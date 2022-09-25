ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Idaho Wildfire alert: Porphyry Fire update 2022-09-25

 2 days ago
Porphyry Fire, August 26, 2022

Last updated: Sun, 25 Sep 2022 11:14:41

Incident is 40% contained.

The Porphyry Fire is at 2,930 acres. Containment of the fire is at 40%, which meets the containment goals for the portion of this fire located outside of the Wilderness Area.  This fire is now in patrol status.

The area closure has been rescinded. There are no longer any closures associated with this fire. Backcountry users are responsible for knowing and preparing for the hazards involved with entering an active fire area.The Porphyry Fire started within the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area and is a fire start from the August 11th thunderstorms that passed over the Payette National Forest.  On August 18, the fire moved to the west and out of the Wilderness Area. 

This fire is under a partial Suppression Strategy with Point/Zone Protection being conducted at noted values at risk and containment line being constructed at locations where it is needed.  The focus of our firefighting strategy and tactics is to protect values at risk and stop the fire from further west, north, and south progression.Initial attack on this fire used aerial assets to try to keep the fire in check, but due to the steep and rugged terrain, firefighters were not able to safety get to the fire location. Significant growth of the fire took place on August 18 toward Hettinger Ranch/South Fork Ranch, but it remains in the drainage just to the north of the ranch.  Additional firefighters and engines were placed at the ranch to implement structure protection measures and look for opportunities to steer the fire to the north away from the ranch and act as a containment line to stop progression up-river.  Additional tactics are being assessed to hold this fire to as small a size as safely possible.To achieve point protection goals, crews completed fire line construction on the south and southwest areas of the fire and conducted burnout operations throughout the night to remove fuels and keep the fire from spreading  further to the south and impacting the Hettinger Ranch, and to hold the fire from moving further west into the China Mountain area.  This burn operation used an UAS (drone) which work well in attaining the desired outcome in securing the fire.  A burnout of fuels was also conducted at the Porphyry Bridge and was successful in protecting the structure – the bridge is no longer in danger. While no area closures are in place, there is still active fire in the area. Hunters that plan to hunt this area may want to consider developing a plan B in case access is not available. It is advisable for hunter to contact the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to discuss their hunting options.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Porphyry Fire, August 26, 2022
Porphyry Fire, August 26, 2022
Porphyry Fire, August 26, 2022
Porphyry Fire, August 24, 2022
Porphyry Fire, August 24, 2022
Porphyry Fire, August 24, 2022
Photo, Porphyry Fire, August 16, 2022

Fox News

Rum Creek Fire in Oregon is just 1% contained, threatening thousands of homes

The Rum Creek Fire burning in southwest Oregon has grown to nearly 12,000 acres and was 1% contained as of Tuesday, officials said. The wildfire has scorched an estimated 11,974 acres and has fire officials expanding structure protection plans for homes east of the fire from Hog Creek County Park north to Grave Creek in Josephine County, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal said Tuesday.
Phys.org

Oregon blaze latest major wildfire to engulf US West

A massive wildfire burned out of control Monday in Oregon forcing residents to flee and threatening towns and thousands of homes, in the latest blaze to scorch the US West during a blistering summer. Dozens of active infernos in California, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and other western states have ravaged more...
Fox News

18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington

There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles of active, uncontained fires and...
Popular Science

Wildfires are burning away snow in the American West

This article was originally featured in High Country News. The ground beneath researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed over 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite being almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. In a nearby stand of unburned trees, however, Kampf noted, some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she said. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
105.5 The Fan

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Idaho?

Over the last few years, the prices of houses in Idaho have been climbing. This has led some people to consider selling their homes and making a nice profit. The problem then becomes, finding a new home at a reasonable price so you can save some money from your initial home sale. We’ve joked at the radio station that we should all sell our homes and live in RVs behind the radio station. Sadly, we can’t legally do that in Idaho.
Whiskey Riff

Giant “Elk Boneyard” Was Discovered In Idaho

This looks like a scene straight from a sci-fi movie. We’ve all seen the alien movies where the last few survivors stumble across a massive landfill of human remains, and I feel like that’s simply an unwritten rule to add into these types of movies. Or that scene...
Klamath Alerts

Cedar Creek Fire Update 9/24 Now 18% Contained At 114,025 Acres

Resources: 50 engines, 32 crews, 71 heavy equipment, 8 helicopters. West Zone Operations: Fire activity within the perimeter of the Cedar Creek Fire is expected to increase with the warming and drying weather. Ridgetops within the fire area are expected to dry out quicker and, therefore have active fire sooner than lower elevations. Crews and mechanized equipment continue work on the north side of the fire to prepare Forest Service Road 19 as a containment line. Firefighters are actively searching for areas of heat and any remaining hazards such as snags along the western edge of the fire. The control line to the south and southwest of the fire is prepared with cleared vegetation and is ready for future burning operations.
105.5 The Fan

Why Idaho is Home to One of the Best Places to Retire

Life is hard work. Many of us wake up each day, go to work, come home, eat, sleep, and repeat. We work because we have to for food, bills, housing, and luxury. After years, of hard work, we find ourselves drained and worn out. Years become decades, and we wonder why we have dedicated so much time and effort to our jobs, that we feel it is time to reward ourselves and retire and enjoy the rest of our life. When that time comes, the question is what do you do and where do you go to enjoy your retirement? Is Idaho a good place to live for retired folks, or should you head closer to a beach or warmer climate? Here are the best and worst places to retire in the United States.
Field & Stream

Wandering Moose Are Moving Into Nevada as Populations in Neighboring States Swell

Wildlife biologists in Nevada say that moose are making their way into the state in numbers they’ve never seen before as they migrate from neighboring Utah and Idaho where their populations have far exceeded capacity. While meandering moose have been reported sporadically in northeastern Nevada’s high desert country since at least the 1950s, recent population data shows that the largest member of the deer family has now established a permanent, breeding population in the Silver State for the first time in modern memory, the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) says.
Outsider.com

At Least 40 People Injured or Sick From Oregon’s Cedar Creek Wildfire

So far, 40 people have contacted officials with injuries or illnesses they believe are connected to the Cedar Creek wildfire in Oregon. The flames have been burning for nearly two months now, CNN reports. Don Ferguson, a Cedar Creek Fire public information officer emailed CNN about the reports. Ferguson said that so far, none of the injuries are life-threatening.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-09-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284, 285, AND 624 * AFFECTED AREA...In northern California...the northeastern portions of Fire Weather Zone 284, and most of Fire Weather Zone 285, including the Barnes Fire. In Oregon...Fire Weather Zone 624 south and east of a line from Hoyt Creek to Klamath Falls. * WIND...South to southwest 10 to 20 mph gusting to 30 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...9 to 15 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
The Atlantic

Wildfires Quietly Threaten a Crucial Water Source in the West

This article was originally published in High Country News. The ground beneath the researcher Stephanie Kampf’s boots was black and burned to a sooty crisp in June 2021 as she walked across the burn scar left by the Cameron Peak Fire of 2020. A summer after the fire engulfed more than 200,000 acres in flames, there was no snow to be found in its footprint—despite the fact that it was almost 10,000 feet above sea level, where snow often persists in Colorado. However, in a nearby stand of unburned trees, Kampf noted that some “nice snow” did appear. “It was really striking,” she says. “It was so mind-blowing to me.”
