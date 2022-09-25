Attack at county fair leaves two hospitalized with stab wounds, North Carolina cops say

Two people were hospitalized after being stabbed at a county fair in North Carolina, officials said.

The 19-year-old and 17-year-old were stabbed around 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Pitt County Fair in Greenville, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Reports say they were attacked by a “group of 6-10 males,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Off-duty deputies in the area responded, and the two victims were rushed to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not have information on their conditions as of the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 25.

Fair organizer Ken Ross told local outlet WITN that the fair was closed immediately after the incident, which the TV station reports he called a “minor altercation.”

Deputies also received reports of “several fights” and shots fired at the fairgrounds, according to the sheriff’s office, but the “reports were unfounded.”

The sheriff’s office said it’s investigating the stabbings and asks that anyone with information call CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777 or go to www.crimestopper.org.

Sept. 25 is the last day of the Pitt County Fair , which opened Sept. 20, according to its website.

In 2021, the fair was shut down early for the day on Saturday, Sept. 25, because of “multiple altercations,” WNCT reported at the time. No one was injured but officials said three teens were detained and a handgun was confiscated from one of them.

Greenville is about 85 miles east of Raleigh.

