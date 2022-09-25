ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 42

Larry Davis
2d ago

Where has the "seed" moved too now? onec it was africa, then it's in the middle east. then it's. in china, then it's in south america!! Oh where oh where.......... ........

Reply(10)
3
Doug
1d ago

I think when we originally colonized Earth we incorporated Neanderthal DNA into our own to give us a natural protection against viruses, bacteria and diseases from Earth but it want wrong... We also became a Warrior killer race. So they left us here with no technology because they couldn't handle us...

Reply
3
Benjamin Kelly
2d ago

Adam and Eve people. First parents. We all came from two people who populated all the world. Read your Bible, it explains everything.

Reply(7)
9
Related
scitechdaily.com

Superconductor Breakthrough: Scientists Discover an Invisible Phenomenon

It may be possible to develop superconductors that operate at room temperature with further knowledge of the relationship between spin liquids and superconductivity, which would transform our daily lives. Superconductors offer enormous technical and economic promise for applications such as high-speed hovertrains, MRI machines, efficient power lines, quantum computing, and...
CHEMISTRY
Richard Scott

Archaeologists found what Jesus looks like.

Image byHeinrich Hofmann, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is only meant for informational and educational purposes. A major breakthrough in the Biblical archaeology, which claimed Jesus doesn't look like as everybody thinks.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mihai Constantinescu
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
SCIENCE
Vice

These 31,000-Year-Old Human Bones Are Rewriting Medical History

Scientists have discovered astonishing evidence of a surgical amputation that was performed on a person about 31,000 years ago in Borneo, making it by far the oldest known example of such a complex medical procedure, according to a new study. Archaeologists led by Tim Maloney, a research fellow at Griffith...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancient Dna#Ancient History#Cradle Of Civilization#Western Civilization#The Southern Arc#Indo European#West Asi
Jax Hudur

The Blind Mystic Whose Predictions for 2022 Have Become True

While it’s challenging to come to terms with prophecies in our modern times, one Bulgarian blind woman has been consistently making prophecies that have come true. She predicted Princess Diana’s death, the 9/11 attacks on America, and even foresaw President Obama’s coming to power when he became the first US black president.
BGR.com

Scientists just issued a shockingly bleak ‘warning to humanity’

Scientists say that Earth’s trees are facing an unprecedented level of extinction and humanity should be worried. The state of our world’s trees has been an ongoing issue for decades now. But, that issue seems to be getting worse, and now we’re facing a massive extinction level issue that could threaten entire ecosystems.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Mail

DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre

Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

DNA in Viking poop sheds new light on 55,000-year-old relationship between gut companions

Using fossilized eggs in up to 2,500-year-old feces from Viking settlements in Denmark and other countries, researchers at the University of Copenhagen's Department of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Wellcome Sanger Institute (UK) have made the largest and most in-depth genetic analysis of one of the oldest parasites found in humans—the whipworm.
WILDLIFE
scitechdaily.com

Over 60 Feet Long – Scientists Discover the New World’s Largest Omnivore

Marine biologists have discovered that whale sharks consume plants, making the famous species the largest omnivore in the world. Whale sharks consume plants, according to marine biologists, making the iconic animal the world’s biggest omnivore. Whale sharks are filter feeders, and in Western Australia’s Ningaloo Reef, they have long been seen consuming krill.
WILDLIFE
CNET

The Ghosts of Antarctica Will Haunt the End of the World

AS THE WHALING ship Hope rounded Chile's Cape Horn in September 1840, a tempest stirred. Winds drove the vessel toward a vast field of sea ice. As night fell, the Hope became surrounded by frozen castles rising out of the Southern Ocean, forming an inescapable labyrinth. Thick islands of ice collided with the hull, threatening to ensnare the ship in a wintry grip, crushing it like a boa constrictor around a mouse.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy