Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: The Game

It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Buddy Matthews Says He Needs To 'Go Away For A While'

Buddy Matthews hints at taking time off. At Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24, Buddy Matthews cut an in-ring promo after his match where he said he will be going away for a while. "I appreciate that," he said as the crowd chanted "that was awesome." "Unfortunately, tonight, I'm...
More On NWA 74 Talent Meeting

Fightful Select learned more about the talent meeting at the recent NWA tapings, as reported by PWInsider. The recounting among the roster have varied heavily, showing the contrast in reactions. There were several veterans that felt like the meeting wasn't necessary and was a waste of time, especially in the sense of being told to clean up in the locker room. There were a lot of extras there, and several veterans we heard from felt like it was more directed towards them. Luke Hawx spoke about that aspect of things, and it turned some people off, but others saw where he was coming from because he's in promotional business with NWA for the upcoming Hard Times taping. Despite that "turning some people off" there wasn't said to be any heat, just some veterans thinking they didn't need to waste their time with the meeting.
Triple H Looks Back On Nixed Plans For A WrestleMania Match Against The Rock

Triple H says he and The Rock missed out on having a singles match at WrestleMania twice. The two stars often battled each other throughout the Attitude Era, and they competed in a four-way match at WrestleMania 2000. Back in 2017, Triple H noted that he and The Rock had previously discussed facing each other at WrestleMania, and he would be open to it. The match never became a reality, and "The Game" retired from in-ring competition earlier in 2022.
SCWPro Hawkamania XXV Results (9/24): TLC Match Headlines

SCWPro Wrestling held its Hawkamania XXV: Bring The Noise event on September 24 from Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon in Iowa City, Iowa. Full results (courtesy of Alex McCarthy) are below. SCWPro Hawkamania XXV Results (9/24) - Kaia McKenna, Shain Boucher, & Malik Champion (w/ Evangeline) def. Aminah Belmot and Partners...
The Bloodline Announced For 10/10 WWE Raw Season Premiere

The Bloodline will be on the season premiere of WWE Raw. During a commericial on the September 26 episode of the show, the company advertised that the entirety of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, will be in attendance on the October 10 episode of the show, which is being billed as the season premiere.
New QR Code Appears On 9/26 WWE Raw, Leads To TikTok Video With Coordinates Of Pink Bunny

A new QR code has appeared on the 9/26 edition of WWE Raw. The code links to a TikTok video, which mimicks the previously noted message of 'Who killed the world? You did'. The message is pieced together by various WWE promos from stars such as The Rock, Road Dogg, and Cody Rhodes. The description of the video contains more coordinates, which lead to a giant pink bunny art sculpture in Italy.
Hikuleo Turns On Jay White, Realigns With Tama Tonga At 9/25 NJPW Burning Spirit

Blood is thicker than Bullet Club. Hikuleo has rejoined his brother Tama Tonga after turning on Jay White at NJPW Burning Spirit on September 25. When Bullet Club split from the Guerillas of Destiny, Hikuleo made the decision to remain with White and Bullet Club. At NJPW Burning Spirit, Tama and White squared off with Hikuleo by the side of the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
