Jacksonville, FL

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
Patriots-Ravens takeaways: Jones throws three INTs, leaves injured in ugly loss

The New England Patriots had every chance to win Sunday's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium, but they just couldn't protect the football. The Ravens are hard enough to beat without turning the ball over. But the Patriots committed four (!) turnovers in a five possession span in the second half, which resulted in 10 Baltimore points in a 37-26 win for the Ravens.
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3

Fournette seemed to be trending towards suiting up for the Buccaneers after logging a limited practice sessions to end the week. With Tampa Bay missing WR’s Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and possibly Julio Jones, Fournette could be heavily involved for Tom Brady and the shorthanded Buccaneers offense. Expect low-end RB1 returns with upside for Fournette Sunday.
Trevor Lawrence thrives in Jaguars' rout of Chargers

Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, James Robinson rushed for 100 yards and a TD and the Jacksonville Jaguars snapped an 18-game road losing streak with a decisive 38-10 victory over ailing Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Herbert started after being listed as...
Chargers coach Brandon Staley let Justin Herbert decide to keep playing injured in blowout loss to Jaguars

Justin Herbert was a game-time decision to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after fracturing rib cartilage in Week 2. Then he lost his blindside protection in the third quarter when Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game with a biceps injury. So why — when his Los Angeles Chargers hopelessly trailed in a 38-10 loss — was the franchise quarterback still on the field late in the game?
Chargers, Justin Herbert get even more bad news with Jalen Guyton ACL injury

The Los Angeles Chargers are bruised and beaten heading into Week 4, with multiple key players currently dealing with injuries, most notably Justin Herbert. You can officially add Jalen Guyton to that list, too. The Chargers wide receiver reportedly suffered a torn ACL in Week 3’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that Guyton’s season is officially over, as he will require season-ending surgery to repair his knee.
EJ Smith, son of Hall of Famer Emmitt, out for season with injury

After missing last week’s game against Washington, Stanford head coach David Shaw announced on Tuesday that running back E.J. Smith will miss the remainder of the season with an undisclosed injury. Smith is the son of Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith, who won three Super Bowls and...
Justin Herbert to be a game-time decision Week 3

Justin Herbert, listed as questionable due to a rib injury, will be a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars in Los Angeles. (Jeremy Fowler on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The main problem here for fantasy managers is that Jaguars-Chargers is a late kickoff, and many won't...
