind only Kansas (125). The Bearcats defeated Indiana by 21 points...
Young Women LEAD returns to NKU
Motivational speaker Adrienne Bulinski and Miss Kentucky Hannah Edelen are two of the headliners at the Young Women LEAD conference at Northern Kentucky University in October. Conference leaders said they are happy to be able to bring attendants together in person this year for interactive breakout sessions, keynote speakers, lunch and networking.
Best in Fort Thomas has been furnishing Northern Kentucky since 1941
Buying furniture is not as easy as food shopping. Shoppers need to consider cost, functionality, style, and service when shopping for furniture. Best Furniture Gallery in Fort Thomas has been helping Northern Kentuckians with their furniture needs for 81 years, and the current owners have owned it for 20. Charlie...
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
Why this Bellevue Independent student chose Ignite
Students in Bellevue Independent Schools now have the option to attend the Ignite Institute in Erlanger. The Ignite Institute is a STEAM fields high school that opened its doors in 2019, offering classes focusing on project-based learning. Students can attain real-world experiences to help them prepare for college and careers in biomedical sciences, computer science, design, education, engineering, pre-nursing, and logistics.
Cincinnati Once Boasted America’s Largest And Busiest Horse Market
It is mostly forgotten these days, but Cincinnati at one time boasted the largest horse market in the United States, with buyers arriving from as far away as England to bid on the quality steeds offered for sale here. Here is a summary from Daniel J. Kenny’s 1879 “Cincinnati Illustrated”:
Downed wires reported at Jerome and St. Gregory streets in Mount Adams
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported at Jerome and St. Gregory streets in Mount Adams. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
New active shooter training facility opens in Erlanger following hoax at Princeton High School
ERLANGER, Ky. — The investigation into the fake active shooter calls at Princeton High School has gone national, as the FBI has taken the lead on the case. It comes after multiple fake calls in a number of states. A new facility that has opened at 1368 Cox Avenue...
Cincinnati high school placed on lockdown following active shooter scare
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A Cincinnati high school is under lockdown this morning after police received a call of a possible active shooter. A mass law enforcement presence descended upon the school shortly after 10 a.m. Princeton High School located at 100 Viking Way was placed under lockdown, and a...
Fort Thomas proclaims ‘Mark Leopold Day’ honoring a true friend of the trees
Fort Thomas is known as a “city of trees.” At the September city council meeting, the city honored a person who has contributed greatly to that designation. Mayor Eric Haas read a proclamation establishing “Mark Leopold Day” on Sept. 19, 2022, to thank and honor Mark Leopold, who is retiring from the city’s Tree Commission.
Photos: Roebling photo contest winners
The Covington Cincinnati Suspension Bridge Committee announced the winners of its annual Roebling photo contest this week. The committee is a nonprofit organization founded in 1976 whose dual mission is to support and enhance the Roebling Bridge and promote public awareness of the bridge’s historical and engineering significance. Each...
