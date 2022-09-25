Read full article on original website
Eli Manning roasts Russell Wilson over Broncos' unimpressive start
The Broncos eked out an ugly win over the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, but Denver’s offense once again stalled early and often under its new QB.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch MNF Cowboys vs. Giants Live on 09/26
On Monday, September 26 at 8:15 PM EDT, the Dallas Cowboys (1-1) will play the New York Giants (2-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Throughout the season, NFL+ will be streaming live NFL games and replays. With a subscription, you'll get live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live game audio for every game, and on-demand NFL content without ads.
Yardbarker
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Giants prediction, odds and pick – 9/26/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants in a Monday night clash at the Meadowlands. Are you ready for some football? It’s a Monday night party, and time to check out our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-Giants prediction and pick.
New York Giants: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Cowboys
The New York Giants lost for the first time in the 2022 NFL season after dropping their Week 3 assignment to the Dallas Cowboys, 23-16, at MetLife Stadium. Here are some takeaways from the Giants’ Week 3 loss. The 2-1 Giants were attempting to achieve their first 3-0 start...
DeMarcus Lawrence Trolls LeBron In Tweet After Cowboys Win
The Dallas defensive end responded to one of the NBA great’s tweet’s during the game.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Carted Off With Injury During ‘MNF’
The veteran wideout suffered a non-contact injury on the team’s final drive of the game.
NFL・
The 5 best moments from the Manningcast 'MNF' Giants-Cowboys, including Eli ripping Russell Wilson and the Broncos
The Monday Night Football Manning MegaCast — yes, the ManningCast! — is back for 2022, which the best news. In Week 2, we got Eli and Peyton Manning to talk with guests — this week, it was Jimmy Johnson, Pat McAfee and Tracy Morgan — as the New York Giants played the Dallas Cowboys and Big Blue lost to their NFC East rival. Definitely a ton to talk about, especially for Eli, the former Giants legend.
NFL・
NFL
Giants WR Sterling Shepard suffered torn ACL vs. Cowboys
The Giants' receiving corps took a hit in Monday night's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL during the game and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, head coach Brian Daboll announced Tuesday. "He's a tremendous person," Daboll said. "I feel terrible for him."
