Betty White’s personal possessions, including her wedding ring, to be sold at auction: ‘A life well lived’
Betty White fans will soon get the chance to bid for a piece of Hollywood history. Julien’s Auctions will be offering more than 1,500 lots from the TV star’s life and career during a three-day event in Beverly Hills, California, and online beginning Sept. 23. Some items hitting the auction block include signed scripts, costumes, furniture, awards, artwork, personal items from the late star's California home, as well as her wedding ring.
Fans of the late Hollywood icon Betty White will now have a chance to own one of her belongings, as many will go up for auction beginning Friday. Beverly Hills-based Julien's Auctions will be offering up over 1,500 items, including White's jewelry, artwork, signed scripts, memorabilia from her TV shows, furniture and other household and personal belongings.
Betty White memorabilia auction smashes expectations, raising more than $4 million
It was never in doubt what an icon the late Betty White was, but in case you needed any more proof, an auction of items from her life and career smashed all expectations. Julien's Auctions says the three-day event raised more than four million bucks, nearly seven times the $600,000 pre-auction estimate. What's more, every item up for grabs was sold.
Betty White Auction Gives Fans a Chance to Snag 'Golden Girls' Memorabilia
