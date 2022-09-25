Pettis went without a target in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Texans. Since turning his lone target in the Bears' Week 1 win over the 49ers into a 51-yard touchdown reception, Pettis has now gone without a look in the passing game for two straight games. His lack of involvement isn't for a lack of snaps, as he's handled 56 percent shares in both of the last two weeks as the No. 3 wideout behind Darnell Mooney and Equanimeous St. Brown. Mooney and St. Brown have combined for just eight catches themselves through three games, and until the Bears are willing to loosen the reins on quarterback Justin Fields a bit more, target volume looks like it'll be difficult to come by for any member of the Chicago passing game. Fields hasn't attempted more than 17 throws in any of his three starts on the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO