The NBA season is here and so is Blazer basketball after a noteworthy offseason filled with changes and questions. The mysteries of the offseason have come to an end and the NBA season has returned with the Portland Trail Blazers media day taking place Monday, Sept. 26. General manager Joe Cronin, head coach Chauncey Billups and many players came to the podium to address all kinds of storylines coming into the 2022-23 campaign. With new faces at the top and throughout the organization, the upcoming season is certainly an intriguing one with plenty of questions to answer....

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO