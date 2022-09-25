Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man, juvenile accomplice committed armed carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man is in custody after he and a juvenile accomplice committed an armed carjacking. According to court documents, 21-year-old Michael Greenwell was arrested early Tuesday morning. Police say the carjacking took place on Monday, just before 6 a.m. in the area of...
wdrb.com
Louisville man dies after shooting on Watterson Expressway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has died several days after he was fatally shot on Interstate 264 near Southern Parkway. LMPD Maj. Matt Meagher said police responded to the shooting around 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway. Police found a man who had been shot, he was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.
WLKY.com
Charges dropped against Louisville man accused of injuring 4 in crash
The charges against a Louisville man accused in a crash that left four people injured have been dropped. According to police, 20-year-old Robert Risen was speeding on Sept. 19 on Dixie Highway when Shively police attempted to stop him. Court records said that Risen ran a red light at Upper...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
Wave 3
20 year-old arrested after man shot, killed in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man after a deadly shooting in the Okolona neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Kieran Faulkner, 20, of Louisville, has been arrested in connection to the case and charged with murder. Around 1:45 p.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to the 3700 block...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 10 years for murder of Moore High School student
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend 10 years in prison for the death of a Moore High School student. Shalae Stewart was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder of Mykhi Brown. Stewart also pleaded guilty to other charges in July. The 16-year-old was killed in February of...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
WLKY.com
LMPD arrest 20-year-old in Okolona fatal shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit has made an arrest in after a man was shot and killed in Okolona on Sunday afternoon. Police have charged 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner with murder. Authorities say he is currently booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. See the earlier story in the...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Okolona identified by coroner; suspect in custody
The man shot and killed in Okolona Sunday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Meanwhile, the man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody. Daniel Williams, 38, of Okolona, died at 1:55 p.m. on Sunday after being found with a gunshot wound. It happened in the 3700 block...
LMPD arrests man in connection to shooting in Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) has made an arrest related to the fatal shooting that happened in the Okolona neighborhood early Sunday. LMPD said they arrested 20-year-old Keiran Faulkner in connection to the death of Daniel Williams, 38, in the 3700 block of Bonaventure Boulevard.
Wave 3
Louisville officers investigate homicide in Buechel neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Buechel neighborhood early Sunday morning. Dwight Mitchell with the Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened around 12 a.m. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road and found a...
Wave 3
All lanes back open on KY 841 west after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on KY 841 west near mile marker 9 just past I-65 in Jefferson County. TRIMARC reported the crash happened around 10:19 p.m. Monday night. At least one car was involved in the crash. Lanes are estimated to be closed for at least...
WLKY.com
Louisville man charged with murder in DUI crash that killed motorcyclist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department have arrested a man accused in a deadly DUI crash. According to an arrest slip, Shwe Tun, 55, was driving south in the 5600 block of New Cut Road on Sunday night when he turned into a driveway, in front of a motorcycle.
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro officers responded to the 3000 block of Manslick Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers arrived and...
WLKY.com
Man shot, killed in Jacobs neighborhood identified by coroner
The man who was killed in a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified. Latroy Swain, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene after police responded to the call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road. That is near Seventh Street Road and...
WJBF.com
Search continues for suspects in deadly Jefferson County shooting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Law enforcement is requesting help from community members while investigating leads for a shooting at a block party in Louisville on September 24 that left one dead and three injured. According to law enforcement, 40-year-old Antonyo Terrell Wicker was pronounced dead shortly after the...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Beechmont
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department said a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Beechmont neighborhood Friday night. LMPD said their Fourth Division responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of South 4th Street around 10 p.m. Friday. They said when officers...
WLKY.com
Family still searching for answers one year after Louisville father found shot and killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One year after being shot and killed the family of Terry Smith Jr. is still waiting for justice. They gathered Sunday at Waterfront Park. Smith was 26 years old when he was murdered. “Terry was a joyous, enthusiastic, loving, father, brother, and son to his family...
Wave 3
ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
