Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
Jesus
The Guardian

Church of England’s homophobic cruelty risks making it a laughing stock

The Church of England’s decision to bar Mpho Tutu van Furth from conducting her godfather’s funeral in church (Report, 23 September) has now solidified its reputation in the nation as institutionally homophobic, cruel and unloving – the very opposite of what it is meant to stand for. No wonder we are haemorrhaging people and inoculating younger generations from wanting to have anything to do with us, squandering the millions we are currently pouring in to mission and evangelism.
TheConversationAU

The Anglican split: why has sexuality become so important to conservative Christians?

The newly formed “Diocese of the Southern Cross” has broken away from the Anglican Church of Australia to form a denomination committed to a highly conservative position on sexuality and marriage equality. Global Anglican Futures Conference (GAFCON), the association supporting the breakaway denomination, claim Anglican bishops “were unable to uphold the Bible’s ancient teaching on marriage and sexual ethics”, making their defection necessary. One question Australians, the majority of whom support marriage equality, may ask is – why is sexuality such a significant issue for the Christians who have left to form this group, and many conservative Christians generally? According to GAFCON,...
The Atlantic

Evangelicals Decenter Jesus

Earlier this week, two theologically conservative Christian organizations, LifeWay Research and Ligonier Ministries, released the results of a biannual survey of American and evangelical theological views. The results are fascinating—and revealing. American evangelicals, it turns out, have a Jesus problem. Before I explain why, let me first add a...
The Independent

Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews

Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
The Independent

Mosque helps Christian neighbours fundraise to save 150-year-old village church

A Mosque in Surrey is aiming to raise thousands of pounds and “put smiles on faces” by fundraising to help save a 150-year-old village church facing closure.All Saints Church in Tilford was deemed unsafe when parts of its ceiling fell down in October 2021, and church-goers now need to raise £110,000 for its restoration.The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), representing the Mubarak Mosque, has organised a charity race on Sunday to help the church reach its target.The interfaith event will see church congregants, local schoolchildren and villagers, and hundreds of young Muslims and Imams take part in a 5k or...
Walter Rhein

Opinion: The "Christian Agenda" Needs to Consider the Danger of School Prayer

I don’t understand why Christians and conservatives don’t recognize the danger of forced prayer in public schools, so let me walk you through it. Imagine a future where there is no longer any restriction on teacher-led prayer at public schools. After years and years of activism and personal sacrifice, the government finally issues a prayer mandate.
Phys.org

When you're questioning your faith after being hurt by your religious community, here are three ways to cope

For the past few months, religion has never been far from U.S. headlines. The Supreme Court has overturned constitutional abortion rights. Congress is debating whether to codify protections for same-sex marriage. Courts have been asked to decide whether religious schools and business owners have to hire, serve or acknowledge LGBTQ members and organizations.
