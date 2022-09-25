Here are the Evansville-area IHSAA boys and girls soccer sectional pairings

EVANSVILLE – The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced the sectional pairings for boys and girls soccer on Sunday. The state tournament begins next week with 10 sectionals throughout Southwestern Indiana.

Will this be another banner year with multiple teams at Carroll Stadium for the state championship in late October? Maybe. But first, let's break down the first leg of the tournament. There are a few interesting observations from the blind draw this year.

The Class 3A boys sectional at Castle turned out favorably well considering there are several quality teams. The opening night will see Reitz vs. Jasper and No. 12 Castle vs. Central. The semifinal round will be the place to be, though. Should they win, a Jasper-Castle rematch intense after the Wildcats took a 1-0 victory on Saturday. The North-Harrison semifinal should also be a low-key quality match.

Reitz was the winner of the draw in the Class 3A girls sectional hosted by Harrison. The No. 11 Panthers received the bye against Harrison or Central, a matchup where they'd be a major favorite. It leaves a solid semifinal on the other side of the bracket between No. 6 Castle and North.

No. 3 Memorial vs. Mater Dei could be a fun matchup in the first round of the Class 2A boys sectional at Heritage Hills. The Tigers beat the Wildcats 2-0 on August 23. The winner would await No. 11 Heritage Hills, the defending champion after Memorial played in 3A last fall. But the best draw went to Mount Vernon, who received a bye on the other side of the bracket. The Wildcats are having one of their best seasons in years.

No. 1 Memorial also received a bye in the Class 2A girls sectional at Traylor Family Stadium . The undefeated and defending state champions face Heritage Hills in the semifinal and wouldn't see No. 12 Gibson Southern until a potential championship match.

The other high level sectional in the area should be Class A girls at Forest Park . No. 4 Mater Dei and No. 5 Evansville Christian, the two favorites, would avoid each other until the championship should they advance. The Eagles have the tougher path with a first round match against No. 16 Northeast Dubois and a potential semifinal with No. 17 Forest Park.

Dates and times will be determine by the host school this week. Here are the brackets for every area sectional in the Courier & Press coverage area.

Boys high school soccer

Class 3A at Castle

Match 1: Reitz vs Jasper

Match 2: Castle vs Central

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner

Match 4: Harrison vs North

Match 5: Championship

Class 2A at Washington

Match 1: Washington vs Southridge

Match 2: Sullivan vs Princeton

Match 3: Vincennes Lincoln vs Gibson Southern

Match 4: Pike Central vs Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs Match 3 winner

Match 6: Championship

Class 2A at Heritage Hills

Match 1: Mater Dei vs Memorial

Match 2: Heritage Hills vs Boonville

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner

Match 4: Bosse vs Mount Vernon

Match 5: Championship

Class A at South Knox

Match 1: South Knox vs Barr-Reeve

Match 2: Shoals vs Northeast Dubois

Match 3: Vincennes Rivet vs Mitchell

Match 4: Washington Catholic vs North Knox

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs Match 4 winner

Match 7: Championship

Class A at South Spencer

Match 1: Tell City vs South Spencer

Match 2: Evansville Christian vs Forest Park

Match 3: Wood Memorial vs North Posey

Match 4: Evansville Day vs Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs Match 3 winner

Match 6: Championship

Girls high school soccer

Class 3A at EVSC Soccer Field (hosted by Harrison)

Match 1: Harrison vs Central

Match 2: North vs Castle

Match 3: Reitz vs Match 1 winner

Match 4: Championship

Class 2A at Jasper

Match 1: Pike Central vs Vincennes Lincoln

Match 2: Princeton vs Southridge

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner

Match 4: Washington vs Jasper

Match 5: Championship

Class 2A at Memorial

Match 1: Mount Vernon vs Bosse

Match 2: Gibson Southern vs Boonville

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs Match 2 winner

Match 4: Memorial vs Heritage Hills

Match 5: Championship

Class A at Sullivan

Match 1: North Knox vs Vincennes Rivet

Match 2: South Knox vs Bloomfield

Match 3: White River Valley vs Washington Catholic

Match 4: Sullivan vs Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs Match 3 winner

Match 6: Championship

Class A at Forest Park

Match 1: South Spencer vs Mater Dei

Match 2: Northeast Dubois vs Evansville Christian

Match 3: Forest Park vs North Posey

Match 4: Tell City vs Match 1 winner

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs Match 3 winner

Match 6: Championship

