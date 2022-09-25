ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

How to Watch MNF Cowboys vs. Giants Live on 09/26

On Monday, September 26 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) will play the New York Giants (2-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Throughout the season, NFL+ will be streaming live NFL games and replays. With a subscription, you'll get live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live game audio for every game, and on-demand NFL content without ads.
The 5 best moments from the Manningcast 'MNF' Giants-Cowboys, including Eli ripping Russell Wilson and the Broncos

The Monday Night Football Manning MegaCast — yes, the ManningCast! — is back for 2022, which the best news. In Week 2, we got Eli and Peyton Manning to talk with guests — this week, it was Jimmy Johnson, Pat McAfee and Tracy Morgan — as the New York Giants played the Dallas Cowboys and Big Blue lost to their NFC East rival. Definitely a ton to talk about, especially for Eli, the former Giants legend.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered torn ACL vs. Cowboys

The Giants' receiving corps took a hit in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL during the game and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday. "He's a tremendous person," Daboll said. "I feel terrible for him."
