PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former NXT Star Makes Surprise Return To WWE In Main Roster Debut
Welcome back to the family. WWE has been shaken up in a lot of ways in recent months, both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. One of the biggest changes has been due to the amount of wrestlers who have been brought back. That can make for some very exciting television and WWE did it again this week, with a surprise return and debut taking place at the same time.
wrestlinginc.com
Reason Drew McIntyre Missed WWE Live Events
Drew McIntyre was absent from this weekend's WWE live events despite being advertised, causing some fans to question why he was out of action for the shows. It has since been revealed that the Superstar came down with an unexpected illness. According to PWInsider, the Scotsman has been dealing with...
One Former WWE Superstar Doesn't Believe He'll Return Now That Vince McMahon Is Gone
One former WWE superstar doesn't believe they'll return to the WWE now that Vince McMahon is gone.
wrestlinginc.com
Edge Returns To Set Up Big Stipulation Match At WWE Extreme Rules
Edge has challenged Finn Balor to an "I Quit Match" at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. Following Matthew Riddle's win over Damian Priest in the main event of the 9/26 episode of "WWE Raw," the Judgment Day faction carried out a 4-on-1 attack on The Original Bro, with Priest eventually hitting him with a South of Heaven. Just then, Edge's music hit and the WWE Hall of Famer charged down to the ring to a loud ovation from his home country fans in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa heading to WWE Raw following AJ Styles tweet
Sami Zayn says he’s heading to Raw following a tweet by AJ Styles. On Saturday afternoon, AJ Styles tweeted “Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days,” based on Zayn being given an honorary uce t-shirt on Friday’s SmackDown by Roman Reigns. Zayn responded by saying he was going to Raw this Monday with Solo Sikoa.
digitalspy.com
Are WWE’s White Rabbit teases leading to Bray Wyatt's return?
WWE is currently gripping fans with an intriguing mystery – who or what is the White Rabbit?. It all started on September 16, when fans attending SmackDown live in Anaheim, California shared that during a commercial break Jefferson Airplane's song 'White Rabbit' was played. Then on the following week's...
wrestlinginc.com
RVD Reveals Change WWE Wanted To Make To His Look
Over the years, WWE made a practice of making changes to wrestlers who had established themselves in other promotions, whether it be by their altering their name, their look or other characteristics. While Rob Van Dam, who had been a star in ECW, kept his name and persona when he came to WWE in 2001, there was one change he was asked to make.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Official Reacts To Drew McIntyre Fireball Spot Gone Awry
On the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross was taken to the next level when Scarlett blew a fireball into the face of the former WWE Champion. However, the spot didn't go to plan, as it ended up missing the Scotsman, and during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas praised the two men for the fact they "called it on the fly" by continuing after that spot.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch Train With Former WWE Tag Team
The Bollywood Boyz are never complacent. The former WWE 24/7 Champions took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photo of them with former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Becky Lynch and her husband, former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. "Just like ol' times with the 'road' family," they wrote. "In a business full of adversity & uncertainty, you can only stay inspired & disciplined around individuals who have reached the mountain top."
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Stockton, CA (9/24): Braun Strowman Teams With New Day
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 24 from Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Stockton, CA (9/24) - Ricochet def. Happy Corbin. - Raquel Rodriguez def. Xia Li. - Karrion...
Maria Kanellis Discusses Possibility Of Wrestling For WWA, Working With Joshi Promotions
Maria Kanellis has conditions if she's going to step back in the ring. Maria is a former WWE 24/7 Champion, but she has no desire to step back into the ring unless there are a special set of circumstances. Maria hasn't wrestled since 2019 when she teamed with her husband Mike Bennett to take on Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, though she wasn't active in the match as she revealed she was pregnant.
D-Von Dudley Is Willing To Be Ringside For Bully Ray Matches And Play Dudley Boyz's Greatest Hits
D-Von Dudley squashes any notion that there is heat between him and Bully Ray. Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are among history's most decorated tag team combinations. The Dudley Boyz, later known as Team 3D, captured tag team gold in practically every major wrestling promotion for two decades. Following their final run in WWE in 2016, D-Von Dudley began working as a producer for the company, while Bully Ray continued to wrestle on occasion and focus on his job as a broadcaster on Busted Open Radio.
wrestlinginc.com
Chris Jericho Announces Segment For AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho recently made history on the 2022 Grand Slam edition of "AEW Dynamite" as he became the second man in history — the first being CM Punk — to win the Ring of Honor World Championship, the AEW World Championship, and the WWE Championship. Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World title in the opening contest on the night, defeating the Swiss Superman with a Judas Effect to end Castagnoli's 60-day championship reign.
Angelo Dawkins Names His Dream Tag Team Match In WWE
Angelo Dawkins’ dream match is a present-day take on an all-time classic. The Street Profits, the tag team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, are one of the top tag teams in WWE but undoubtedly, The Usos and The New Day have been running the tag team division for the last decade. Angelo Dawkins would like the opportunity to determine who is the top tag team in WWE once and for all, and he wants to do it in a match type that, in the past, has put three bona fide Hall of Fame tag teams on the map.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Challenger For Roman Reigns Revealed
Roman Reigns has been WWE Universal Champion for over two years now, and throughout the course of those two years he’s managed to defeat some of the biggest names in the wrestling business. You never know who could step up to the Tribal Chief next, and over the weekend...
The Rock Looks Ahead To Season 3 Of Young Rock, Upcoming Charlotte Flair Signing | Fight Size
Here's your fight-size update for September 24, 2022:. - The Rock is currently filming the third season of Young Rock, and on Instagram, The Rock reflected on working with Nick Khan’s sister, Nahnatchka Khan. One of my fav people on the planet - our YOUNG ROCK creator and director...
Dexter Lumis Chokes The Miz, Nikki A.S.H. Unmasks, Zayn Beats Styles | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 26, 2022:. - The Miz talked to a group of security guards and offered to pay them everything from a hefty sum of cash and career advice to a cameo in the upcoming installent in the career franchise. He named them Miz Force and told them to find "He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named." Later in the show, The Miz found every member of Miz force laid out. Dexter Lumis, wearing an Edmonton Oilers uniform, blindsided him and choked him out.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Gives Reason He Would Not Join AEW
Kurt Angle has led a storied wrestling career as a multiple-time world champion in both WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling, and has been inducted into their respective Hall of Fames (TNA in 2013, WWE in 2017). The master of the Ankle Lock would retire from WWE in 2019 following a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, followed by a formal retirement from wrestling altogether following successful double knee replacement surgery in May 2022.
