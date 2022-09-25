Special Olympics Florida kicks off 2022 Race for Inclusion Campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. — Special Olympics Florida kicked off its 2022 Race for Inclusion Campaign.

The Race for Inclusion is a statewide campaign supporting the athletes of Special Olympics Florida.

On Saturday, swimmers gathered for the first event and fundraiser on Lake Cane.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, health services, and leadership programs for people with disabilities.

The organization serves nearly 60,000 Special Olympics athletes annually, at no cost to athletes or their caregivers

