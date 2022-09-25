Read full article on original website
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: The Game
It’s often so easy to become lost in the 24/7 nature of the professional wrestling news cycle and the corresponding storm of crazy that inevitably encompasses it on social media. I think it’s important to remember the reason we all started watching this wild and wonderful thing of ours in the first place as well. Because whether in large ways or small, it simply makes us happy. With each column, I’ll shine a light on something or someone in the wide world of professional wrestling that is creating smiles out of thin air. Care to join me?
Buddy Matthews Says He Needs To 'Go Away For A While'
Buddy Matthews hints at taking time off. At Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24, Buddy Matthews cut an in-ring promo after his match where he said he will be going away for a while. "I appreciate that," he said as the crowd chanted "that was awesome." "Unfortunately, tonight, I'm...
More On NWA 74 Talent Meeting
Fightful Select learned more about the talent meeting at the recent NWA tapings, as reported by PWInsider. The recounting among the roster have varied heavily, showing the contrast in reactions. There were several veterans that felt like the meeting wasn't necessary and was a waste of time, especially in the sense of being told to clean up in the locker room. There were a lot of extras there, and several veterans we heard from felt like it was more directed towards them. Luke Hawx spoke about that aspect of things, and it turned some people off, but others saw where he was coming from because he's in promotional business with NWA for the upcoming Hard Times taping. Despite that "turning some people off" there wasn't said to be any heat, just some veterans thinking they didn't need to waste their time with the meeting.
Tony Khan: Coming To TV Is Voluntary For Everyone In AEW This Week Due To Hurricane Ian
Tony Khan is taking action to ensure the safety of anyone in All Elite Wrestling who might be impacted by Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to bring plenty of rain and substantial flooding throughout Florida, and President Biden has already declared an emergency due to these conditions. With this...
Triple H Looks Back On Nixed Plans For A WrestleMania Match Against The Rock
Triple H says he and The Rock missed out on having a singles match at WrestleMania twice. The two stars often battled each other throughout the Attitude Era, and they competed in a four-way match at WrestleMania 2000. Back in 2017, Triple H noted that he and The Rock had previously discussed facing each other at WrestleMania, and he would be open to it. The match never became a reality, and "The Game" retired from in-ring competition earlier in 2022.
Prestige Wrestling Talk Is Cheap Results (9/25): Davey Richards, Alan Angels, Bobby Fish In Action
Prestige Wrestling held their Talk Is Cheap event from The Hawthorne Theater in Portland, Oregon on September 25, 2022. The event aired live on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) can be seen below. Prestige Wrestling Talk Is Cheap Results (9/25) Sonico def. Davey Richards. Malcolm Phlex def. Kris Brady.
Allie Katch On Changing Names: I Needed Something That Started With Kat Besides Katniss Everdeen
Allie Katch talks about her recent re-naming. Back in the summer of 2021, Allie Kat made a transition in her career and began using the Allie Katch name, which she still uses to this day. Along with the name change, Katch began to slowly transition out of her cat-like gimmick.
Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Results (9/25): Danhausen, Josh Alexander, More
Glory Pro Wrestling held its Live At The Pageant II: Ludicrous Speed event on September 25 from The Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results and highlights are below. Glory Pro Wrestling Live At The Pageant II Results (9/25) - Sonny...
Bring Back EA Fight Night, Love Is Blind After Alter, WEDDING SPECIAL | FMC
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and SP3 (@TruHeelSP3) discuss sports, video games, reality TV. The final FMC before the wedding.
Saraya in AEW: What To Expect? | Tim & Joel Pod
- Mox Thrice Reigns, Saraya Debuts; AEW Grand Slam Week!
BLP Turbo Graps 24 Part 1 (9/24) Results: Tom Lawlor, Shun Skywalker, Cheeseburger, More Compete
Black Label Pro presented the first part of its Turbo Graps 24 Tournament at RDS Gym on September 24, 2022. The event was presented live on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of CageMatch) and highlights are below:. BLP Turbo Graps 24 Part 1 (9/24) Results. Turbo Graps 24 First Round Match:...
ODB Names Awesome Kong, The Beautiful People, And Gail Kim As Her Favorite Opponents In TNA
ODB names her favorite people to work with in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and looks back on working with Eric Young. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She won the Knockouts Championship four times, and she also captured the Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. She later returned to the company in 2021.
SCWPro Hawkamania XXV Results (9/24): TLC Match Headlines
SCWPro Wrestling held its Hawkamania XXV: Bring The Noise event on September 24 from Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon in Iowa City, Iowa. Full results (courtesy of Alex McCarthy) are below. SCWPro Hawkamania XXV Results (9/24) - Kaia McKenna, Shain Boucher, & Malik Champion (w/ Evangeline) def. Aminah Belmot and Partners...
Disney World Fans Are Infuriated About $625 Dinners At Resort Restaurant
Some Disney World fans can no longer keep quiet at the exorbitant prices; therefore, screaming at the top of their voices for something to be done about the price hike. On the other hand, others think the prices are fair, and it isn’t compulsory for all Disney World experiences to be affordable for everyone.
Beyond Wrestling Bish At The Beach Results (9/25): Trish Adora, Waves & Curls, More In Action
Beyond Wrestling held their Bish At The Beach event from Paddy's Beach Club in Westerly, Rhode Island on September 25, 2022. Full results and highlights (courtesy of PW Insider) can be seen below. Beyond Wrestling Bish At The Beach (9/25) LMK & Teddy Goodz defeated Locked And Loaded (50 Cal...
The Bloodline Announced For 10/10 WWE Raw Season Premiere
The Bloodline will be on the season premiere of WWE Raw. During a commericial on the September 26 episode of the show, the company advertised that the entirety of The Bloodline, including Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, will be in attendance on the October 10 episode of the show, which is being billed as the season premiere.
New QR Code Appears On 9/26 WWE Raw, Leads To TikTok Video With Coordinates Of Pink Bunny
A new QR code has appeared on the 9/26 edition of WWE Raw. The code links to a TikTok video, which mimicks the previously noted message of 'Who killed the world? You did'. The message is pieced together by various WWE promos from stars such as The Rock, Road Dogg, and Cody Rhodes. The description of the video contains more coordinates, which lead to a giant pink bunny art sculpture in Italy.
Hikuleo Turns On Jay White, Realigns With Tama Tonga At 9/25 NJPW Burning Spirit
Blood is thicker than Bullet Club. Hikuleo has rejoined his brother Tama Tonga after turning on Jay White at NJPW Burning Spirit on September 25. When Bullet Club split from the Guerillas of Destiny, Hikuleo made the decision to remain with White and Bullet Club. At NJPW Burning Spirit, Tama and White squared off with Hikuleo by the side of the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.
