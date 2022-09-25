Read full article on original website
Related
Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
Bills OC Ken Dorsey pitches a fit at end of loss to Dolphins
The pressure of being the Super Bowl favorite must be overwhelming. How else can you explain the tantrum thrown by Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey at the end of the team’s 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday?. Now that was a classic fit thrown by someone...
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dolphins snap losing skid against rival Buffalo to secure first 3-0 start since 2018
The final sequences of the Dolphins’ Week 3 home game against the Buffalo Bills were a perpetual yo-yo that underscored just how close victory or defeat would be for Miami.
WATCH: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle mic'd up for win vs. Bills
During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa and company didn’t have many opportunities to make plays, but when they did one wide receiver shined. Second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle had a game-high 102 yards on four receptions...
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Sean McDermott provides numbers Bills injury updates, post Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills, quite literally, were beaten up against the Miami Dolphins. In Week 3, the injury bug bit the Bills during their 21-19 loss. Entering the game, Buffalo was already shorthanded as they missed several starters such as safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Now the list grows as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What history says about the Dolphins’ 3-0 start. And snap count notes from win over Bills
The Dolphins’ 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday was significant for several reasons.
Bills go for it on fourth down, open scoring vs. Dolphins (video)
The Buffalo Bills were not scared to roll the dice early against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Taking the opening drive all the way to the goal line, Buffalo did not opt for the field goal on fourth down. It paid off as running back Devin Singletary opened up the scoring with a touchdown in the end.
Comments / 0