ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Tua Tagovailoa out but will he return for the Miami Dolphins?

The Miami Dolphins are tied at the half with the Buffalo Bills but the talk of the game is going to be Tua Tagovailoa who left for the locker room with a head injury. Tua was pushed by Matt Milano and hit his head on the turf. Milano was flagged for the hit but Tua was seen staggering when he stood up and after he gained his balance, left for the locker room where he most assuredly will be evaluated for a concussion.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injury#American Football#The Miami Dolphins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy