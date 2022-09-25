Read full article on original website
Vigil for Fresno mother, daughter double homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — It’s now been three days since a young mother and her 3-week-old baby were shot and killed in their home. Tonight, the family of the victim held a vigil in her memory on south Fruit Avenue. “At first I couldn’t believe it but when the siblings called me the way they sounded […]
Employee robbed at gunpoint at Fresno store, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for suspects accused of robbing a store employee at gunpoint on Wednesday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the Sunrise Market on Fruit and McKinley avenues for a report of a robbery. When officers arrived, they found an employee who […]
KMPH.com
Car crashes into fire hydrant in North Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A car crashed into a fire hydrant Wednesday morning in North Fresno. Fresno Police responded to Shaw and Blackstone Avenues to find water spewing all over after a car crashed into a hydrant. There were no roads closed, but traffic was very heavy in the...
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Fresno as Teen Mom and Newborn Baby Fatally Shot Inside Their Home
Fresno police announced that a teen mom and her newborn baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, September 24. Cops received a call of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, north of Jensen Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m, Fresno Bee reported. Family members heard shots fired inside the home, located in the middle of an orchard and fairly isolated.
'Oh So Suite' mobile bridal suite stolen from northwest Fresno
Bold burglars have stolen the livelihood for a brand new business. A mobile bridal suite was taken in Northwest Fresno and it was all caught on camera.
KMPH.com
Woman whose body discovered among burning debris in Reedley identified
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was discovered after firefighters put out a fire in a Reedley orchard last Thursday. The Reedley Fire Department was called to the orchard behind Rite Aid near the 1700 block of E. Manning Ave. As they were putting the fire out, they realized...
6 homicides in 1 weekend in Fresno County: ‘People are so evil’
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police and the sheriff’s office are investigating multiple homicides including finding the killer who shot an 18-year-old mother and her three-week-old daughter. Authorities are still interviewing witnesses and trying to retrieve surveillance video. Neighbors we spoke to are shaken, seeing the tragedy happening across the valley. “You never know you […]
KMPH.com
Burglary suspects arrested after house set on fire in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two people have been arrested after a house was burglarized and set on fire late Sunday night in Fresno County. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11000 block of South Mendocino, just outside of Selma, after homeowners called reporting a possible break-in.
IDENTIFIED: Woman found dead after fire in Reedley orchard named
REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead after a fire in an orchard on Thursday afternoon. Officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Gessell Tellez was the woman who was found in an orchard near Buttonwillow and Manning avenues. Authorities said Tellez was homeless and living in […]
Triple-homicide suspect found in Mariposa County, police say
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man accused of killing a man and a pregnant woman in Monterey County has been arrested in Mariposa County, according to the King City Police Department. Authorities said 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City was identified as a suspect in the homicides of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez […]
Fresno drug dealing operation dismantled, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were arrested after a drug bust at a Fresno home, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, detectives with Fresno County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Task Force served a search warrant at a home located in the area of S. Prospect and W. Church avenues in Fresno. […]
KMJ
Driver Tries to Flee After Pursuit, Leaving Woman Inside to Face Clovis Police
CLOVIS, Calif (KMJ/FOX26) — Two people were arrested following a pursuit in which the driver rammed into a police car in an attempt to get away in Clovis. Police say they were conducting a surveillance operation Tuesday afternoon, on a man wanted for several charges including felony child abuse. In the attempt to arrest the man, he took off at a high speed near a gas station on Fowler and Shields Avenues.
Tulare County Sheriff investigating inmate suicide
Correctional deputies say they found 45-year-old Curtis Peck unresponsive in his cell Tuesday night.
Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fire broke out at home Wednesday off of E. Kings Canyon and S. Whitney in central Fresno. Fire officials say the blaze began at 3:40 p.m. Fresno Fire Department and the Fresno County Fire Department responded to the call. Officials say firefighters arrived at the scene and began battling the […]
GV Wire
Crime Stoppers Tip Helps Put Away Fresno Gang Member for 75 Years
A Valley Crime Stoppers tip relayed to police two years ago started the ball rolling on a 75-years-to-life sentence for Fresno murderer Reymundo Fernando Munoz. Munoz, 38, received the prison sentence Monday after being convicted last month of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Joseph Garcia Lara, 31. The...
KMPH.com
Woman survives being hit by train in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was hit by a train Wednesday morning near Herndon and Polk Avenues in Fresno and survived. Fresno Police responded to reports of a woman who was hit by a train. According to police, the woman was sitting on the tracks when she heard...
IDENTIFIED: Man who prompted shelter-in-place at Clovis school
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Law enforcement officials have named the person they were looking for when a a shelter-in-place was ordered at a Clovis elementary school last week. The suspect has been identified as 33-year-old Joe Goldsmith. He is wanted for a parole violation, according to the U.S. Marshalls Service. On Thursday, Cedarwood Elementary School, […]
KMPH.com
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from underground water tank in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A dog that has been missing for three days has been found and rescued from an underground water tank. Ash the dog went missing three days ago in Mariposa County near the home of a Sheriff’s Office employee. On Tuesday night the employee...
Two arrested, accused of lighting Fresno County home on fire after burglary
Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing items from a house, then setting it on fire.
