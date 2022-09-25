Read full article on original website
Related
Carrie Underwood Stuns With Soaring ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’ at Vince Gill Tribute [Watch]
Carrie Underwood was among the many top country artists who took the stage to perform tributes to Vince Gill during a CMT Giants episode devoted to the Country Music Hall of Famer. Underwood delivered a powerhouse rendition of "Go Rest High on That Mountain" that left Gill visibly emotional. Underwood...
Chapel Hart Make Grand Ole Opry Debut, Will Appear on Darius Rucker’s Upcoming Album
Country trio and former America’s Got Talent contestants Chapel Hart made their emotional Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept 17. Introduced by “Miss Country Soul” Jeannie Seely, who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on Sept. 16, 1967, the Mississippi trio, sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle performed three songs during their Opry debut, their AGT audition song “You Can Have Him Back Jolene” and their patriotic song, “American Pride,” which the trio also performed on American’s Got Talent on Sept. 13, while battling some vocal issues.
Remembering Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry + What He Spoke For
Has it really been five years since Troy Gentry died?. On September 8, 2017, Gentry took a helicopter ride before a show in Medford, N.J. Pilot error and a failure by maintenance personnel were eventually blamed for a crash that killed the 50-year-old Montgomery Gentry guitarist. Eddie Montgomery was waiting...
Ashley McBryde Recruits Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark and More for Concept Album, ‘Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville’
Ashley McBryde is bringing along a few of her friends, including Brothers Osborne, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack and more, for a new concept album called Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. Written on a retreat in a cabin outside Nashville, the 13-track album tells the elaborate stories of characters who live in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miranda Lambert’s Family Took in Abused Women When She Was Young, Which Influenced Her Early Songwriting
When country singer Miranda Lambert was young, her family took abused women into their home. This helped influence the singer's early songwriting.
Top 25 Pam Tillis Songs
When Pam Tillis entered the world on July 24, 1957, she was born into a family of country music royalty. Her father, Mel Tillis, burst onto the scene in the late 1950s and went onto release some of the most pivotal country tracks of the 1970s, including "Coca-Cola Cowboy" and "Good Woman Blues." Pam spent her childhood surrounded by music, and even sang on the Grand Ole Opry stage at the tender age of eight. Inspired by her father's legacy, Pam was determined to make her own mark on the music industry.
Hear Scotty McCreery’s ‘Nothin’ Right’ From ‘Same Truck’ Deluxe Version
New music from Scotty McCreery is on the horizon. The country hitmaker has surprise-announced an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Same Truck. Slated to drop on Nov. 18, the expanded project will include six new songs, including the just-released "Nothin’ Right.”. Co-written by McCreery, James McNair, Jordan...
Margo Price Announces Forthcoming Album, ‘Strays’
Margo Price simply knows what’s up when it comes to enjoying nature and creating art. In this era of psychedelic resurgence and broken taboos, it is not surprising that the neo-country badass would bring the topic to the public’s attention. Announced her upcoming album, Strays, Price says:. “I...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bailey Zimmerman Announces His Introductory EP, ‘Leave the Light On’
Bailey Zimmerman has announced plans for his debut project, and it's coming this fall. An EP, Leave the Light On, will be released on Oct. 14. The project will feature nine tracks, including Zimmerman's current Top 15 single, "Fall in Love." The EP is available for pre-order now. The newcomer is also releasing fan-favorite song "Never Leave," which gained traction on social media after Zimmerman shared the unfinished demo.
Stereogum
caroline – “Peak Chroma” (Claire Rousay Cover)
Earlier this year, the experimental London rock Band To Watch caroline released their self-titled debut album. Today, ahead of their upcoming first North American tour dates, they’ve shared a cover of Claire Rousay’s “Peak Chroma,” which appears on last year’s A Softer Focus — Rousay will open for caroline at their New York City show.
Stereogum
Watch Corey Hart Cover Bryan Adams At Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction
The Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame induction ceremony took place at Massey Hall in Toronto on Saturday night. This year’s inductees include Alanis Morissette, Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance, David Foster, and Daniel Lavoie. Artists were on hand to pay tribute to each of those musicians. For Adams’ part of...
Kelsea Ballerini Updates Some Song Lyrics in Her Live Show to Reflect Her Divorce [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini kicked off her Heartfirst Tour with a stop at New York City's Radio City Music Hall on Saturday night (Sept. 24), and during her time onstage, she made a few lyrical switch-ups to represent current events in her personal life. One of the most obvious changes was in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Ronnie Dunn and More Sign on for Fifth-Annual Heal the Music Day
The fifth-annual Heal the Music Day will take place on Oct. 21, with many country artists doing their part to raise awareness and foster donations this year. Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, Keith Urban and Ronnie Dunn are among those dedicated to the cause. Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill and Tina Parol will also take part, as will Rodney Crowell, who curated the event back in 2017.
Luke Bell Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
Country singer Luke Bell's cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose, according to a new report. People reports that the Pima County Medical Examiner's autopsy, which local news outlet ABC 9 KGUN Tucson obtained, states that a passerby found Bell at the scene of his death, unresponsive and with drug paraphernalia also at the scene.
Lainey Wilson, Hailey Whitters Prank Jon Pardi on Stage Dressed as Giant Babies [Watch]
A recent stop on Jon Pardi's Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour ended with a bunch of crybabies on stage. His tour openers, Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters, celebrated the news of Pardi expecting his first child by dressing up like babies themselves. Both women donned full baby body suits, complete with "Cry Baby" bibs and bonnets. They carried with them a black T-shirt with the word "daddy" written across it.
Comments / 0