ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Here are the Evansville-area IHSAA boys and girls soccer sectional pairings

By Kyle Sokeland, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE – The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the sectional pairings for boys and girls soccer on Sunday. The state tournament begins next week with 10 sectionals throughout Southwestern Indiana.

Will this be another banner year with multiple teams at Carroll Stadium for the state championship in late October? Maybe. But first, let's break down the first leg of the tournament. There are a few interesting observations from the blind draw this year.

The Class 3A boys sectional at Castle turned out favorably well considering there are several quality teams. The opening night will see Reitz vs. Jasper and No. 12 Castle vs. Central. The semifinal round will be the place to be, though. Should they win, a Jasper-Castle rematch intense after the Wildcats took a 1-0 victory on Saturday. The North-Harrison semifinal should also be a low-key quality match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oy36x_0i9qbOVe00

Reitz was the winner of the draw in the Class 3A girls sectional hosted by Harrison. The No. 11 Panthers received the bye against Harrison or Central, a matchup where they'd be a major favorite. It leaves a solid semifinal on the other side of the bracket between No. 6 Castle and North.

No. 3 Memorial vs. Mater Dei could be a fun matchup in the first round of the Class 2A boys sectional at Heritage Hills. The Tigers beat the Wildcats 2-0 on August 23. The winner would await No. 11 Heritage Hills, the defending champion after Memorial played in 3A last fall. But the best draw went to Mount Vernon, who received a bye on the other side of the bracket. The Wildcats are having one of their best seasons in years.

No. 1 Memorial also received a bye in the Class 2A girls sectional at Traylor Family Stadium . The undefeated and defending state champions face Heritage Hills in the semifinal and wouldn't see No. 12 Gibson Southern until a potential championship match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qwmgl_0i9qbOVe00

The other high level sectional in the area should be Class A girls at Forest Park . No. 4 Mater Dei and No. 5 Evansville Christian, the two favorites, would avoid each other until the championship should they advance. The Eagles have the tougher path with a first round match against No. 16 Northeast Dubois and a potential semifinal with No. 17 Forest Park.

Dates and times will be determine by the host school this week. Here are the brackets for every area sectional in the Courier & Press coverage area.

Boys high school soccer

Class 3A at Castle

Match 1: Reitz vs Jasper

Match 2: Castle vs Central

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner

Match 4: Harrison vs North

Match 5: Championship

Class 2A at Washington

Match 1: Washington vs Southridge

Match 2: Sullivan vs Princeton

Match 3: Vincennes Lincoln vs Gibson Southern

Match 4: Pike Central vs Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs Match 3 winner

Match 6: Championship

Class 2A at Heritage Hills

Match 1: Mater Dei vs Memorial

Match 2: Heritage Hills vs Boonville

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner

Match 4: Bosse vs Mount Vernon

Match 5: Championship

Class A at South Knox

Match 1: South Knox vs Barr-Reeve

Match 2: Shoals vs Northeast Dubois

Match 3: Vincennes Rivet vs Mitchell

Match 4: Washington Catholic vs North Knox

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs Match 4 winner

Match 7: Championship

Class A at South Spencer

Match 1: Tell City vs South Spencer

Match 2: Evansville Christian vs Forest Park

Match 3: Wood Memorial vs North Posey

Match 4: Evansville Day vs Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs Match 3 winner

Match 6: Championship

Girls high school soccer

Class 3A at EVSC Soccer Field (hosted by Harrison)

Match 1: Harrison vs Central

Match 2: North vs Castle

Match 3: Reitz vs Match 1 winner

Match 4: Championship

Class 2A at Jasper

Match 1: Pike Central vs Vincennes Lincoln

Match 2: Princeton vs Southridge

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner

Match 4: Washington vs Jasper

Match 5: Championship

Class 2A at Memorial

Match 1: Mount Vernon vs Bosse

Match 2: Gibson Southern vs Boonville

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner

Match 4: Memorial vs Heritage Hills

Match 5: Championship

Class A at Sullivan

Match 1: North Knox vs Vincennes Rivet

Match 2: South Knox vs Bloomfield

Match 3: White River Valley vs Washington Catholic

Match 4: Sullivan vs Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs Match 3 winner

Match 6: Championship

Class A at Forest Park

Match 1: South Spencer vs Mater Dei

Match 2: Northeast Dubois vs Evansville Christian

Match 3: Forest Park vs North Posey

Match 4: Tell City vs Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs Match 3 winner

Match 6: Championship

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Here are the Evansville-area IHSAA boys and girls soccer sectional pairings

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHI

Girls Golf Regional Championship from Country Oaks Golf Club

Castle captures the Regional Championship with Bedford North Lawrence and Gibson Southern also advancing in the team State Tournament. South Knox's Trinity Dubbs shot a 75 which was good enough for her to qualify for the individual State Tournament for the third straight year.
LAWRENCE, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Florida is preparing for the big storm. Ian just strengthened into a hurricane. Authorities say a man remains in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Owensboro. It happened on U.S. 60 west Friday morning. Princeton’s Jackie Young is back in town after her recent WNBA win and...
FLORIDA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Home Team Friday: Full Show (9/23/22)

Owensboro – 56, Ohio County – 7 Henderson County – 30, Paducah Tilghman – 13 Gibson Southern – 32, Heritage Hills – 14 Reitz – 41, Castle – 10 Mater Dei – 23, North – 6 Vincennes Lincoln – 42, Harrison – 7 Owensboro Catholic – 48, Hancock County – 12 Tecumseh – 45, North […]
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dubois, IN
Evansville, IN
Education
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
City
Mount Vernon, IN
City
Princeton, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
14news.com

USI warns of snakes in the area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana’s Public Safety officials are warning the campus of snakes in the area. Officials say baby copperhead snakes are born in September and October. Students and staff are told to be aware and on the lookout on trails and grassy areas.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Portion of West Morgan Avenue closed in Evansville

Officials in Evansville, Indiana, say part of West Morgan Avenue is currently closed. From Monday, Sept. 26, through Friday, Sept. 30, West Morgan Avenue will be closed between Read Street and Harriet Street. The closure is for a fire main installation. Officials say the closure also applies to emergency personnel.
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Photo Gallery: Grandview Fall Fest 2022

Grandview, Indiana held their 76th annual Fall Festival this past Saturday, September the 24th! Among many highlights of the fun-filled day was the dedication of the new pavilion in honor of Harold and the late Georgia Banks and Betty and the late Bob Grose. David Grose explained that whenever help...
GRANDVIEW, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Two new Postulants begin formation at Monastery Immaculate Conception

On Sunday morning, September 4, two young women became Postulants at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand, Indiana, the first step in formation on the path to becoming Sisters of St. Benedict and full members of the religious community. Callie Marie Nowlin, a native of Austin, Texas, comes to the Ferdinand...
FERDINAND, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Sectionals#Ihsaa#Catholic Church#Southwestern Indiana#Carroll Stadium#Central#Jasper Castle#Wildcats#Tigers
WEHT/WTVW

DSM invests in Evansville facility, celebrates grand opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A big party celebrated the completion of a plastics plant in Evansville. DSM Engineering Materials showed off a multi-million dollar expansion to its plastics plant on Mill Road. Company officials said construction began and ended during the pandemic, and they took the best features from building factories around the world to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local pizza place closing on Owensboro’s east side

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — A pizza place that has served Owensboro for nearly four years will be closing its doors before the month ends. Y-Not Pizza and Wings made the announcement over the weekend. “This is unfortunate to post, but at 8pm on Friday 9/30, Y-Not will be closing its doors permanently,” said business owners […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Ghost Quesadilla drops Evansville menu for rebrand

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — New branding means a new menu for the recently opened Ghost Quesadilla on Evansville’s westside. Over the weekend, a spokesperson for the restaurant announced the changes on social media. Part of the statement reads: “Hey everyone. I want to thank all our customers at the WestGhost location. We will be closed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

Section of southbound Hwy 41 reopened after morning wreck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville dispatchers say southbound Highway 41 at Petersburg Road was shut down for a while after a three-car wreck Tuesday morning. We’re told one of them rolled over. The call came in as an injury crash. That area is now clear. We will be checking...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade

The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

New pizza spot holding grand opening in Evansville

A new pizza spot is holding a grand opening on Evansville's west side Monday. A post from Harmony Pizza's Facebook page says the business will kick off its grand opening at 4 p.m. Monday at its location on the city's west side. The restaurant offers made-to-order homemade pizza with fresh...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Barr-Reeve is seeing record enrollment this school year

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — While many schools across the state have seen a decrease in enrollment numbers, Barr-Reeve Community Schools currently has the most students, they’ve ever had. “We looked at some numbers and I think we’re up over 40% in the last decade as far as student enrollment numbers,” Travis Madison, superintendent of Barr-Reeve […]
MONTGOMERY, IN
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Indiana

If you happen to live in Indiana and you are currently looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Indiana that are a good choice for both a short getaway as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. Here's what made it on the list.
INDIANA STATE
14news.com

One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. This was near the Schnucks on the west side around 7:30 Monday night. Police tell us two cars were involved. We’ll be checking in with authorities for updates on the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
380K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy