EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - Officials with the El Mirage Police Department say they have arrested a person in connection with human smuggling. According to a statement released on Sept. 24, officers received a report of a person being held for ransom at a home near the intersection of El Mirage Road and Thunderbird Road on the night of Sept. 23.

EL MIRAGE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO