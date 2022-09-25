Read full article on original website
Related
Nearing the end but the soggy story lingers through Wednesday
What was soggy Sunday will be followed up with more rain and the potential for some flooding across much of the Buffalo and Western New York region.
Flood Watch in effect for parts of Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The rain from Sunday was merely an appetizer as heavier, more frequent showers are expected Monday through Wednesday morning. An Areal Flood Watch has been issued for Erie and Chautauqua counties and is in effect until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Many rounds of heavy rainfall could lead to rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches within a two day stretch, leading to the chance for area flooding. This could mean flooding of areas with poor drainage, low lying areas near creeks and streams and underpasses. If you live in a flood prone area, this would be a good time to take preparations.
Waterspout Spotted on Lake Erie Near Buffalo, Marine Warning Issued
Severe weather is causing dangerous conditions on the lake. To see the picture, keep scrolling. Buffalo and Western New York are not known for getting many Tornados. They do happen from time to time. Earthquakes also occasionally pop up but they are always fragile. One of the many perks of living in Western New York is it is not prone to many natural disasters that can't be shoveled. While it's true we get blizzards, it doesn't happen often. People in the Niagara Region tend to worry more about ice storms than snow because snow can be moved. Ice storms can bring down power lines and cause all kinds of havoc. Even then, Buffalo usually handles them with relative ease.
wnynewsnow.com
Funnel Cloud Caught On Camera In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A funnel cloud was spotted by storm chasers in Fredonia last night at roughly 11 p.m. though is not confirmed to have touched down. Western New York has seen its fair share of storms this year between strong winds and heavy rains, and Wednesday night was no different.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGRZ TV
Frost Advisory issued for parts of WNY, northern Pennsylvania
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the noticeable cooldown since Wednesday evening, temperatures have remained on the cool side, enough so to warrant a Frost Advisory in parts of Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania. With a mainly clear sky and calm winds, that will allow frost to form tonight in...
rochesterfirst.com
Attention backyard gardeners: Changes coming to the frost/freeze program this season
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Changes are coming to the frost/freeze program this fall with an experiment the National Weather Service in Buffalo is joining in alongside all other offices in New York State as well as New England. What exactly is the frost/freeze program?. The frost/freeze program goes back...
erienewsnow.com
Plans Underway To Restore Jamestown’s Tallest Building
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As part of a $40 million dollar project, work to redevelop Jamestown’s tallest building is underway. “Some housing, some affordable housing, so there will be a mix of housing,” explained Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk. “There will be a boutique hotel as part of the building and then the rest of it will be commercial space. There may be some professional office type space, but the first floor will be all retail, restaurant, that type of commercial use.”
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
“This is taking on a new level, it’s not just a storm”: Tampa flights grounded as hurricane gets closer
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hurricane Ian is throwing a wrench into Western New Yorkers’ travel plans, as flights to and from several cities in Florida have been canceled. At Buffalo Niagara International Airport on Tuesday, News 4 spoke with a couple that owns property right on the coastline in Tampa, and though they’re worried about […]
Fire in Lockport Tuesday morning
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A structure fire was reported by police in Lockport early Tuesday morning. The fire was reported on Washburn Street with road closures between Spaulding Street and Genesee Street. Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice. This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
Amherst native shares experience gearing up for Hurricane Ian
AMHERST, N.Y. — The west coast of Florida could get its first direct hit from a hurricane in over a hundred years. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall later this week and is projected to have some devastating effects. The storm could reach Category 4 status, which means...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, September 26th 2022
In today’s West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report: Declines continue for local gas costs; Marrano Homes buys land to expand Evergreen Landing; honors for West Herr Automotive Group and Independent Health.
Harvest and Hops Festival in Niagara County
It's the best that fall has to offer in Niagara County. The annual Harvest and Hops Festival wrapped up on Sunday along Center Street in Lewiston on Sunday.
Western Regional OTB will hold a meeting to address inquiries
As a result of questions raised via letters by Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick regarding promo misuse, pay and more, Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp (WROTB) is arranging a meeting in hopes to clear the air.
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
On Saturday around 12:50pm Amherst Fire responded to reports that a plane had crashed in Clarence. They found a single engine plane had gone down just south of Clarence Aerodrome. Mercy Flight responded and the pilot, who was trapped in the cockpit with serious injuries, was airlifted to ECMC. No details yet on what caused the crash or where the plane was going to at the time of the crash.
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
wnypapers.com
Pedestrian hit on Niagara Falls Boulevard succumbs to injuries
From the Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino:. The 74-year-old man who was hit on Niagara Falls Boulevard Monday morning succumbed to his injuries. His identification is being withheld until family is notified. The crash management team is continuing its investigation. Those who witnessed the crash, or...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Voyaging ahead after nearly sinking, what's next for USS The Sullivans?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We all remember the images of the USS The Sullivans slowly sinking, while we all waited on baited breath as crews worked endlessly to pump out what would end up being 1 million gallons of water from the ship. Now, the ship is righted, floating tall, and sharing her stories with those who climb aboard.
Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital
An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
Comments / 0