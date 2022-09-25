ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

iheart.com

Florida colleges and universities suspend operations due to Hurricane Ian

Colleges and Universities across Florida are announcing plans for campuses and students as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the state. Bethune-Cookman University announced it would close its campus and evacuate on Monday starting at noon. No classes will be held Monday. Classes will resume online Tuesday. In a statement, school...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Colleges, universities announce closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Florida, colleges and universities in the area are beginning to announce plans for campuses and students, with some closures already announced. As closures are announced, we will post them in this story. [FREE DOWNLOAD: News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane Tracker App...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Hurricane Ian school closings in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida as a powerful storm and school districts are keeping a close eye on how the weather will impact plans. WESH 2 will update this article as more schools adjust plans. Lake County. Lake County School District is releasing early...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival

Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
ORLANDO, FL
erau.edu

Embry-Riddle Announces Campus Closure as Hurricane Ian Changes Track

Note: This page will be routinely updated with new information as it becomes available. Following an overnight change in Hurricane Ian’s likely path, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University plans to close its Daytona Beach Campus beginning at 5 p.m. EDT or the end of regular business shifts on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Our Worldwide headquarters location in Daytona Beach will close at noon EDT on Wednesday.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day. Baker County. As of Tuesday night, no information had been...
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia schools will close on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Ian

All district public schools and district offices will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Thursday, Sept. 29, due to Hurricane Ian, Volusia County Schools announced Monday evening. "All school activities, events, and programs scheduled for these days are canceled," a VCS news release stated. "At this time, no decision has...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

Hurricane Ian’s Path Into West Florida Would Cause Tropical Winds, Heavy Rain and Floods in Flagler

For previous coverage, go here. Jump to sandbag locations here. Monday, 3:15 p.m. update: Closures and cancellations:: All local garbage collections in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell and the county are cancelled Thursday and Friday. No not put your garbage out. All Palm Coast government facilities will close at noon Tuesday and remain closed through Friday. City staff will be working through the Emergency Operations Center at City Hall to monitor and respond to the storm throughout the duration of the event.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
daytonatimes.com

Classmates of Campbell Senior High Class of 1968 host fellowship

Some of the members of the Campbell Senior High School Class of 1968 came together this summer to celebrate a milestone of turning 70 years old. The event was held in July at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach. At the event, former instructors and community leaders were invited...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Ian now a hurricane: Monday morning update for Volusia

Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Ian, which has become a hurricane and will impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, "additional rapid strengthening expected today. Ian will produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in Western Cuba." The 5 a.m. report tropical storm...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

Flagler County Still in Hurricane Ian’s Path as of Monday

Though a degree of uncertainty still remains, Flagler County is still within the projected path of Hurricane Ian as of Monday afternoon. Initial landfall on the gulf coast of Florida is expected late Wednesday or early Thursday, with impact to the Flagler and Volusia County areas occurring some time Friday.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Flagler County cancels garbage collection ahead of Hurricane Ian

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The cities of Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell in Flagler County have canceled garbage collection from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to Hurricane Ian and expected high winds. These cancellations will not be rescheduled, according to county officials. All residents are...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

