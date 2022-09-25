Read full article on original website
Eli Manning roasts Russell Wilson over Broncos' unimpressive start
The Broncos eked out an ugly win over the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, but Denver’s offense once again stalled early and often under its new QB.
NFL Sunday Night Football tracker: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers take on Russell Wilson, Broncos
What's old is new again in San Francisco, where Jimmy Garoppolo figures to be the starting quarterback the rest of this season after an injury to Trey Lance in Week 2. They'll face Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, who have had a tumultuous first couple weeks but sit at 1-1 and can move above .500 with a win.
How to Watch MNF Cowboys vs. Giants Live on 09/26
On Monday, September 26 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) will play the New York Giants (2-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Throughout the season, NFL+ will be streaming live NFL games and replays. With a subscription, you'll get live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live game audio for every game, and on-demand NFL content without ads.
NFL insider reveals how close Niners were to trading Jimmy Garoppolo
The availability of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason was the worst-kept secret in the NFL. The 49ers were poised to move on from Jimmy G after five years as the starting quarterback under center, putting their faith in sophomore QB Trey Lance. Ultimately, the Niners didn’t trade...
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in a Monday night clash at the Meadowlands. Are you ready for some football? It’s a Monday night party, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Giants prediction and pick.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Carted Off With Injury During ‘MNF’
The veteran wideout suffered a non-contact injury on the team’s final drive of the game.
Dak Prescott aims to return for Dallas Cowboys' showdown vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 5
Dak Prescott is eyeing a Week 5 return for the Dallas Cowboys, who will play the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in two weeks.
Are The 49ers In Trouble With Jimmy Garoppolo?
The San Francisco 49ers thought Trey Lance would be the quarterback that would lead them through this season. But, after Lance was lost for the season with an ankle injury in Week 2, Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in a familiar position. Garoppolo is now tasked with leading the 49ers’ offense...
Eli Manning Takes Major Shot at Russell Wilson on the ‘ManningCast’
Eli Manning is more well known for throwing fades than tossing shade. During the ManningCast on Monday, though, the two-time Super Bowl champion took a shot at Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson. As the ManningCast welcomed former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee onto the program, punting became a big topic...
2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule
The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a match-up between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers vs Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule and find out how to live stream every game on Peacock.
Takeaways from Last Night 49ers Game
Sunday night football shows the best of the best with drama and action from both teams. Last night was something a complete nightmare for the 49ers and Broncos offenses. In the game last night, the 49ers offense had only scored ten points in primetime. San Francisco and the Denver Broncos had the best team defenses, while both offenses produced only twenty-one points. The Niners lost to the Broncos because their offense was ineffective throughout the night. Some of the takeaways from this game is that the Niners’ offense without Mike McDaniel is complete mediocrity. Another takeaway is that the defense is solid and could carry the team if the offense performs well. The last takeaway from this game is that Jimmy Garoppolo is the least of their problem in QB depth. The San Francisco 49ers had many chances to take down a poor Denver Broncos team, but these problems cost them in the end.
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants Monday Night Football: Live stream, date, time, odds, how to watch
This NFC East rivalry will be renewed, though the Dallas Cowboys will still be without starting quarterback Dak Prescott when they face the NY Giants.
