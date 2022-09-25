Read full article on original website
Florida colleges and universities suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian
Colleges and Universities across Florida are announcing plans for campuses and students as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state. Bethune-Cookman University announced it would close its campus and evacuate on Monday starting at noon. No classes will be held Monday. Classes will resume online Tuesday. In a statement, school...
click orlando
Colleges, universities announce closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Florida, colleges and universities in the area are beginning to announce plans for campuses and students, with some closures already announced. As closures are announced, we will post them in this story. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App...
WESH
Hurricane Ian school closings in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida as a powerful storm and school districts are keeping a close eye on how the weather will impact plans. WESH 2 will update this article as more schools adjust plans. Lake County. Lake County School District is releasing early...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival
Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
erau.edu
Embry-Riddle Announces Campus Closure as Hurricane Ian Changes Track
Note: This page will be routinely updated with new information as it becomes available. Following an overnight change in Hurricane Ian’s likely path, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University plans to close its Daytona Beach Campus beginning at 5 p.m. EDT or the end of regular business shifts on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Our Worldwide headquarters location in Daytona Beach will close at noon EDT on Wednesday.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Orlando International Airport cancels all Wednesday flights as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba as a Category 3 storm
Track the path of Hurricane Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day. Baker County. As of Tuesday night, no information had been...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia schools will close on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian
All district public schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Thursday, Sept. 29, due to Hurricane Ian, Volusia County Schools announced Monday evening. "All school activities, events, and programs scheduled for these days are canceled," a VCS news release stated. "At this time, no decision has...
flaglerlive.com
Hurricane Ian’s Path Into West Florida Would Cause Tropical Winds, Heavy Rain and Floods in Flagler
For previous coverage, go here. Jump to sandbag locations here. Monday, 3:15 p.m. update: Closures and cancellations:: All local garbage collections in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell and the county are cancelled Thursday and Friday. No not put your garbage out. All Palm Coast government facilities will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed through Friday. City staff will be working through the Emergency Operations Center at City Hall to monitor and respond to the storm throughout the duration of the event.
daytonatimes.com
News4Jax.com
Flagler County residents who live east of I-95 should prepare to evacuate, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County officials on Tuesday told residents who live east of Interstate 95, or in mobile homes or low-lying flood-prone areas, to prepare to evacuate as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. All residents in the county are being urged to complete their hurricane...
County-by-County | Possible impacts Hurricane Ian could have on the First Coast
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The largest impacts of Hurricane Ian appear to be in the Tampa area as the right front of the storm is expected to pass over the metro area Wednesday. However, ahead of the storm, the First Coast will see prolonged rainfall creating a large flood threat and gusty winds with a chance of tornadoes.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ian now a hurricane: Monday morning update for Volusia
Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Ian, which has become a hurricane and will impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, "additional rapid strengthening expected today. Ian will produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in Western Cuba." The 5 a.m. report tropical storm...
askflagler.com
Flagler County Still in Hurricane Ian’s Path as of Monday
Though a degree of uncertainty still remains, Flagler County is still within the projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday afternoon. Initial landfall on the gulf coast of Florida is expected late Wednesday or early Thursday, with impact to the Flagler and Volusia County areas occurring some time Friday.
News4Jax.com
Flagler County cancels garbage collection ahead of Hurricane Ian
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell in Flagler County have canceled garbage collection from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds. These cancellations will not be rescheduled, according to county officials. All residents are...
