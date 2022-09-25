ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week

By Julye Wemple
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights.

Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week.

Bowled over by Brazilian fare

The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share of beloved food stands, like Lora’s Grilled Beef and Cheddar and The Rolling Mac, but this year, huge crowds are also lining up for Brazilian Bowls .

Located on 12th Street, the stand offers a delicious (but pricey at $19) pineapple bowl with a choice of fillings, from rice or french fries, to charcoal chicken, Brazilian steak, or island shrimp, along with black beans, corn, and a variety of salsas and sauces.

The stand also sells the same fare in a regular bowl for $15, as well as grilled churassco chicken-on-a-stick for $14. The line might be long, but it's worth the wait.

A donut burger, of course

One row over on 11th Street, Huck’s Grill Shack is serving up quintessential fair food with the donut burger.

The $8 bacon cheeseburger is served on a glazed donut that’s been sliced in half to serve as the bun, explained owner Dave Hamblen.

“I know it sounds crazy, but it’s actually a great combination,” he said.

At first, fairgoers thought the donut was used in place of the burger, but after he put a sample out front for people to see, the customers started lining up, he said.

“I’ve gotten all great reviews,” Hamblen said. “As a matter of fact, I just had a return customer who ate two in the same day.”

He has two other specialty burgers on the menu: a mac and cheese burger available on Wednesday and Friday, and a bacon egg and cheeseburger for sale on Tuesday and Thursday. Hamblen, who moved to the area from Florida, is also selling hot boiled peanuts for $4 — a Southern staple that’s starting to catch on up north, he noted.

On the Northeast Extension’s Machinery Row, newcomer Caribbean Touch is serving up international platters with oxtail ($13) and jerk or curry chicken ($11 each) that comes with rice, peas, and cabbage. They also make a Caribbean poutine with oxtail and french fries ($12) and barbecue jerk wings (4 for $8 or 8 for $10).

PA Dutch delight

For those looking for flavors closer to home, The Flying Cauldron Cafe on Seventh Street has the PA Dutch Taco. If you don’t know exactly what that is, it’s because owners Gretchen and Jeremy Pepe made it up.

“We took chicken and waffles and made it so you can walk around and eat it without a knife and fork,” Jeremy explained.

The waffles are baked the traditional way, then frozen, Gretchen said. When they take them out to thaw, they become pliable and can be tucked into taco-shaped holders and baked. Once they have their shape, the tacos are stuffed with mashed potatoes and shredded roast chicken with a little gravy. Each $10 order comes with two tacos and a side of homemade gravy for dipping.

“People really seem to like it once they know what it is,” Gretchen said.

The stand also serves up a barbecue chicken version, with barbecue-spiced mashed potatoes topped with barbecue chicken, as well as a pumpkin cheesecake-filled taco with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle for $5.

All things blueberry

Some of the most unusual fare is at the Stemmrich Blueberry Farm stand, located on Second Street near the Grandstand entrance. There you’ll find all things blueberry, including traditional sweets like muffins and slushies, but it’s the unconventional that has fairgoers stopping by the stand.

Owner Charlie Stemrich (the second “m” in the family’s name was dropped when they came through Ellis Island) is convinced everything is better with blueberries, including the stand’s offerings of meatballs with blueberry barbecue, blueberry chili dogs, and blueberry nachos, topped with the farm’s own blueberry salsa.

“I believe you can put blueberries in anything,” Stemrich laughed.

Initially, customers passed on the stand’s original wording for one of the items: blueberry meatball sub.

“Oh my goodness, I couldn’t get them to try blueberry meatball subs,” Stemrich said. “People would be looking at the sign, shaking their heads, and walking away.”

Stemrich and his wife Patty decided it needed some rebranding, so they changed it to a meatball sub with blueberry barbecue sauce.

“Then we gave a sample out in a little bowl and they were hooked,” Patty said.

All of the menu items have traditional ingredients, but with a blueberry twist, like the nachos. It’s still tortilla chips and gooey cheese, but with blueberry salsa. While it sounds like they wouldn’t pair well together, they’re a tasty combination, according to several customers who stopped by the stand on Saturday.

Other new food vendors to try:

Olympus BBQ, E Ave: cheesesteaks, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, french fries, drinks

MK Cafe and Catering, 11th St.: flavored tea and lemonade with popping fruit-flavored boba

The Plant Based Juice Bar, Eighth St.: plant-based burgers, carrot dogs, sloppy Joes

Los Jibaritos, Seventh St.: empandas, alcapurria, rellena de papa, cod fritters, fried plantains

Treats Concessions, 12th Street and Northeast Extension: cheesecakes, cupcakes, pies, cookies, drinks

The Poutinerie, 11th St.: poutine, General Tso chicken poutine, crab mac-and-cheese, jalapeno popper poutine

Tiffany's Subs, Eighth St.: hot and cold subs, soups, salads, drinks

Mamacita, 34 Machinery Row and Northeast Extension: Mexican food

Gina's Scoops, Free Stage Blvd.: Penn State Creamery ice cream, deep fried ice cream bowls

A Perfect Blend Epresso & More, 12th St.: breakfast sandwiches, smoked meat sandwiches

The Funnel Cake Kings, Sixth St.: funnel cakes

D's on Wheels, Fifth St.: haluski, Philly cheesesteak, egg rolls

All Belgium, Seventh St.: Belgium waffles with a variety of toppings

Java Momma, Seventh St.: coffee

The fair runs from now through Oct. 1. Gates are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m Saturday to Saturday.

