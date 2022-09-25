ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Variety

Dr. Dre Reacts to Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show: ‘I Can’t Wait to See What She’s Going to Do’

Today is officially Rihanna’s day, with fans of the R&B singee celebrating her confirmed return to the live music stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Among those looking forward to witnessing Rihanna’s Halftime takeover is Dr. Dre, who gave an award-winning performance at the Super Bowl this year alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.
NFL
Vibe

Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour

R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
MUSIC
NME

Dr. Dre offers advice for Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance: “Put the right people around you, and have fun”

Dr. Dre has offered up advice for Rihanna, who will be headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show next February. Following news of Rihanna’s performance, Dre shared his thoughts as part of an interview with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden. He began full of praise for the Barbadian singer: “I’m a super fan of Rihanna. I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.”
NFL
thesource.com

JAY-Z and Roc Nation Congratulate Rihanna Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

JAY-Z is giving flowers to his global star Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Superbowl 56 Halftime Show. Hov recognized the billionaire entrepreneur for her successful career and how far she’s come calling her “a generational talent and woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn.”
GLENDALE, AZ
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show 2023: When Is It & Everything Else To Know

Rihanna is going to be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year in Arizona! The superstar, 34, confirmed reports that were making rounds earlier in the day with a simple — but powerful — post via her Instagram on Sunday, Sept. 25. Her tattooed hand was seen holding up an NFL-branded football against a crisp white background in the image, alongside a caption with just a period.
GLENDALE, AZ
#Local Life#Super Bowl Lvii#Havingfun#Performance Info#American Football
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy

Jadakiss was the pen behind Diddy's lines on some classic tracks but The Lox member says it wasn't a task he enjoyed at all. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Kiss was guest on Smoke DZA'a The Personal Party Podcast. During the chat among colleagues, DZA remarked about Jadakiss' ability as a ghostwriter for other artists when the Yonkers, N.Y. native revealed it's the gift and curse.
MUSIC
Vibe

Diddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Sean “Diddy” Combs graced the stage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday (Sept. 24) performing classic records and new songs alike. The 52-year-old Hip-Hop mogul received a 3-minute standing ovation from the energetic Las Vegas crowd. Songs from his all-star set included “Victory,” “Bad Boy 4 Life,” “All About the Benjamins,” “I Need A Girl,” “Last Night,” “Been Around The World,” and Biggie’s “Juicy.” Diddy was also joined by singer Bryson Tiller for their collaborative track “Gotta Move On.” More from VIBE.comJadakiss Says He Used To "Hate" Ghostwriting Songs For Diddy And Bad Boy RecordsFat Joe To Host...
LAS VEGAS, NV
saturdaytradition.com

Super Bowl LVII: Fans, media react to halftime performer announcement

News broke on Sunday that musical performing artist Rihanna will be headlining the festivities at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. Rightfully so, there were some reactions to the news. Fans of Rihanna and media members alike lost it on social media after the news was announced. This year’s Super...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Super Bowl LVII: NFL announces musical superstar for halftime show

Super Bowl LVII has found its halftime performer as the NFL and Roc Nation announced the halftime performer will be Rihanna. Rihanna has had 11 of her singles reach No. 1 in the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. She also had two of her albums reach No. 1 in the Billboard Top 200 in the U.S.
NFL

