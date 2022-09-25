ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
bravotv.com

Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2

The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend

The gloves are off. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have both maintained that their pending divorce has been harmonious and chill. But that might not be the case anymore. The Vanderpump Rules stars are allegedly fighting over Tom’s (also unconfirmed) hookup with castmate Raquel Leviss. Hollywood Life is reporting that a source at Scheana Shay’s […] The post Katie Maloney Reportedly Caught Screaming At Tom Schwartz And Raquel Leviss For Making Out During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Weekend appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s

Whew. Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules might not be so bad after all. Sheana Shay’s wedding to Brock Davies has been the talk of the town in recent days. What I think we all expected to be a corny display of affection and self-promotion somehow turned into a solidly drama-filled event. It’s a wonder Lisa Vanderpump didn’t attend for front […] The post Brock Davies Says Katie Maloney Was Disinvited From His And Scheana Shay’s appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident

According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
ACCIDENTS
Reality Tea

Tom Schwartz And James Kennedy Had Multiple Conversations About Rumor Tom Hooked Up With Raquel Leviss At Coachella

According to Tom Schwartz and People, James Kennedy “definitely” believed the rumors that Tom and Raquel Leviss hooked up at Coachella in April. Tom had to have several sit-downs with his Vanderpump Rules castmate after the rumors of his tryst with Raquel at Coachella spread. At the time, an anonymous source shared, “Tom Schwartz and Raquel boldly holding hands and making out. Seems like [Peter Madrigal] […] The post Tom Schwartz And James Kennedy Had Multiple Conversations About Rumor Tom Hooked Up With Raquel Leviss At Coachella appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

My Real Housewives Of Orange County Dream Cast

Real Housewives of Orange County is ready to film and coming back for Season 17! Say what you want, this show has staying power. While there have been totally trash seasons in recent years, I have faith in this coming season because Tamra Judge is back. But I have even more faith because Bravo surprised […] The post My Real Housewives Of Orange County Dream Cast appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Premiere Recap: Who Was Already Sent Packing?

Dancing with the Stars has a new home on Disney+ and a new co-host for Tyra Banks. Welcome back, Alfonso Ribeiro! I am excited to recap this season of DWTS. Voting happens during each episode, with an elimination at the end. Yikes! Each DWTS contestant selected their favorite party song to kick off the season. […] The post Dancing With The Stars Season 31 Premiere Recap: Who Was Already Sent Packing? appeared first on Reality Tea.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Flip or Flop’s Christina Haack’s Best Quotes About Her Family: I ‘Love How They Love Each Other’

Words of wisdom! Christina Haack has opened up about motherhood time and time again, whether she’s gushing about her blended family or sharing tips on coparenting. The Flip or Flop alum married Tarek El Moussa in 2009, and the couple welcomed two kids together. Taylor arrived in 2010, followed by Brayden in 2015. Although the reality […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Julia Fox Claims Bravo Called Her To Join Real Housewives Of New York

At this point, I don’t really believe Real Housewives of New York will really be coming back until I see an official trailer. There have been so many rumors about the future of the iconic Real Housewives show since it ended Season 13 without a reunion for closure. *Lisa Rinna voice* If you ask me, […] The post Julia Fox Claims Bravo Called Her To Join Real Housewives Of New York appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS

