ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

First Look: Penn State Vs. Northwestern

By Mark Wogenrich
AllPennState
AllPennState
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Athmu_0i9qh2op00

Penn State resumes Big Ten play against a Northwestern team still looking for its first U.S. win this season.

Penn State fans probably will be able to buy beer at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, when the Lions host Northwestern. Depending on what happens, they'll tip in celebration or abject sorrow.

Northwestern is among the lowest-rated Power 5 teams, one that went 0-3 in the non-conference season after beating Nebraska in Ireland. This is no game for which Penn State should slack, particularly since it has a week off afterward.

So enjoy the beer . Here's the first look at Penn State-Northwestern.

Penn State (4-0) Vs. Northwestern (1-3)

  • When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday
  • Where: Beaver Stadium
  • TV: ESPN
  • Streaming: fuboTV ( Start your free trial )
  • Betting Line: Penn State is a 25.5-point favorite (opened at 22.5)
  • Series History: Penn State leads 14-5
  • Last Meeting: Penn State 31-7 in 2017
  • Streaks: Penn State has played the series' last two games at Northwestern

About the Lions: James Franklin felt it, too. The Lions beat Central Michigan 33-14 , and fairly dominated the primary stat categories, but didn't look sharp doing so. He understands feel is an important element of football, though it doesn't trump result.

"When you look at the statistics sheet, you feel good about it, but it did not necessarily always feel that way during the game," Franklin said. "We were not as consistent as we need to be with some of the things that we are doing in all three phases. I thought we had a good week of practice. We did enough to be 1-0 this week and we will celebrate that. But there is a lot that we still must get corrected between now and next Saturday."

Quarterback Sean Clifford delivered the same assessment, putting himself atop the list of elements that need to improve.

"We have a standard try to uphold every single day," Clifford said. "The week of prep we had was fantastic. It wasn't that we had a bad Tuesday or Wednesday. This team is very locked in. But at the same time, when Saturday comes around, we’ve got to make sure we’re executing at a high level. And I thought it was just up and down for everybody [against Central Michigan]."

About the Wildcats: What happened here? Northwestern totaled 528 yards, 314 passing by quarterback Ryan Hilinski, in a season-opening victory over Nebraska. That game helped get Scott Frost fired at Nebraska. But since then, Pat Fitzgerald team's has withered under turnovers and is 0-3 in the U.S.

Northwestern is tied for the national lead with seven fumbles lost. Its turnover margin is a dreadful minus-5 (Penn State's is plus-8). The Wildcats fell behind Duke 21-0 but rallied for a one-possession loss.  They gave up four turnovers in a loss to Southern Illinois. Miami (Ohio) kicked a field goal with 21 seconds left in regulation to win 17-14 this past Saturday. "We continue to keep beating ourselves," Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said.

That's true, but Fitzgerald admitted one more issue following the Miami loss. The Wildcats are losing one-on-one battles across the field. That's one glaring reason Northwestern is the second-lowest ranked Power 5 team (ahead of only 0-4 Colorado) in ESPN's College Football Power Index .

Oddly, Northwestern has had Franklin's number as a head coach. Franklin's record vs. the Wildcats is 1-3, including a loss at Vanderbilt.

Read More

Is Penn State rounding into a Big Ten contender?

Penn State inches closer to the top 10

The Penn State-Central Michigan report card

For Penn State's offense, a glaring lapse vs. Central Michigan

What we learned from Penn State's 33-14 win over Central Michigan

Penn State approves expanded beer sales at Beaver Stadium

Penn State is capitalizing on Chad Powers fever

James Franklin pitches new athlete dorms at Penn State

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
City
State College, PA
City
Evanston, IL
State College, PA
Football
State
Nebraska State
City
Ohio, IL
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Evanston, IL
College Sports
City
Penn, PA
Local
Illinois Sports
Evanston, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Vanderbilt, PA
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Ohio Township, PA
Evanston, IL
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Fitzgerald
Person
Sean Clifford
State College

Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store

One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Football Power Index#American Football#Penn State Resumes#Penn State Northwestern#Espn
abc23.com

Glenn O. Hawbaker Lawsuit

An insurance carrier has filed a federal lawsuit against State College-based construction company Glenn O. Hawbaker in relation to coverage in the company’s ongoing legal battle with PennDOT. Hawbaker pleaded no contest last year and was ordered to pay over $20 million in restitution after being accused of wage...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Man accused of impersonating state trooper

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Snyder County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township. […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Sheriff’s office asking for help to locate accused child rapist

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Sheriff’s Officer issued an arrest warrant for a 37-year-old man accused of raping a child. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Steven Randal Guthrie is being asked to call 1-800-4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online at PA Crime Stoppers. Guthrie is accused of 12 counts of rape of a child, 10 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, five counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
AllPennState

AllPennState

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
667
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPennState is a FanNation channel covering Penn State athletics

 https://ww.si.com/college/pennstate

Comments / 0

Community Policy