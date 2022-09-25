ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex Legends Developer Explains Why They Haven't Added More Powerful Care Package Weapons

A recent Apex Legends Reddit AMA touched on multiple topics including why Respawn doesn't add more care package exclusive weapons, though that could change in the future. The Kraber .50-Cal sniper is a special case in Apex Legends as it can only be obtained through the game's care package system. While many guns come and go from being found only in supply drops, the Kraber is special as it has remained exclusive to being found in care packages only.
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added

It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife

Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
Upcoming Overwatch 2 Hero Seemingly Hinted in Esperanča Reveal

One eagle-eyed Overwatch 2 fan has seemingly discovered a trail of clues left by Blizzard Entertainment in its Esperanča map reveal regarding who the next Hero could be. Right at launch, Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is set to feature the three new Heroes that have been revealed in full so far: Sojurn, Junker Queen and Kiriko. Additionally, it's already been revealed that nine weeks after that, Season 2 will bring with it a new Tank Hero.
Marvel Unlimited and Fortnite Partnership Explained

Fortnite and Marvel are no strangers to each other. Many Marvel skins and promotions have been released in the past few years. The latest partnership in which Marvel hopes to gain more comic readers on their Marvel Unlimited App is a creative way to get more people invested in comics.
Will Modern Warfare II DMZ Have a Beta?

September has been filled with exciting Call of Duty news and reveals, but none more intriguing than the extraction mode known as DMZ. Infinity Ward looks to bring a slew of brand new experiences for Call of Duty fans with the launch of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Alongside this title, fans can also look forward to the continuation of the Call of Duty: Warzone experience with its successor Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. New additions to the classic battle royale game will be introduced such as enemy A.I. combatants, upgraded Buy Stations, and much more.
