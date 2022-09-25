Khris Middleton out for opening night

Jamal Collier: Khris Middleton acknowledges he won’t be ready to play opening night, but hopes to return sometime near the beginning of the season. The cast has been removed from his wrist and he hopes to get some range of motion and pick up a basketball in the next few weeks

Source: Twitter @JamalCollier

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Khris Middleton acknowledges he won’t be ready to play opening night, but hopes to return sometime near the beginning of the season.

The cast has been removed from his wrist and he hopes to get some range of motion and pick up a basketball in the next few weeks – 3:16 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks general manager Jon Horst says that the expectation is Khris Middleton will be ready “early in our season”.

Notes that Middleton is out of the cast on his left wrist, but it is too early in the process to say he’ll be ready opening night. – 2:22 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

We’re talking Rockets at noon today on @RocketsWatch — could Khris Middleton be a free agent option for the Rockets in 2023? Is KJ Martin gone sooner rather than later? getplayback.com/room/rocketswa… – 12:51 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

What is the biggest question for Jrue Holiday heading into the 2022-23 season? How about Khris Middleton? Or Bobby Portis?

Let’s take a closer look at the individual storylines in Milwaukee.

At @TheAthletic: Bucks training camp questions, Part 2 theathletic.com/3619550/2022/0… – 12:40 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Spent some time with Khris Middleton & family in his hometown of Charleston.

He was lighter, more relaxed (if that is possible) but he’s doing serious work also.

It doesn’t mean he doesn’t have a “Mommy Do” list (he may or may not have tried to duck 😏)

https://t.co/hq4Y5ULNcP pic.twitter.com/UEBKMtgkaJ – 6:13 PM

Eric Nehm: Khris Middleton said his left wrist injury happened sometime after the All-Star Break and he knew it would need to be fixed at some point. Middleton, on when he’ll return to game action: “Hopefully, it’s closer to the start of the season.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / September 25, 2022

He said he has not decided on the $40.4 million player option for next season (that deadline isn’t until 2023) and he is currently extension eligible. He insists he’s going to keep his decision-making process simple. Peaceful. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / September 22, 2022

Kids can say the darnedest things and Middleton shook his head and quipped that a media member must have gotten to them. He said he could become a free agent after this season and hopes he doesn’t play for anyone other than the Bucks — but he wasn’t about to give up the digits. -via Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel / September 22, 2022