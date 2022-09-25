ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player

View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Knicks will begin training camp later this week and play their first preseason game on Oct. 4th at home against the Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden. This time of the year is when many teams make a lot...
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Hoping to return soon

Coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that the team hopes to have Towns (illness) back at practice by the end of the week, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Towns missed the team's media day Monday due to a non-COVID illness, but as expected, he won't miss much time and should be good to go for the season opener. Last season, the All-Star forward averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.5 minutes per game.
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Scratched Tuesday with illness

McCullers was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday against the Diamondbacks due to an illness, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. It's unclear when McCullers will make his next appearance for the Astros, but Luis Garcia will start in his place Tuesday. The Astros only have four games left this week after Tuesday and a handful of well-rested starting options.
CBS Sports

Magic's Gary Harris: Won't be ready for training camp

Harris (knee) won't participate in training camp, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports. Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee at the end of August to repair a torn meniscus. It appears like the veteran guard will miss at least the start of the regular season, but it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined for. More information on his status should surface as the season draws closer.
Lake Oswego Review

Here's five takeaways from what the Portland Trail Blazers said at media day

The NBA season is here and so is Blazer basketball after a noteworthy offseason filled with changes and questions. The mysteries of the offseason have come to an end and the NBA season has returned with the Portland Trail Blazers media day taking place Monday, Sept. 26. General manager Joe Cronin, head coach Chauncey Billups and many players came to the podium to address all kinds of storylines coming into the 2022-23 campaign. With new faces at the top and throughout the organization, the upcoming season is certainly an intriguing one with plenty of questions to answer....
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Caris LeVert In Major Trade Scenario

It’s an age-old question in NBA circles – is it better to build a contender, or buy one?. Some teams opt for the former route. They’ll meticulously draft players who fit the program they’re building, aiming to build a group that fits together and plays with chemistry. There’s merit in that approach.
CBS Sports

Diontae Spencer: Let go by Jets

Spencer was released from the Jets' practice squad Wednesday. For the second time in two weeks, Spencer was cut loose from New York's practice squad. The 30-year-old wideout spent his last three NFL seasons with the Broncos, where he collected just 10 receptions for 54 yards in that span.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Wade Miley: Plays catch

Miley (oblique) played catch Tuesday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. He exited Saturday's game with left oblique tightness and it's unclear if Miley will be able to make another start this season. The veteran southpaw has a 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 16 innings through four September outings.
CBS Sports

Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson

Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup

Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies

Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
