ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Special Olympics Florida kicks off 2022 Race for Inclusion Campaign

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWhab_0i9qevEU00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Special Olympics Florida kicked off its 2022 Race for Inclusion Campaign.

The Race for Inclusion is a statewide campaign supporting the athletes of Special Olympics Florida.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Saturday, swimmers gathered for the first event and fundraiser on Lake Cane.

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports training and competition, health services, and leadership programs for people with disabilities.

The organization serves nearly 60,000 Special Olympics athletes annually, at no cost to athletes or their caregivers

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#The Race For Inclusion#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Haaland: 'Traumatic' history shown in Brown v. Board schools

SUMMERTON, S.C. — (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland joined House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn on Tuesday in visiting a rural South Carolina school that is now part of a National Park Service program to safeguard institutions connected to the Supreme Court's 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision declaring segregated schools unconstitutional.
SUMMERTON, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Prototype electric airplane takes first flight

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — (AP) — A prototype, all-electric airplane took its first flight Tuesday morning in central Washington state. The Seattle Times reports that if the Federal Aviation Administration eventually certifies the small airplane to carry passengers, it could become the first all-electric commercial airplane. The plane,...
MOSES LAKE, WA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
112K+
Followers
126K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy