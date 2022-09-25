Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Johnson City Press
TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class
SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
Johnson City Press
Lakeway Christian Schools has high bid of $2.3 million for Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — Colonial Heights Middle Schools sold to Lakeway Christian Schools in an online auction for $2.3 million, according to unofficial results on the Sullivan County Schools website. The only two bidders were Lakeway and Kingsport City Schools, the latter via the city and Kingsport Economic Development Board.
Johnson City Press
Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga
ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical reenactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia...
Johnson City Press
Local colleges rank high in annual report
Local colleges and universities continue to be recognized for quality and value, ranking high in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Colleges” issue. Of the colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Milligan University likely had the best rating, according to the issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
Johnson City Press
Aquatic center holding Halloween Splash Bash
Gather up the ghosts and ghouls and come on down to haunt Kingsport pools. The Kingsport Aquatic Center is throwing a “Halloween Splash Bash” to bring in the spooky season on October 22 from 1 - 4 p.m.
Johnson City Press
TSBA gives East High's Jenna Hare award, recognizes school board members and seeks 2023 legislative agenda input
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan East High School athletic and academic standout Jenna Hare has another honor: she won a regional Tennessee School Boards Association award Monday night. That makes the basketball and volleyball teams senior, who has a grade point average higher than 4.0 and is among the top...
Johnson City Press
Former Times News reporter, columnist Osborne goes to work for Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Veteran Kingsport Times News reporter John H. Osborne III has become the first assistant to the Sullivan County Commission. The 24-member commission voted to create the position, to be supervised by the commission chairman, at its monthly meeting Aug. 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 27
Sept. 27, 1888: The Comet reported, “Unicoi county (sic) votes next Thursday on the proposition to subscribe $25,000 to the 3C’s road. If the proposition carries work will begin on the road in earnest in a short time and continue until the road is completed through the county. It is not likely the people of Unicoi will vote against their own interests, and we may expect to hear of a big majority. ‘For the subscription.’”
Johnson City Press
Bilingual Storytimes returns to Johnson City Public Library
The Johnson City Public Library has announced the return of its Bilingual Storytimes which offers opportunities for children to be exposed to both English and Spanish as well as math and science concepts. As the world opens back up and programs continue to resume from the COVID-19 pandemic, the JCPL...
Johnson City Press
New $4 million boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY — A new $4 million boat ramp is coming to the Sink Mountain section of Johnson County. Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter announced the project after he met Thursday with officials from the Tennessee Forest Service, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Valley Authority to view the site and plans for the boat ramp at Sink Mountain.
Johnson City Press
Beer sales to begin at ETSU home football games
Fans 21 years of age and older will have the opportunity to purchase beer at East Tennessee State’s home football games. That’s a game-day addition that begins Saturday, when Chattanooga invades William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Meanwhile, the Bookstore will be relocating to the main entrance on the east side of the stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Johnson City Press
The Santa Train returns for its 80th year after two years of drive-thru events
KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the popular Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19 thanks to to community support and staffing developments. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the Santa Train program would consist of a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.
Johnson City Press
ETSU establishes Center for Interprofessional Collaboration
East Tennessee State University’s commitment to interprofessional education is strengthening and expanding with the recent creation of the ETSU Center for Interprofessional Collaboration. Interprofessional education (IPE) is rooted in students learning and practicing team-based, collaborative care in order to improve health outcomes for patients.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County Commission to vote on resolutions regarding needed water projects
ROGERSVILLE– The Hawkins County Commission will vote on several resolutions at its next meeting concerning needed water projects and to appropriate grant money from the state to local municipalities as well as local utility districts. At its meeting on September 26, the commission will vote on three resolutions related...
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough Landspout
Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
Johnson City Press
Five Questions with Alexis Jaquez: David Crockett student who received academic honor
David Crockett High School senior Alexis Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future. This program works to highlight hardworking students from African American, Hispanic...
Johnson City Press
ETSU among 32 educator prep providers recognized for leadership in continuous improvement
East Tennessee State University is one of 32 providers of educator preparation from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Jordan to receive recognition for their leadership and commitment to continuous improvement. The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) recently announced that ETSU is a recipient of the 2022 Frank...
Johnson City Press
Two D-B students earn perfect scores on Advanced Placement exams
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee have earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam in spring 2022. Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP...
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Commission votes to increase pay for sheriff's department employees
The Unicoi County Commission voted to increase pay for sheriff’s department employees during their meeting Monday. Commissioners voted to increase hourly pay for correctional officers from $12.38 to $15 and increase pay for road officers to $18. Sergeants in the sheriff’s department will receive $20 an hour. Sergeants were boosted by $2 an hour and road officers by $3 to open discussion on the proposed increase.
Comments / 0