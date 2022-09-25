Read full article on original website
TomG
2d ago
Sad, however what was the particular medical procedure ? People need to know so they can stay informed if they are going to have the same one.
Reply(20)
46
Oyola Zaida
2d ago
I'm heart 💔 broken too. I lost 2 of my adult child 5 days apart.. it's so hurtful losing a child. The pain is unbearable only God knows, my deepest condolences to the family. there's no world to console a parents losing a child. just time..
Reply(13)
29
Gabrielle Robinson
2d ago
Why do they have to mention politics? Let the family grieve and keep the political stuff out of a death post. SMH…🤦🏿♀️🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿
Reply(4)
31
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Kathy Hochul Urges NY Republicans to Leave the State – a Record Number of Them Actually GoBrooklyn LassiterNew York City, NY
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Murphy Signs 3 Bills into Law, Vetoes 4Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his deathMaya DeviPrinceton, NJ
Related
Man known for giving back to NJ community gunned down on basketball court
Christopher Garcia, who was found on a basketball court with a gunshot wound to his torso, was well known for giving back in the community.
Newark Girl Who Died Of Accidental Gunshot To Head 'Fought Her Hardest To Live,' Mom Says
Support is surging for the family of the 13-year-old Newark girl who died after accidentally shooting herself in the head. More than $3,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe page for Ajayla Smith as of Monday, Sept. 26. Ajayla died around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at University Hospital, two...
NJ man caught urinating on ex-wife’s grave in Hudson Valley, NY
A New Jersey family is seeking justice after discovering their late mother’s ex-husband, a resident of Bergen County, has repeatedly urinated on her grave not far across the state border in New York’s Rockland County. Michael Murphy, of Dumont, had set up video cameras to see who was...
UPDATE: Investigation Into Bergen County Man Recorded Urinating On Ex-Wife's Grave Announced
HERE'S THE LATEST: A Bergen County man who was recorded urinating on his ex-wife's grave received a summons and is being investigated further, police in Rockland County confirmed on Monday, Sept. 26. Daily Voice broke the story Friday about the secret recording made of Dean Eichler, 68, desecrating the grave...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Cooper, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
Video shows Paterson, NJ police officer punching suspect
PATERSON — Video has surfaced showing police beating a 19-year-old city resident who stopped and asked questions when he saw his older brother being questioned during a traffic stop. Melissa Sanchez told NJ.com that she and her cousin Haneif Booker were leaving a store on Aug. 28 when they...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Uncle and Nephew from Lakewood Admit to Slaying in Howell
Omar Rivera-Rojas (also known as Juan Carlos Rivera-Rojas), and his nephew Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, pleaded guilty to first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter charges stemming from a 2019 slaying in Howell Township, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Sunday. On Friday September 23, 2022, before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Death Near Morris County Construction Site Investigated As Suicide
A death near a Morris County construction site was being investigated as a suicide, authorities said. A man was found unresponsive and bleeding from the head at 289 Beaverbrook Road in Lincoln Park around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The accident was being...
New Jersey Globe
After mayor’s party switch, Dems fight to hold Gloucester’s swingy Monroe Township
Earlier this year, Monroe Township Mayor Richard DiLucia had an idea. Realizing that he might not get the Democratic line for re-election in his swingy Gloucester County community, DiLucia – a longtime Democrat and labor leader – decided to switch parties and try his luck running for re-election as a Republican.
Man struck by Jersey City sergeant’s pickup truck will receive $292K in lawsuit settlement
Jersey City will pay a man who a police sergeant struck with his vehicle during a chase five years ago nearly $300,000 to settle a federal lawsuit. The City Council last week approved by 8-0 vote the $292,000 settlement with Shiron Cooper related to the Aug. 6, 2017 incident that was caught on camera. The lawsuit was filed against Jersey City, the police department, then-Sgt. John Ransom and Police Officer Patrick Egan, who was eventually dismissed from the lawsuit.
Uncle, nephew admit to killing Lakewood, NJ man with machete
HOWELL — An uncle and his nephew have admitted to killing a man with a machete and leaving the victim's body in the street. Omar Rivera-Rojas, 32, also known as Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, and Alberto Rojas-Hernandez, 20, both of Lakewood, on Friday pleaded guilty to first degree aggravated manslaughter charges for the slaying in Howell nearly three years ago.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sussex County HS Grad, Spa Receptionist Dies After Fearless Battle With Addison’s Disease, 32
Sussex County high school graduate and spa receptionist Kelly N. Fogarty died after a long and fearless battle with Addison’s Disease on Friday, Sept. 16. She was 32. Born in Rahway, Kelly was raised in Hillsborough and moved to Wantage in 2000, her obituary says. Kelly then attended High...
New Jersey Globe
Florio Tribute: Sean Spiller
New Jersey Education Association President and Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller made the following statement on the death of former Governor Jim Florio:. “Governor Florio personified a life of public service. We mourn his passing with a deep sense of gratitude for his service in the military, state legislature, U.S. Congress, and as Governor. Governor Florio worked to protect the people of New Jersey, and fought for equity even when it was unpopular to do so. As we honor his life, my hope is that we continue his legacy. He will be missed but not forgotten.”
Mother: Missing Orange County teen found safe
News 12 has confirmed Amayalise Perez, 14, has been found according to her mother, Carie Rodriguez Gonzalez.
fox5ny.com
Video: Homeless man arrested for vicious beating in NYC train station
NEW YORK - A homeless career criminal faces charges in connection with a horrific attack on a woman at a Queens subway station that was caught by a security camera. The NYPD arrested 41-year-old Waheed Foster in connection with the attack last week at the Howard Beach - JFK Airport Station.
Ex-Con With Violent History Jailed After Fighting Little Ferry Police At HQ
A violent ex-con from Carlstadt who spent several years in state prison for robbing a group of tourists at knifepoint assaulted Little Ferry police at their headquarters over the weekend, authorities said. Scott Recanati, 50, had gone there Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, to complain about a victim whom he was...
Bicyclist, 14, From Ridgewood Struck By SUV In Glen Rock
A 14-year-old boy from Ridgewood who was struck on his bicycle at a Glen Rock intersection was expected to survive serious injuries, authorities said. Witnesses told police that a 2016 Chevy Equinox driven by a 40-year-old Oakland man had the green light on Prospect Street when the bicyclist suddenly rode in front of him and was struck at Grove Street at 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
UPDATE: Stabbing Partially Blinds Englewood Resident, Judge Releases Defendant From Edgewater
UPDATE: An Englewood resident said she was permanently blinded in one eye when she was stabbed by an Edgewater woman. The 32-year-old victim, whose identity is being protected by Daily Voice, said was attacked by Kristen Bell, 36, and her son at the 1 William Street apartment complex after being harassed by them for a month and a half.
4 NYPD officers injured after Brooklyn street fight with 47-year-old man
Four officers are recovering from injuries after the arrest of a man led to a violent scuffle on 11th Avenue in Brooklyn.
Comments / 147