Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night. Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs. He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis'...
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase
Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 9/27/22
New York Post | Greg Joyce: Frankie Montas was the biggest acquisition by the Yankees at the trade deadline, and has been underwhelming to say the least. He had a 6.35 ERA before landing on the IL with shoulder inflammation, and ten days after being put on the shelf has yet to resume throwing. I think it’s fair to be concerned that the piece the Yankees got for the playoff rotation won’t be healthy enough to be in the playoffs at all.
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton inspired to recognize key bullpen performances with FDNY helmet
NEW YORK -- Reliever Zack Britton wanted to light a fire under the Yankees' bullpen. And he got a helmet to prove it. Britton was looking for a way to not only recognize a job well done recently, but also spur some friendly competition within the New York Yankees' relief corps.
Pinstripe Alley
New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Series Preview
The Yankees’ 2022 campaign has been a story with three acts. The first involved an unforeseen juggernaut running roughshod against the rest of the league en route to one of the best starts in MLB history, 52-18 on June 23rd after a dramatic walk-off victory against the hated Astros. A no-hitter at Houston’s hands two days later set the tone for an ugly chapter over the next couple months. They might have been the fastest team in baseball to reach 70 wins, but in those eight weeks, they went 21-30, including a 3-14 stretch at the beginning of August.
It’s official: Red Sox eliminated from postseason contention in Game 152
Technically, it took a while for the Boston Red Sox to get eliminated from postseason contention. But fans knew this day was coming for some time.
Yardbarker
Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman’s hilarious take on potentially becoming an Aaron Judge HR victim
The Toronto Blue Jays prevented New York Yankees star Aaron Judge from hitting his 61st home run of the season. And ace Kevin Gausman certainly hopes his team can keep it that way the rest of the series. The Blue Jays pitcher spoke with the media following his team’s 3-2...
MLB・
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Dwight Howard Says He’s Serious About Joining WWE: “No Doubt”
Dwight Howard says that he’s serious about leaving the NBA to join the WWE if the offer is right. Dwight Howard, who recently appeared at a tryout for the WWE, says that he’s serious about making the transition to professional wrestling. Howard discussed his future after the NBA during a recent interview with TMZ Sports.
WWE・
Braves visit White House to celebrate 2021 World Series win
Carrying on the tradition of celebrating a championship at the White House, the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves were
Comments / 0