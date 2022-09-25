Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift Steals The Show At The VMAs In A Crystal-Embellished Sheer Dress— And Announces New Album!
Taylor Swift‘s surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs was complete with a stellar red carpet fashion moment and the announcement of her tenth studio album— an evening straight out of every Swiftie’s “Wildest Dreams!” The “mirrorball” singer, 32, certainly glistened like one in a crystal-embellished mini dress with a sultry, sheer lining and draping, sparkling details. The retro-inspired, stunning piece is by Oscar De La Renta, and from the luxury label’s Resort 2023 collection.
After Feuding With Taylor Swift For Years, Now Kanye West Says They Have Something In Common
After a years-long feud with Taylor Swift, Kanye West seems to have found some common ground with her.
A.V. Club
Rihanna to headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show
Who needs Taylor Swift? Not even a full day after people in the know explained that the arcane series of coincidences that seemed to imply that Swift would be headlining next year’s Super Bowl Halftime were nothing more than a series of regular coincidences and that Swift had no interest in singing about football until after she has completed her prolonged “fuck you” to Scooter Braun and Big machine Records, Rihanna has just gone ahead and announced the actual headliner: Herself.
It’s Official: Rihanna Tapped to Perform at the 2023 Super Bowl
It’s official: acclaimed songwriter and performer Rihanna has been tapped to perform at the upcoming 2023 NFL LVII Super Bowl halftime show. The gig is likely the most visible musical performance on Earth every year, with 100-plus million pairs of eyeballs watching the 2022 offering that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Means R9 Is Definitely Coming Soon, Right?
With the announcement that Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Super Bowl, the vibes around the NFL haven’t been this good since Tom Brady’s lost to the Eagles. The news surprised many, especially after a rumor that Taylor Swift would be performing spread widely on social media. Rihanna...
In Style
Taylor Swift Was Honored as Songwriter of the Decade in a Black Sequin Cutout Gown With a Sky-High Slit
After taking a considerable hiatus from the spotlight, Taylor Swift proved she’s officially back on the red carpet grind by stopping at both MTV’s VMAs and the Toronto International Film Festival within the past month — making Swifties everywhere eternally grateful. The singer’s latest appearance? NSAI’s Nashville Songwriter Awards, where she was named 2022’s Songwriter-Artist of the Decade while wearing a very Reputation-era ensemble.
Rihanna Still Deciding Who To Bring Along For Super Bowl Gig
Rihanna posting a photo of her tattooed hand holding a football with the NFL’s insignia confirmed reports that the singer would grace the stage during Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime show in February 2023. In addition to deciding what hits from her extensive catalog to perform, the star is also debating who she will bring out for the occasion, if anyone. More from VIBE.comDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime ShowRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime ShowApple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor According to TMZ, the Fenty Beauty founder and her...
thesource.com
National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show
Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0