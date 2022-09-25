Read full article on original website
Related
Scoreboard: Two second-half goals send No. 4 West Springfield girls soccer to a 2-1 win against No. 11 Ludlow
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. When the first half of the game ended, both No. 4 West Springfield and No. 11 Ludlow girls soccer did not have a goal on the board. But after two goals ended in Ludlow’s net in the second half, the Terriers won by 2-1 on Tuesday.
Sophie Sares, Tess Denault score to push East Longmeadow field hockey past Westfield, 2-0
EAST LONGMEADOW – The top contenders of the Valley league faced off against one another Monday evening, both coming into the game with undefeated records.
Thames River football on cruise control in win over Plainfield: Top plays from the weekend
The Thames River football team cruised to a big win over Plainfield, while the NFA boys soccer, girls soccer, and girls volleyball teams all came away with wins. Here are the weekend's top performers. Football. Thomas Dreibholz, Killingly: Senior quarterback completed 12 of 17 passes for 157 yards and tossed...
Girls Volleyball Snapshot: Agawam pacing Western with undefeated start & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls volleyball league snapshots on September 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls volleyball outlook by checking out the Super 7 and rankings at the bottom of the article.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Middletown Hall of Fame to honor two teams in 2023 induction ceremony
MIDDLETOWN — A three-time state champion high school boys track and field dynasty and a semi-pro women’s basketball juggernaut from almost a century ago will be celebrated by the Middletown Sports Hall of Fame next year. The Class MM champion Middletown Blue Dragon teams from 1998, 1999 and...
Dover's Vitko reaches volleyball milestone in win over Windham
DOVER - Tory Vitko had 18 kills, including the 1,000th of her career as the Dover High School volleyball team improved to 6-2 on the season with a 3-0 win over Windham on Monday in a Division I match. Individual match scores were 25-22, 25-23, 25-22. Aidyn Stone had 15...
Comments / 0