Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’
Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
Fans Slam Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Performance at the 2022 VMAs: ‘Lackluster,’ ‘Lazy,’ and ‘Low Energy’
Fans are slamming Nicki Minaj's performance of "Super Freaky Girl" at the 2022 MTV VMAs as "lazy" and "lackluster."
Beyoncé and Jay-Z send flowers to Nicki Minaj congratulating her on Vanguard Award
Beyoncé and Jay-Z are taking a moment to congratulate fellow musician and friend Nicki Minaj. The successful rapper was recently honored with the MTV VMA Video Vanguard Award, which has only been given to a few select singers, including David Bowie, the Beatles, Tom Petty, Madonna, Janet...
Ice-T Explains Why Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Other Los Angeles Rappers Don’t Wear Much Jewelry
Since the tragic shooting death of PnB Rock in Los Angeles, Ice-T has been inundated with questions on Twitter about L.A. gang culture. Although Ice said he's done with explaining L.A. gangs, he's still getting hit up with questions. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), Ice-T jumped on Twitter to put a...
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour
R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
NME
Dr. Dre offers advice for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance: “Put the right people around you, and have fun”
Dr. Dre has offered up advice for Rihanna, who will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February. Following news of Rihanna’s performance, Dre shared his thoughts as part of an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden. He began full of praise for the Barbadian singer: “I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”
thesource.com
JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: When Is It & Everything Else To Know
Rihanna is going to be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year in Arizona! The superstar, 34, confirmed reports that were making rounds earlier in the day with a simple — but powerful — post via her Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 25. Her tattooed hand was seen holding up an NFL-branded football against a crisp white background in the image, alongside a caption with just a period.
musictimes.com
Dr. Dre 'Cant Wait' To See Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance, Gives Her Advice: 'I Know We Set The Bar Extremely High'
Dr. Dre, just like millions of fans around the world, shared his excitement after Rihanna was announced to headline the 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The "Love On The Brain" singer posted a picture of her hand holding up an NFL football, captioning it with a period. "Oh, my...
Lil Wayne is 40 and partying with everyone from YG to Skip Bayless
While Lil Wayne’s actual birthday is September 27, the legendary rapper got an early start to his 40th birthday celebration with a star-studded birthday party the day before. Partying with everyone from YG to Skip Bayless.
Rihanna Previously Turned Down the Super Bowl Halftime Show Because of Colin Kaepernick
Rihanna is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023, but her decision comes after she previously turned it down because of Colin Kaepernick's mistreatment by the NFL.
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy
Jadakiss was the pen behind Diddy's lines on some classic tracks but The Lox member says it wasn't a task he enjoyed at all. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Kiss was guest on Smoke DZA'a The Personal Party Podcast. During the chat among colleagues, DZA remarked about Jadakiss' ability as a ghostwriter for other artists when the Yonkers, N.Y. native revealed it's the gift and curse.
Diddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Sean “Diddy” Combs graced the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday (Sept. 24) performing classic records and new songs alike. The 52-year-old Hip-Hop mogul received a 3-minute standing ovation from the energetic Las Vegas crowd. Songs from his all-star set included “Victory,” “Bad Boy 4 Life,” “All About the Benjamins,” “I Need A Girl,” “Last Night,” “Been Around The World,” and Biggie’s “Juicy.” Diddy was also joined by singer Bryson Tiller for their collaborative track “Gotta Move On.” More from VIBE.comJadakiss Says He Used To "Hate" Ghostwriting Songs For Diddy And Bad Boy RecordsFat Joe To Host...
saturdaytradition.com
Super Bowl LVII: Fans, media react to halftime performer announcement
News broke on Sunday that musical performing artist Rihanna will be headlining the festivities at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Rightfully so, there were some reactions to the news. Fans of Rihanna and media members alike lost it on social media after the news was announced. This year’s Super...
saturdaytradition.com
Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show
Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
