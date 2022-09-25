ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

TCAT Hawkins County sets tentative start date for truck driving class

SURGOINSVILLE — An administrator with the Hawkins County campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology spoke to the Hawkins County Industrial Board about the status of the new truck driving course. Charles Johnson, the interim coordinator for the Hawkins County Extension campus for TCAT Morristown, gave updates about...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Overmountain Men once again cross the Watauga

ELIZABETHTON — Dozens of historical reenactors crossed the Watauga River at 2 p.m. Sunday as a large group of spectators welcomed them to the southern bank of the river and to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. It was the annual commemoration of the crossing made by 400 Virginia militia...
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

Local colleges rank high in annual report

Local colleges and universities continue to be recognized for quality and value, ranking high in U.S. News & World Report’s latest “Best Colleges” issue. Of the colleges and universities in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Milligan University likely had the best rating, according to the issue.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Mount Carmel plans to apply for grant to create pedestrian path

MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed a resolution at its last meeting to apply for a state grant that would allow it to create a pedestrian path that would eventually connect to the Kingsport Greenbelt. The BMA voted on the resolution at its...
MOUNT CARMEL, TN
Johnson City Press

Aquatic center holding Halloween Splash Bash

Gather up the ghosts and ghouls and come on down to haunt Kingsport pools. The Kingsport Aquatic Center is throwing a “Halloween Splash Bash” to bring in the spooky season on October 22 from 1 - 4 p.m.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 27

Sept. 27, 1888: The Comet reported, “Unicoi county (sic) votes next Thursday on the proposition to subscribe $25,000 to the 3C’s road. If the proposition carries work will begin on the road in earnest in a short time and continue until the road is completed through the county. It is not likely the people of Unicoi will vote against their own interests, and we may expect to hear of a big majority. ‘For the subscription.’”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bilingual Storytimes returns to Johnson City Public Library

The Johnson City Public Library has announced the return of its Bilingual Storytimes which offers opportunities for children to be exposed to both English and Spanish as well as math and science concepts. As the world opens back up and programs continue to resume from the COVID-19 pandemic, the JCPL...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

New $4 million boat ramp coming to Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY — A new $4 million boat ramp is coming to the Sink Mountain section of Johnson County. Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter announced the project after he met Thursday with officials from the Tennessee Forest Service, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the Tennessee Valley Authority to view the site and plans for the boat ramp at Sink Mountain.
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Beer sales to begin at ETSU home football games

Fans 21 years of age and older will have the opportunity to purchase beer at East Tennessee State’s home football games. That’s a game-day addition that begins Saturday, when Chattanooga invades William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. Meanwhile, the Bookstore will be relocating to the main entrance on the east side of the stadium.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

The Santa Train returns for its 80th year after two years of drive-thru events

KINGSPORT — After two years of drive-thru events, the popular Santa Train will return for its 80th year on Nov. 19 thanks to to community support and staffing developments. Last month, Santa Train sponsors CSX, Food City, the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls announced that the Santa Train program would consist of a drive-thru gift distribution for the third year in a row.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU establishes Center for Interprofessional Collaboration

East Tennessee State University’s commitment to interprofessional education is strengthening and expanding with the recent creation of the ETSU Center for Interprofessional Collaboration. Interprofessional education (IPE) is rooted in students learning and practicing team-based, collaborative care in order to improve health outcomes for patients.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Jonesborough Landspout

Jonesborough Landspout

Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Five Questions with Alexis Jaquez: David Crockett student who received academic honor

David Crockett High School senior Alexis Jaquez was recently recognized for her academic achievement by receiving an honor from the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program, which will offer her more opportunities as she looks toward her academic future. This program works to highlight hardworking students from African American, Hispanic...
Johnson City Press

Two D-B students earn perfect scores on Advanced Placement exams

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School senior Ria Kothari and recent graduate Noah Lee have earned a perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement (AP) Exam in spring 2022. Kothari and Lee are among an elite group of students in the world to earn every point possible on an AP...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Unicoi County Commission votes to increase pay for sheriff's department employees

The Unicoi County Commission voted to increase pay for sheriff’s department employees during their meeting Monday. Commissioners voted to increase hourly pay for correctional officers from $12.38 to $15 and increase pay for road officers to $18. Sergeants in the sheriff’s department will receive $20 an hour. Sergeants were boosted by $2 an hour and road officers by $3 to open discussion on the proposed increase.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN

