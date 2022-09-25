ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Okolona, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner, 20, of Louisville, has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to the 3700 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Lmpd Seventh Division#Blake Elementary School#Homicide Unit#Crime Tip Portal
Wave 3

Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on KY 841 west near mile marker 9 just past I-65 in Jefferson County. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 10:19 p.m. Monday night. At least one car was involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for at least...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner

The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WJBF.com

Search continues for suspects in deadly Jefferson County shooting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement is requesting help from community members while investigating leads for a shooting at a block party in Louisville on September 24 that left one dead and three injured. According to law enforcement, 40-year-old Antonyo Terrell Wicker was pronounced dead shortly after the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. LMPD said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of South 4th Street around 10 p.m. Friday. They said when officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy