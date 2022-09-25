ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase

Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/27/22

New York Post | Greg Joyce: Frankie Montas was the biggest acquisition by the Yankees at the trade deadline, and has been underwhelming to say the least. He had a 6.35 ERA before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation, and ten days after being put on the shelf has yet to resume throwing. I think it’s fair to be concerned that the piece the Yankees got for the playoff rotation won’t be healthy enough to be in the playoffs at all.
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview

The Yankees’ 2022 campaign has been a story with three acts. The first involved an unforeseen juggernaut running roughshod against the rest of the league en route to one of the best starts in MLB history, 52-18 on June 23rd after a dramatic walk-off victory against the hated Astros. A no-hitter at Houston’s hands two days later set the tone for an ugly chapter over the next couple months. They might have been the fastest team in baseball to reach 70 wins, but in those eight weeks, they went 21-30, including a 3-14 stretch at the beginning of August.
hotnewhiphop.com

Dwight Howard Says He’s Serious About Joining WWE: “No Doubt”

Dwight Howard says that he’s serious about leaving the NBA to join the WWE if the offer is right. Dwight Howard, who recently appeared at a tryout for the WWE, says that he’s serious about making the transition to professional wrestling. Howard discussed his future after the NBA during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.
