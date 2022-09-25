ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
NewsTimes

Middletown Hall of Fame to honor two teams in 2023 induction ceremony

MIDDLETOWN — A three-time state champion high school boys track and field dynasty and a semi-pro women’s basketball juggernaut from almost a century ago will be celebrated by the Middletown Sports Hall of Fame next year. The Class MM champion Middletown Blue Dragon teams from 1998, 1999 and...
MIDDLETOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy