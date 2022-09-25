Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. When the first half of the game ended, both No. 4 West Springfield and No. 11 Ludlow girls soccer did not have a goal on the board. But after two goals ended in Ludlow’s net in the second half, the Terriers won by 2-1 on Tuesday.

LUDLOW, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO