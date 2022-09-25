Read full article on original website
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for battery at InTown Suites HotelZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Patriots QB Mac Jones injures ankle in loss to Ravens
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an apparent ankle injury on New England’s last offensive play of its game against the
Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy
The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: All eyes on Justin Herbert’s health heading into Week 3
Los Angeles Chargers schedule: Week 3 Week 3: vs Jacksonville Jaguars Date Game Time (PT) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25
Dan Orlovsky Reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo’s Safety vs. Broncos
The ESPN analyst felt a sense of redemption after an unfortunate play by the 49ers quarterback on Sunday night.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Ravens takeaways: Jones throws three INTs, leaves injured in ugly loss
The New England Patriots had every chance to win Sunday's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium, but they just couldn't protect the football. The Ravens are hard enough to beat without turning the ball over. But the Patriots committed four (!) turnovers in a five possession span in the second half, which resulted in 10 Baltimore points in a 37-26 win for the Ravens.
fantasypros.com
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3
Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence thrives in Jaguars' rout of Chargers
Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, James Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a TD and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an 18-game road losing streak with a decisive 38-10 victory over ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Herbert started after being listed as...
Chargers coach Brandon Staley let Justin Herbert decide to keep playing injured in blowout loss to Jaguars
Justin Herbert was a game-time decision to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after fracturing rib cartilage in Week 2. Then he lost his blindside protection in the third quarter when Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. So why — when his Los Angeles Chargers hopelessly trailed in a 38-10 loss — was the franchise quarterback still on the field late in the game?
Dolphins 'happy to comply' with NFLPA probe into Tua Tagovailoa's return, his status for Bengals game in doubt
The Miami Dolphins will comply with the NFLPA’s investigation into the league’s concussion protocols after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was cleared to return to Sunday’s game despite hitting his head on the ground late in the second half, head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, adding that Tagovailoa is not in concussion protocol.
Chargers, Justin Herbert get even more bad news with Jalen Guyton ACL injury
The Los Angeles Chargers are bruised and beaten heading into Week 4, with multiple key players currently dealing with injuries, most notably Justin Herbert. You can officially add Jalen Guyton to that list, too. The Chargers wide receiver reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Week 3’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that Guyton’s season is officially over, as he will require season-ending surgery to repair his knee.
EJ Smith, son of Hall of Famer Emmitt, out for season with injury
After missing last week’s game against Washington, Stanford head coach David Shaw announced on Tuesday that running back E.J. Smith will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury. Smith is the son of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, who won three Super Bowls and...
Giants' Sterling Shepard tears ACL; Odell Beckham Jr. rips turf fields
The New York Giants’ offense suffered a tremendous loss Monday when Sterling Shepard was injured on a non-contact play during a game against the Dallas Cowboys. Shepard appeared to get stuck on the turf at MetLife Stadium and went down in agony. On Tuesday, Giants head coach Brian Daboll...
Sad Giants fan goes viral as team settles for field goal late in loss to Cowboys
One New York Giants fan represented the entire fan base on Monday night as supporters from the New York City metro area packed MetLife Stadium for their Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants were driving down the field in the fourth quarter looking for an answer to...
Justin Herbert to be a game-time decision Week 3
Justin Herbert, listed as questionable due to a rib injury, will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars in Los Angeles. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The main problem here for fantasy managers is that Jaguars-Chargers is a late kickoff, and many won't...
