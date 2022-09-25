ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Khris Middleton out for opening night

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42R64L_0i9qfcoY00

Jamal Collier: Khris Middleton acknowledges he won’t be ready to play opening night, but hopes to return sometime near the beginning of the season. The cast has been removed from his wrist and he hopes to get some range of motion and pick up a basketball in the next few weeks

Source: Twitter @JamalCollier

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Khris Middleton acknowledges he won’t be ready to play opening night, but hopes to return sometime near the beginning of the season.

The cast has been removed from his wrist and he hopes to get some range of motion and pick up a basketball in the next few weeks – 3:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks general manager Jon Horst says that the expectation is Khris Middleton will be ready “early in our season”.

Notes that Middleton is out of the cast on his left wrist, but it is too early in the process to say he’ll be ready opening night. – 2:22 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

We’re talking Rockets at noon today on @RocketsWatch — could Khris Middleton be a free agent option for the Rockets in 2023? Is KJ Martin gone sooner rather than later? getplayback.com/room/rocketswa…12:51 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

What is the biggest question for Jrue Holiday heading into the 2022-23 season? How about Khris Middleton? Or Bobby Portis?

Let’s take a closer look at the individual storylines in Milwaukee.

At @TheAthletic: Bucks training camp questions, Part 2 theathletic.com/3619550/2022/0…12:40 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Spent some time with Khris Middleton & family in his hometown of Charleston.

He was lighter, more relaxed (if that is possible) but he’s doing serious work also.

It doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a “Mommy Do” list (he may or may not have tried to duck 😏)

https://t.co/hq4Y5ULNcP pic.twitter.com/UEBKMtgkaJ6:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eQEki_0i9qfcoY00

Eric Nehm: Khris Middleton said his left wrist injury happened sometime after the All-Star Break and he knew it would need to be fixed at some point. Middleton, on when he’ll return to game action: “Hopefully, it’s closer to the start of the season.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / September 25, 2022

He said he has not decided on the $40.4 million player option for next season (that deadline isn’t until 2023) and he is currently extension eligible. He insists he’s going to keep his decision-making process simple. Peaceful. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / September 22, 2022

Kids can say the darnedest things and Middleton shook his head and quipped that a media member must have gotten to them. He said he could become a free agent after this season and hopes he doesn’t play for anyone other than the Bucks — but he wasn’t about to give up the digits. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / September 22, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The latest Lonzo Ball update, that he still cannot run or jump, is beyond concerning

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is having serious knee issues, and the latest updates are more than just a little bit concerning. Ball has not played since Jan. 14, and the timeline continues to get worse. What was originally called knee soreness was elevated to a “small meniscus tear” that would require “minor surgery” and keep him on the sidelines for “several” weeks. He had a similar procedure on the same knee in July 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jrue Holiday
Person
Jon Horst
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Bobby Portis
Yardbarker

Bucks star Khris Middleton injury update hints at return after start of regular season

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton likely won’t be ready for the start of the regular season because of the left wrist surgery he underwent in the summer. Middleton and general manager Jon Horst both spoke to reporters Sunday as part of Bucks Media Day. Horst first said Middleton is expected back “early in our season,” per The Athletic’s Eric Nehm, and Middleton himself said he’s hoping “it’s closer to the start of the season.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Detroit Free Press

'The Pistons Pulse': What Bojan Bogdanovic trade means, plus highlights from media day

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. • Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com. On this episode: This week, the guys unofficially kick off the 2022-23 season by first breaking down the trade that brings Bojan Bogdanovic to the Pistons. Then, Bryce and...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting

Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Theathletic
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy