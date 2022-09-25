Read full article on original website
Local Matters With Caroline Moore: Meet The Exceptional Bean’s Mary Grace Winscott
Mary Grace talks about theatre in her life & what the Exceptional Bean is about. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore sits down with Mary Grace Winscott, assistant manager of the Exceptional Bean in Cookeville. Mary Grace talks about her family moving to Tennessee and being around animals for most of her life, what the Exceptional Bean is and how it came to fruition, and what it’s like working at the Exceptional Bean and what the customer experience is.
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Putnam County Schools Tim Martin And Hannah Davis
Tim Martin & Hannah Davis talk all things Putnam County Schools as we start fall. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell meets with Putnam County Schools Deputy Director Tim Martin and Communications Director Hannah Davis. They talk about how the school year has gone and getting into the fall months, everything that goes into school safety in Putnam County, both weather related and non-weather related, and all the great ways to get involved with the schools like the Adopt-A-School program.
Cookeville’s Veterans Barber Shop Moving To Baxter
Veterans Barber Shop in Cookeville is heading to Baxter. Owner Jonathan Williams said after renting the Veterans Drive location for some 16 years, he has found a place to buy. “I think this is going to be a good move for a number of reasons,” Williams said. “I already have a large number of customers from Baxter and surrounding areas, but also, there are no barber shops currently here in Baxter. There are a couple of hair saloons but no barber shops, so I will be the first and only in town until somebody else shows up.”
Cookeville Cityscape Executive Director Steps Down, Non-Profit Accepting Applications
Cookeville Cityscape Executive Director Holly Freeman has stepped down from her position. Freeman leaves for entertainment work in Nashville. She has lead the Main Street program and revitalization efforts since 2019. “It has been an honor to lead Cookeville’s nationally-accredited Main Street program the last few years,” Freeman said in...
Vol State Hosting “KEY” Lecture Series At Cookeville Campus
Vol State hosting its first lecture series at the Cookeville Campus this Friday. Vice President for Economic and Community Development Nick Bishop said the “Keep Educating Yourself” (KEY) series has been going on successfully at the Gallatin campus for some 20 years. He said they decided to bring it to Cookeville’s campus this year to promote the newly created Upper Cumberland Campuses.
61-Year-Old Timothy Burton Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Carthage (Carthage, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials reported that Timothy Burton, 61, of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Historic and Haunted Tennessee Prison Offers Tours a Restaurant, and More
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
Don’t throw that out! Take it here
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cleaning fluids, pesticides, rechargeable batteries and other hazardous materials that shouldn’t be thrown out in the trash can be safely disposed of in Anderson, Cumberland and Monroe counties on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is offering the following drop-off...
One of Middle Tennessee’s Oldest and Largest Consignment Sales Takes Place This Week
Precious Angels Children’s Consignment Sale is one of Middle Tennessee’s oldest and largest seasonal second-hand sales.Begun in 1996 by Kim Lane in her garage, she grew it until 2009, when friends Angela Bauer and Jennifer Sherrod purchased it from her. They continued to grow it over the next eleven years moving from location to location in Murfreesboro. But now, the business just belongs to Bauer and she has moved it to Woodbury. This fall, the semi-annual sale will take place from September 28 through October 1, 2022. It runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Highlands Young Professionals Bringing The Next Generation of Leaders Together
The Highlands Economic Partnership initiative to connect young professionals kicks off Thursday. Investor Relations Director Adam Poe said the Highlands Young Professionals will facilitate networking opportunities for the four-county area of Putnam, White, Jackson and Overton Counties. “That’s the whole reason why the Highlands Economic Partnership exists is to promote...
How Much Middle Tennessee Was Paid to Play Miami at Home
The Blue Raiders left Miami with a victory and plenty of money as well.
Putnam Schools Hosting Fall Break Intercession Days Oct. 3 And 4th
Putnam Schools helping students play catch up through fall break intercession days hosted at the high schools. Communications Supervisor Hannah Davis said students attending can help make up credit hours or missing assignments. She said most of the students who attend intercession days have chronic absenteeism. “Anytime you can get...
Student organizations respond to viral Tennessee Tech drag show video
Lambda GSA along with Tech Players- the school's official drama club- says the president never reached out to find out what exactly happened before he released his statement.
Upper Cumberland Organization Working On Off-Road Bike Trails At Putnam Parks
Work progressing on mountain bike trails at Cookeville’s Cane Creek Park and Monterey’s Meadow Creek Park. Steven Myers is the Chapter President for Upper Cumberland Southern Off-Road Biking Association, an organization dedicated to creating and maintaining trails for off-road bicycles. He said so far, they’ve created about 3.5 miles of trails at Cane Creek with the hope of adding another mile and a half.
Lawsuit: Cookeville discharged millions of gallons of untreated sewage into creeks and streams
The city of Cookeville is illegally discharging sewage into streams and creeks that feed into the Cumberland River, diminishing aquatic life and contaminating waterways used for boating, fishing, swimming and other recreational uses, a lawsuit filed by the nonprofit environmental group, Tennessee Riverkeeper, claims. The city’s sewage treatment plant has...
Smyrna Based Contour Airlines Announces Largest Expansion in Company History
Smyrna – Smyrna based Contour Airlines recently celebrated the company’s largest expansion with the introduction of service in seven markets across the eastern U.S., connecting the small communities to major airports in Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, and Philadelphia through an interline agreement with American Airlines. “This is a historic...
Injuries Reported After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rutherford County (Rutherford County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Police, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Rutherford County. The officials reported that a white van crashed into the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Tennessee Drivers.
Growth Of Allardt Pumpkin Festival Causes Change In Scheduled Events
Some changes made to the Allardt Great Pumpkin Festival schedule due to anticipated crowd sizes this weekend. Chairman Cathy Jeffers said the big weigh-off of the largest pumpkins and the auto show will now be on two separate days. “Some people like to do it all in one day, but...
Jackson County Chamber Seeking More Volunteer Help For American Made Music Fest
Jackson County Chamber of Commerce searching for some 100 volunteers to help with the American Made Music Festival. Director Hope Vargas said after last year’s festival, organizers quickly realized that more volunteers would be a must for the next one. “Ticket checkers, and backstage hands that need to readily...
