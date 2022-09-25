New Jersey Education Association President and Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “Governor Florio personified a life of public service. We mourn his passing with a deep sense of gratitude for his service in the military, state legislature, U.S. Congress, and as Governor. Governor Florio worked to protect the people of New Jersey, and fought for equity even when it was unpopular to do so. As we honor his life, my hope is that we continue his legacy. He will be missed but not forgotten.”

