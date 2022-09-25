ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album

Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Maine State
The Boot

Top 25 Pam Tillis Songs

When Pam Tillis entered the world on July 24, 1957, she was born into a family of country music royalty. Her father, Mel Tillis, burst onto the scene in the late 1950s and went onto release some of the most pivotal country tracks of the 1970s, including "Coca-Cola Cowboy" and "Good Woman Blues." Pam spent her childhood surrounded by music, and even sang on the Grand Ole Opry stage at the tender age of eight. Inspired by her father's legacy, Pam was determined to make her own mark on the music industry.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Margo Price Announces Forthcoming Album, ‘Strays’

Margo Price simply knows what’s up when it comes to enjoying nature and creating art. In this era of psychedelic resurgence and broken taboos, it is not surprising that the neo-country badass would bring the topic to the public’s attention. Announced her upcoming album, Strays, Price says:. “I...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Scott
Person
Bill Kirchen
Person
Mary Gauthier
Person
Tiffany Williams
Taste of Country

Bailey Zimmerman Announces His Introductory EP, ‘Leave the Light On’

Bailey Zimmerman has announced plans for his debut project, and it's coming this fall. An EP, Leave the Light On, will be released on Oct. 14. The project will feature nine tracks, including Zimmerman's current Top 15 single, "Fall in Love." The EP is available for pre-order now. The newcomer is also releasing fan-favorite song "Never Leave," which gained traction on social media after Zimmerman shared the unfinished demo.
MUSIC
Stereogum

caroline – “Peak Chroma” (Claire Rousay Cover)

Earlier this year, the experimental London rock Band To Watch caroline released their self-titled debut album. Today, ahead of their upcoming first North American tour dates, they’ve shared a cover of Claire Rousay’s “Peak Chroma,” which appears on last year’s A Softer Focus — Rousay will open for caroline at their New York City show.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Corey Hart Cover Bryan Adams At Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction

The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction ceremony took place at Massey Hall in Toronto on Saturday night. This year’s inductees include Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster, and Daniel Lavoie. Artists were on hand to pay tribute to each of those musicians. For Adams’ part of...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Performing#Americana#Tune Yar
The Boot

Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Ronnie Dunn and More Sign on for Fifth-Annual Heal the Music Day

The fifth-annual Heal the Music Day will take place on Oct. 21, with many country artists doing their part to raise awareness and foster donations this year. Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, Keith Urban and Ronnie Dunn are among those dedicated to the cause. Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill and Tina Parol will also take part, as will Rodney Crowell, who curated the event back in 2017.
MUSIC
The Boot

Luke Bell Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose

Country singer Luke Bell's cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a new report. People reports that the Pima County Medical Examiner's autopsy, which local news outlet ABC 9 KGUN Tucson obtained, states that a passerby found Bell at the scene of his death, unresponsive and with drug paraphernalia also at the scene.
TUCSON, AZ
Taste of Country

Lainey Wilson, Hailey Whitters Prank Jon Pardi on Stage Dressed as Giant Babies [Watch]

A recent stop on Jon Pardi's Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour ended with a bunch of crybabies on stage. His tour openers, Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters, celebrated the news of Pardi expecting his first child by dressing up like babies themselves. Both women donned full baby body suits, complete with "Cry Baby" bibs and bonnets. They carried with them a black T-shirt with the word "daddy" written across it.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy