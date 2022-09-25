Read full article on original website
Related
Respawn Entertainment Explains Reasoning for Spitfire Ammo Change in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment Explain Reasoning for Spitfire Ammo Change in Apex Legends
How to Explore 1km in Pokémon GO?
To receive encounters Spritzee, read to see how to complete the explore challenges in Pokémon GO.
Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reload Explained
Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 Reload Explained
Best Ways to Earn Revives in Pokemon GO
Tips on how to best earn Revives and Max Revives are explained for the game Pokemon GO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trombone Champ Playable Platforms Listed
Trombone Champ can only be played on PC through Steam.
Trombone Champ Song List Explained
Trombone Champ currently features over 20 songs to play through.
Pokémon GO Fashion Week: Field Research and Rewards
There are 11 field research tasks with various rewards players can claim.
Apex Legends Developer Explains Why They Haven't Added More Powerful Care Package Weapons
A recent Apex Legends Reddit AMA touched on multiple topics including why Respawn doesn't add more care package exclusive weapons, though that could change in the future. The Kraber .50-Cal sniper is a special case in Apex Legends as it can only be obtained through the game's care package system. While many guns come and go from being found only in supply drops, the Kraber is special as it has remained exclusive to being found in care packages only.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apex Legends Dev Reveals Why a Third Support Hasn't Been Added
It's been over two years and four months since the last time a Support Legend was added to Apex Legends. The next Legend to be added to the Support class would be the third of its kind in the game, joining the likes of just Lifeline and Loba in the role — the former of which has remained the lone medic since the title's launch. Of course, this excludes Rhapsody, who is an Apex Legend Mobile exclusive.
Apex Legends Devs Have 'No Plans' to Permanently Add LTM Throwing Knife
Respawn Entertainment seemingly has no plans to make the Throwing Knife a permanent weapon in Apex Legends. Since making its debut with the Gun Run LTM during the Beast of Prey Collection Event, the mode's exclusive, game-ending Throwing Knife weapon has quickly become a fan favorite in the community. However, it appears Respawn has no interest in adding it to the game's default weapon pool just yet.
Upcoming Overwatch 2 Hero Seemingly Hinted in Esperanča Reveal
One eagle-eyed Overwatch 2 fan has seemingly discovered a trail of clues left by Blizzard Entertainment in its Esperanča map reveal regarding who the next Hero could be. Right at launch, Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is set to feature the three new Heroes that have been revealed in full so far: Sojurn, Junker Queen and Kiriko. Additionally, it's already been revealed that nine weeks after that, Season 2 will bring with it a new Tank Hero.
Arsenal Update Brings New Character, Weapon to Meet Your Maker Closed Playtest
The Arsenal Update arrived in Meet Your Maker earlier this week.
BFI to Fund Video Game Culture, Preservation
The BFI's new Screen Culture 2033 initiative will include video games and virtual reality as one of its core concerns.
Marvel Unlimited and Fortnite Partnership Explained
Fortnite and Marvel are no strangers to each other. Many Marvel skins and promotions have been released in the past few years. The latest partnership in which Marvel hopes to gain more comic readers on their Marvel Unlimited App is a creative way to get more people invested in comics.
What Time Does Wrath of the Lich King Classic Launch?
One of World of Warcraft's most well-loved expansions, Wrath of the Lich King, is heading to WoW Classic in a matter of hours. Here's when the expansion is set to go live.
Dead by Daylight Leak Reveals Next Chapter is a Collaboration with For Honor
Dead by Daylight is taking players into the world of For Honor! According to leaker account, DBDLeaks, Dead by Daylight is going to be receiving a new map that
Riot Games Reportedly Held Emergency Meeting for G2 Esports Valorant Spot Following Andrew Tate Fiasco
Riot Games reportedly planned to give G2 Esports a partnership spot in the VCT Americas League, but pivoted following owner Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez's involvement with Andrew Tate.
Pokemon GO Safari Zone Taipei City: Everything You Need to Know
Tickets are now available for Pokémon GO Safari Zone: Taipei City. Read for a breakdown of the cost as well as the event.
Will Modern Warfare II DMZ Have a Beta?
September has been filled with exciting Call of Duty news and reveals, but none more intriguing than the extraction mode known as DMZ. Infinity Ward looks to bring a slew of brand new experiences for Call of Duty fans with the launch of the highly anticipated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Alongside this title, fans can also look forward to the continuation of the Call of Duty: Warzone experience with its successor Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0. New additions to the classic battle royale game will be introduced such as enemy A.I. combatants, upgraded Buy Stations, and much more.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
223K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0